Russia

Navalny Associate Says Police Searching Kremlin Critic's Apartment

Russian opposition leaders Aleksei Navalny (right) with Ivan Zhdanov (file photo)

Police are searching the apartment of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, according to Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the opposition politician's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

"The apartment of Aleksei Navalny is being searched. There are lots of "heavies" [security officers] wearing masks. They started to break down the door. Oleg Navalny [Aleksei's brother] is in the apartment. We do not know why or on what basis they are conducting the search," Zhdanov said in a tweet.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning by a military-grade nerve agent in August that he accuses Putin of ordering.

A court later extended his detention for 30 days to allow for a different court to decide in early February on whether to convert into real prison time the suspended 3 1/2 year sentence that Navalny served in an embezzlement case, which is widely considered trumped up and politically motivated.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

