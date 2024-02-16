Video Profile: A Look Back At Aleksei Navalny's Biggest Battles

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has died while in prison, according to a statement from the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where the 47-year-old Kremlin critic had been serving his sentence. His death has not been independently verified. Despite being behind bars on charges widely seen as politically motivated, Navalny spoke out repeatedly against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. For more than a decade, Navalny led anti-corruption investigations, political protests, and ran for office. He was imprisoned following his return to Moscow in 2021 after recovering in Berlin from what several Western laboratories determined was poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.