Russia Moves Seized Ukrainian Ships Ahead Of Possible Handover

Russia has begun moving three seized Ukrainian naval ships ahead of a possible handover of the ships back to Ukraine.

The three ships could be seen early on November 17 being towed off the eastern coast of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, accompanied by Russian naval vessels.

The moves followed comments a day earlier by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said the turnover of the ships was underway.

"The process of returning the...ships seized in November has entered its final stage," Yermak was quoted by Novoye vremya as saying.

The ships--two small armored vessels and a tug boat--were seized by Russia off the coast of Crimea in November 2018.

Moscow, whose 2014 annexation of Crimea has gone largely unrecognized around the world, alleged that the ships had illegally entered its territorial waters.

Ukraine denied that.

In September, Russia returned the captured sailors, as part of a prisoner-exchange deal with Kyiv.

Since his election this spring, Zelenskiy has moved quickly to find a way to try and end the conflict with Moscow.

Now in its sixth year, the fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces has killed more than 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine.

Next month, the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia will meet in Paris in an effort to find a resolution to the conflict.

With reporting by Novoye vremya, Kommersant