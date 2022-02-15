New Trial Begins For Navalny At Russian Correctional Colony

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny attended the start of a new trial on February 15 on fraud charges widely seen as politically motivated. The session took place inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, some 100 kilometers east of Moscow. The anti-corruption campaigner stands accused of embezzling money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). He has spent the last year behind bars after his conviction on a different fraud charge that he also says was trumped up by the Kremlin. A fresh conviction could extend his prison time by more than 10 years.