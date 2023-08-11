News
In His First Public Statement After Latest Conviction, Navalny Slams 'Those Who Lost Russia's Historic Chance'
In his first public statement after his latest trial that ended with a conviction and a 19-year sentence on extremism charges last week, Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny lashed out at Russia's post-Soviet ruling class, saying, "I fiercely, madly hate all those who sold, drank away, wasted the historic chance our country had at the beginning of the 1990s."
In a statement titled My Fears And Hatred, which was posted on his website on August 11, Navalny said he feels hatred toward Russia's first president, the late Boris Yeltsin, and other officials who failed to implement proper democratic reforms in the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union and brought Vladimir Putin to power.
"I hate swindlers, whom we for some reason called reformers. Now, it is crystal clear that they did nothing but scheming and thought solely about their own wealth. Are there other countries where so many ministers of 'reformist governments' became millionaires and billionaires? I hate the authors of the most stupid, authoritarian constitution, which was cheaply sold to us idiots as a democratic one, handing the president powers of an absolute monarch from the outset," Navalny's statement said.
Navalny also criticized the "so-called independent media" and "democratic society" for "supporting the rigged [presidential] election of 1996."
"I hate everyone from the leadership of Russia, who after the 1991 coup and the 1993 shelling of the parliament building had full-fledged powers but didn't even try to carry out democratic reforms," Navalny wrote.
Navalny said that Russian society in its entirety has to learn to reject corruption.
"Only then will we be able to properly use another chance -- which we surely will have again," he said.
On August 4, judges of the Moscow City Court convicted Navalny on extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison, ruling that his previously handed prison sentences will be served concurrently in Russia's harshest prison regime.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all charges are politically motivated.
Tashkent Charges Two Bloggers With Fraud Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Uzbek authorities have charged two popular bloggers with fraud, the Interior Ministry has announced. Sanjar Ikramov 35, who resides in Turkey, often writes about the country’s poor human rights record. The other blogger, Sherali Komilov 44, is well-known for his criticism of the Uzbek religious author Abror Abduazimov, who often defends government policy. Both bloggers have YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook channels with more than 200,000 subscribers. Several bloggers had been arrested in the Central Asian country in recent months and charged with extortion. Rights groups say the cases are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Ukraine To Dismiss All Heads Of Regional Military Recruitment Offices Amid Corruption Concerns
All the heads of Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers will be dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on August 11, amid concerns about corruption. Zelenskiy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban. "This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Afghan Media Groups Decry Taliban Arrests Of Journalists
Afghan media groups on August 11 criticized the Taliban’s detaining at least five journalists in different parts of the country this month.
Haseeb Hassas, a correspondent for Salam Watandar radio in the northern province of Kunduz, was arrested on August 10.
On the same day, Taliban security forces arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and Jan Agha Saleh in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar Province. Both worked for Kalid Radio, an independent station.
“Such unprincipled arrests can be considered as pressure on journalists,” said NAI, an Afghan media advocacy group, in a statement on August 11.
“If such arrests continue, they will create an atmosphere of fear for journalists and make freedom of expression and access to information in Afghanistan a serious challenge.”
In the southeastern province of Paktia, Habib Sarab, a local correspondent for Ariana News, a private TV station, was also arrested on August 10. Wahdatullah Abdali, a local reporter in the neighboring province of Ghazni, was arrested last week.
“Arresting journalists will weaken freedom of expression and demoralize Afghan journalists,” Afghanistan's Independent Journalists Association, another media group, said in a statement on August 11.
In an August 11 statement, the Association joined NAI in calling on the Taliban government to bring the cases against journalists before the Media Regulatory Commission, which the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture has said is the only forum for dealing with complaints about journalists and media organizations.
The latest moves against Afghan journalists comes after the closure of three media organizations in Nangarhar Province last month.
On July 31, The Taliban forces raided Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan in Nangarhar. Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The once flourishing Afghan media has faced a rapid decline since the Taliban returned to power two years ago. Hundreds of media outlets have closed after losing funding and because of draconian Taliban restrictions.
The hard-line Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
- By RFE/RL
Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Reconnected To Main Power Line, Averting Possible Blackout
Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been reconnected to its main external power line, state-owned power generating company Enerhoatom said on August 11, averting what officials said was a possible blackout.
The announcement on the Telegram app comes a day after Enerhoatom had reported Europe's biggest nuclear power plant had switched to a reserve line after it had lost connection to its last remaining external power line overnight on August 10.
The plant with its six reactors has been controlled by the invading Russian military since the early days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
It has become one of the focal points of the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for shelling around the site. The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been trying to set up a safety mechanism to prevent accidents.
None of the plant's six reactors produce electricity.
On August 10, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko appealed for help from the IAEA.
"This is the only external power line left. And such a situation is one step away from the blackout of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- that is, the final loss of external power supply," Halushchenko said.
Enerhoatom warned earlier on August 10 that the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was on the verge of a blackout because power was cut from the main high-voltage line.
An IAEA news release on August 10 said the main power line had been disconnected twice during the day and "remains disconnected."
The statement said there had been no total loss of off-site power to the site and there no need to use the emergency diesel generators.
But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned in the statement that the "repeated power line cuts underline the continuing precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant."
Separately, the station's Russian-installed administration said on August 10 that the No. 4 reactor had been moved from a "hot" to a "cold" shutdown because of signs of a steam leak.
One of the six reactors needs to be in "hot shutdown" to produce steam for the plant's own needs.
Grossi confirmed this, adding the shutdown will be used to determine the cause of the water leak and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator.
There was no radiological release to the environment as a result of the leak, he added.
Tajik Minister Says Two Former Top Police Officers Involved In Banker's Disappearance
DUSHANBE -- Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda has said that two former top police officials were involved in the disappearance in June of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the Centra Asian country's leading banks.
Rahimzoda told reporters on August 1 that "two top officials of the Interior Ministry" were involved in the high-profile case. He did not disclose the names of the two former police officers.
CCTV cameras showed that Ismatulloev, the 49-year-old deputy head of Oriyonbank, was apparently forced into a car in Dushanbe by several unidentified people on the evening of June 23.
Officials in Tajikistan said they believed the alleged kidnappers had been tracking Ismatulloev since at least the beginning of June.
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office has said that the abductors tortured Ismatulloev to death after kidnapping him and ditched his body in a river. But no body was found, despite the police saying that they continued to search for it.
The prosecutors also said that 15 people are suspected of having been involved in Ismatulloev's disappearance, of whom 13 had been detained.
Sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL that the alleged abductors' leader was Dilshod Saidmurodov, who used to work at the Interior Ministry directorate dealing with organized crime.
One of the alleged members of the group was identified as Rustam Ashurov, who died in a hospital in Moldova last month after he was wounded by Moldovan police after shooting dead two security officers on June 30 at Chisinau International Airport.
Moldovan authorities said at the time that Ashurov had previously worked at the Tajik Interior Ministry for seven years, but was fired for unspecified criminal activities.
Several sources told RFE/RL that Ismatulloev, who is believed to have had links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon, officially served as Oryonbank's deputy chairman but he was the de facto head of the financial institution.
Women In Russian-Occupied Crimea Fined For Dancing To Ukrainian Song
A court in occupied Crimea has imposed a 15,000-ruble ($152) fine on three young women for dancing to a song by a Ukrainian singer. The girls, aged 19, 20, and 26 were accused of "discrediting" the Russian Army while publicly dancing to the Ukrainian song in an open-air pool in the southern Crimean town of Alushta. The song belongs to popular Ukrainian comedian and singer Serduchka, and it includes the lyrics "Ukraine has not yet died, if we walk like this." Following the verdict, the young women appeared in a video apologizing for their "rash" behavior and praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Warns Azerbaijan Against 'Nullifying Historic Opportunity For Peace'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus neighbors, calling for the lifting of a de facto blockade of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December 2022, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has insisted that it can only allow supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over a road from Agdam, the administrative center of Azerbaijan's Agdam district, one of seven districts adjacent to the breakaway region that Baku managed to take back under its control along with chunks of Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 after a 44-day war.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
"The best solution to the current situation is the removal of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the start of a dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of an international mechanism," Pashinian said, adding that Yerevan "continues to reaffirm its commitment to the peace agenda and calls on official Baku to refrain from steps nullifying a historic opportunity for establishing peace."
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Amnesty Launches Petition For Release Of Kyrgyz Rights Activist Rita Karasartova
Human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a petition in support of Kyrgyz rights activist Rita Karasartova, who is on house arrest for taking part in a protest against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan in November.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October 2022 after the group organized actions against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for more than three decades.
Karasartova, 48, a prominent human rights activist and expert in civic governance, was among those arrested and was held in pretrial detention for eight months before being transferred to house arrest on June 23.
Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
In its petition on Facebook, Amnesty International urged the Kyrgyz authorities to release Karasartova from house arrest, describing her as someone who "believes that change for the better starts with each of us."
"Her goal is to change Kyrgyzstan for the better by helping those in need, fighting for human rights and protecting environment. Rita should be able to freely and unhindered do her job," Amnesty said, calling for the public to sign the petition for her release.
Several international human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release those jailed and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed the disputed agreement with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and the deal was then ratified by both Central Asian countries' parliaments.
Journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov Fined In Russia Over RFE/RL Interview
A court in St. Petersburg on August 10 ordered one of the country's most prominent TV journalists, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who fled Russia in March 2022, to pay 20,000 rubles ($205) for "extremist" thoughts he expressed in his interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service and on his YouTube channel about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In February, a court in Moscow sentenced Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison on the charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. In June last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife, Lidia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Trial Opens In Uzbekistan Over 65 Chldren's Deaths Blamed On Indian-Made Medicine
TASHKENT -- A court in the Uzbek capital has opened the trial of 21 individuals over the deaths last year of 65 children blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup.
The Supreme Court said in a statement that the trial started on August 11.
The defendants include former top Uzbek officials of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines who were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max cough syrup, and executives from the private Uzbek firm Quramax Medical that imported and distributed the syrup.
Charges against the defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports of mass deaths of children blamed on the Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products in the Central Asian country.
The Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
In December, a legal representative of Marion Biotech said the company regretted the deaths.
In October last year, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the Western African country of Gambia.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Reuters
Charges Against 82-Year-Old Writer Of Discrediting Russian Army Dropped
A court in the Russian city of Perm has dropped all charges against 82-year-old writer Aleksandr Nikonov, the writer's lawyer said on August 10. Nikonov was charged in June with discrediting the Russian armed forces after he spoke to a man while selling his books in a park. The man who talked to Nikonov reported to the police that the writer recommended that he should not go to the war in Ukraine and instead listen to what opposition activists say about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov's books and declared them "literature aimed at discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Microsoft Suspends Extending Licenses For Companies in Russia
U.S. software giant Microsoft will not renew licenses for Russian companies from September 30, the U.S. company said in a letter sent to Telecom Daily Agency in Russia on August 11. Microsoft stopped sales in Russia in March 2022 after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, but continued to issue licenses for the products that had already been sold. Hundreds of Western companies left Russia after the start of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian State-Media Group Applies For Ekho Moskvy Name, Logo
One of Russia's longtime leading independent sources of news, which closed last year amid growing pressure from the Kremlin, is now facing the prospect of seeing its brand snatched up by Russian state-controlled media.
Rossia Segodnya, the massive state-run media conglomerate, has formally submitted a request to register the name and logo of Ekho Moskvy, state-run TASS reported on August 10.
Commenting on the development, Aleksei Venediktov, the former chief of Ekho Moskvy, said the name and logo were still registered with Ekho Moskvy, its parent company. However, Venediktov added that he believed that would not stop the authorities from allowing the move.
Rossia Segodnya is headed by Dmitry Kiselyov, whose News of the Week program on state TV is viewed by millions across Russia.
Kiselyov, known for his anti-Western diatribes, has been on the West's sanctions list for years for his role in promoting Kremlin propaganda.
In its filing with the Federal Service of Intellectual Property (Rospatent), Rossia Segodnya lists not only media services as the type of activities for the intended brand, but nonmedia services as well, including the rental of diving equipment and oil-well control systems.
Ekho Moskvy, a media outlet long critical of the Kremlin, announced in March 2022 that it was ending operations amid moves by the Kremlin to restrict its outreach.
The move came after the Prosecutor-General’s Office took the radio station off the air for broadcasting what the authorities deemed information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have stepped up efforts to silence any independent media.
In March 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian military.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Ekho Moskvy first aired on August 22, 1990, in Moscow. Before the war with Ukraine, the radio station was taken off the air only once, during the failed coup by Soviet hard-liners in August 1991.
Russia Launches Lunar Lander In Race To Find Water On Moon
Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on August 11 in a bid to be the first country to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. The Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, and more broadly with the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar-exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole. A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Explosions Heard In Kyiv Amid Deadly Russian Strikes In Ukraine, As Moscow Says Drone Downed Near Moscow
Explosions were heard above Kyiv and Russian air strikes killed more civilians, including a small child, as Russia said it downed a drone west of Moscow amid reports of two Russian airports closing temporarily for a suspected drone flight.
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, urged residents to stay in air-raid shelters as Kyiv city officials said air defenses were operating. The Ukrainian military earlier reported that Russia had launched hypersonic missiles at the Kyiv region, including the Kh-47 Kinzhal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Klitschko said fragments of a downed missile had come down on at a children's hospital in the city, but that there were no injuries or damage.
In western Ukraine, an 8-year-old child was reported killed in a Russian missile strike in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on August 11.
"There are wounded (people) including a child who was brought to hospital in critical condition. Medics did everything possible, but unfortunately the child's life could not be saved," regional Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on the Telegram app.
A reported Russian drone strike on August 11 hit a humanitarian-aid-distribution center in Beryslav, a town in the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said, but no injuries were reported.
A Russian air strike was also reported to have hit a home in a village in the Kharkiv region, killing a 60-year-old woman, and injuring a 60-year-old man, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on August 11.
On August 10, Ukrainian officials announced the mandatory evacuation for 37 settlements in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces. Synyehubov said about 11,000 people would be evacuated.
The city of Kupyansk and the territories around it were under Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin's forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.
Russia has concentrated assault troops supported by tank units, aviation, and artillery in the Kupyansk area, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Ukrainian TV on August 10.
The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said a drone was destroyed as it flew toward an unspecified target in Moscow.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that and added that debris had fallen northwest of the city center. He said the drone had caused no serious damage or casualties.
Earlier, reports said that Moscow's Vnukovo airport and the airport at Kaluga, some 150 kilometers southwest of the capital, had been closed temporarily due to what officials said was a suspected drone flight. They both later reopened.
In its daily morning briefing on August 11, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian troops had "conducted unsuccessful offensives actions" in the area of Kupyansk and Bakhmut. It also said Ukrainian forces were continuing counteroffensive operations in n Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south.
Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said she was "appalled" by the August 10 attack on a hotel in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya that left one person dead and 16 injured, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials.
"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhya," she said in a statement, calling it "utterly inadmissible."
Brown said she and her colleagues had stayed at the hotel during their previous visits to the region. The hotel served as the UN base for the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol last year, she added.
In Washington, President Joe Biden on August 10 asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year.
But the request could face opposition in Congress, where some Republicans -- especially those with close ties to former President Donald Trump -- want to reduce the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022.
With reporting by Current Time, AP, and Reuters
- By AFP
Seven Romanians Arrested For Weapons Possession Amid Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing Of Greek Fan
Seven Romanians were arrested on August 10 on the border between Greece and Bulgaria for weapons possession as police continued to probe the fatal stabbing of a Greek soccer fan, officials said. The Greek fan was killed near Athens on August 8 during a brawl between rival fans before a Champions League qualifying-round match between AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The Romanians were found in possession of knives, a face mask, and other items, police said. They were believed to be on their way to a Europa League qualifying match when they were arrested.
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
NSC spokesman John Kirby said under the deal Iran would be given access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.
Kirby declined to confirm that the amount in the account was $6 billion as reported by U.S. media but in an interview with CNN said the money was not U.S. taxpayer dollars. He also denied that it amounted to a ransom payment but added that there was "no way to get these Americans home without some bargaining with the Iranians."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference that the release of the Americans from prison was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on August 10 and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
An earlier NSC statement quoted spokeswoman Adrienne Watson as saying that while the release of the Americans was encouraging, "they should have never been detained in the first place."
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, Watson added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Cousin Of Jailed Former Kazakh Security Chief Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
A cousin of the jailed former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of bribery and embezzlement amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's crackdown on predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev's allies.
Nurlan Masimov, who served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region before deadly anti-government protests in January 2022, was sentenced on August 10 by a court in Pavlodar.
The court also stripped Masimov of the rank of police major general and state awards.
The court also found Masimov's former deputy, Damir Sirazidimov, guilty of bribery and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Another co-defendant, businessman Yevgeny Yevkovich, was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of embezzlement.
Kazakh authorities said in July 2022 that Nurlan Masimov was detained while trying to cross the border into Russia using forged documents.
His cousin, Karim Masimov, a close ally of Nazarbaev, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April over his role in deadly events that followed the unprecedented protests in the former Soviet republic in January 2022.
Karim Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the trial in April.
The 58-year-old Masimov was arrested along with Erghozhin and Sadyqulov days after the protests turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people -- including 19 law enforcement officers -- dead. Osipov was arrested in February 2022.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Chechen Diaspora Rallies In Zurich To Prevent Deportation Of Hunger-Striking Kadyrov Critic
Several members of the Chechen diaspora in Switzerland on August 9 held a protest outside a deportation center in Zurich calling on the Swiss authorities not to deport to Russia a Chechen refugee who has been on hunger strike for almost two months. Ali Batayev, 40, is a critic of Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's regime, which has been long accused of serious human rights violations. Batayev risks deportation after he was arrested in September upon arrival in Switzerland from Ukraine, which he left after the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. Batayev, who is being held in the deportation center in Zurich, was hospitalized on August 6 for emergency medical assistance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Realities, click here.
- By dpa
Estonia Sends More Small Arms, Ammunition To Ukraine
Estonia is providing Ukraine with further military aid for its fight against invading Russian forces, including small arms and ammunition. "We must support Ukraine in their fight against the continuing Russian aggression," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. "The Russian Federation cannot gain anything from this aggression. Therefore, all who support Ukraine must both speed up the provision of military aid as well as increase the capacity of their defense industry." Pevkur said Estonia had already provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 400 million euros ($441 million), or more than 1 percent of the Baltic country's GDP.
Montenegrin President Nominates Pro-Western Party Leader To Form Government
Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic on August 10 nominated Milojko Spajic, a leader of a pro-Western party that won parliamentary elections in June, as the prime minister-designate tasked to form a government. Spajic and Milatovic lead the Europe Now Movement (PES), which won the most votes in the June snap elections after Milo Djukanovic, the longtime ruler of Montenegro, lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. Milatovic said he would propose Spajic as PM-designate after 44 lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament pledged their support, most of them from PES but also from parties representing ethnic minorities. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Dramatically Increases Number Of 'Penal Labor' Sentences
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said on August 10 that more than 26,000 people sentenced to so-called "penal labor" instead of being sent to prisons had been used in various industry fields such as construction, engineering, agriculture, housing, and communal services since January 1. Last year that number was 9,300. "Penal labor" is a lenient punishment for less serious crimes, meaning that persons handed such a sentence must reside and work at FSIN-designated places with a court-determined percentage of their salaries being deducted by the state. Russia has dramatically increased this type of punishment since 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Adds Bacardi To 'International Sponsor Of War' List
Ukrainian authorities have added Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private spirits company, to the "international sponsors of war" list on August 10, because the Bermuda-based company continues to do business in Russia. The company reportedly kept exporting millions of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages to Russia and has been advertising for new employees. The list of "international sponsors of war' includes Austrian bank group Raiffeisen, British consumer goods company Unilever, Hungary's OTP Bank, French retail giant Auchan and several other well-known companies that continue to do business in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Norwegian Soccer Player Quits Russian Clubs Over Drone Attacks In Moscow
The director of the Russian soccer club Dinamo Moscow, Pavel Pivovarov, said on August 10 that Norwegian player Mathias Normann had terminated his contract with Russian clubs over recent drone attacks in Moscow. Normann, a midfielder for the Rostov team, was playing on loan at Dinamo. According to Pivovarov, Normann terminated the contracts unilaterally and left Russia, citing security problems. Pivovarov added that his club will challenge Normann's move in court. In late July, three drones hit buildings in Moscow while several other drones were downed by Moscow's air defenses. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
