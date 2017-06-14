Russian Court Turns Down Request Of Navalny's Jailed Brother To Mitigate Sentence

A request by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's jailed brother to have his sentence mitigated has been rejected by a court.

The Uritsky District Court in the Oryol region said on June 14 that Oleg Navalny's request was rejected, without giving any details.

Meanwhile Aleksei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter that the court explained the denial of the request by Oleg Navalny's inability to display "law-abiding behavior."

This was the second time authorities rejected Oleg Navalny's request for early release, after saying last year that he routinely violated penitentiary rules.

Oleg Navalny, along with his brother Aleksei Navalny, was found guilty in December 2014 of large-scale theft from two Russian firms between 2008 and 2012 and sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Aleksei Navalny was handed a 3 1/2 year suspended sentence at the time.

Both brothers rejected the charges as politically motivated.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS

