'I Know Who Wanted To Kill Me': Millions Watch Navalny Video Naming Alleged Hit Squad

Millions of people have watched a video issued by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in which he names several men he alleges attempted to kill him with a military-grade poison in August. The men were also named in a joint report by Bellingcat, CNN, Der Spiegel, and Russian investigative outfit The Insider, which presents detailed evidence that they were a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) team that trailed Navalny for years before finally poisoning him.