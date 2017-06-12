Russian Activist Navalny Arrested Before Moscow Protest

In Moscow, police detained opposition leader Aleksei Navalny as he tried to leave his home ahead of a planned anti-Kremlin protest. A still photograph from Navalny's campaign purportedly shows him being put in a car surrounded by police outside his apartment house. Local media quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that Navalny was detained for publicly calling for an unauthorized demonstration. On Twitter, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, called for the protest on June 12 to go ahead. (Reuters)