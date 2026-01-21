Russia Dusts Off Ukrainian-Designed, Soviet-Era Passenger Jets As Sanctions Bite

Russia is putting mothballed planes back into service amid sanctions that have limited the country's ability to sustain its passenger fleet. Planes being dusted off include a Ukrainian-designed aircraft that had been grounded over safety concerns. Pro-Kremlin news outlet Izvestia reported on January 19 that 12 aircraft will be “reactivated” by Russian airlines in 2026. Ten planes have already been sent to airlines to address a decline in inventory “which is being exacerbated by sanctions,” according to the report. Sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have blocked Russia from buying Western-made aircraft or parts. Around 75 percent of Russia’s commercial air fleet were built in the United States, EU, or Canada.

Planes being reinstated include one Antonov AN-148, a Ukrainian-designed jet model that had been grounded in Russia since 2018 following a crash in February that year that killed all 71 on board. Russia’s entire contingent of more than two dozen of the planes was taken out of service following the crash and in May of the same year Cuba banned its national carrier from flying a version of the same aircraft.

Other jets returning to commercial service are the Ilyushin Il-96, and the medium-range Tupolev Tu-204/214. Both planes made their maiden flights in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Tupolev airliner is currently flying for the sanctions-hampered national carriers of North Korea and Cuba, and Russia’s Red Wings Airlines. A version of the long-haul Ilyushin passenger jet serves as Vladimir Putin’s presidential aircraft. Other Tu-204/214s are being used by Cuba’s national airline and one Russian air cargo company.