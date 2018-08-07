Navalny Calls For Mass Rallies Against Pension Reform In September

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has called for mass demonstrations across Russia next month against an unpopular government plan to raise the retirement age.

In a video statement posted on YouTube on August 7, Navalny called on all Russian citizens to rally on September 9, the day Russia is holding local elections.

Government-backed legislation that passed in the first of four parliamentary votes on July 19 would raise the retirement age to 63 for women by 2034 and to 65 for men by 2028. Currently, the retirement age is 55 for women and 60 for men.

The plan sparked widespread anger after it was announced last month, and President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings have fallen.

Tens of thousands of people protested in cities across the country on July 28, and many other demonstrations have been held.

More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition against the reform on Change.org.

