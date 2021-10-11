Russian Prison Officials Designate Oppositionist Navalny A 'Terrorist'

MOSCOW -- Prison officials in Russia have deemed imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny a person "who espouses an extremist and terrorist ideology," Navalny wrote on Instagram on October 11.



Navalny added that the prison commission voted for the new designation unanimously. As a result, he will now have to wear prison trousers with a green stripe down the leg.



Navalny, an anti-corruption lawyer, said that the terrorist designation is normally reserved for "Muslims, nationalists, and soccer fanatics."



The same commission canceled the designation of the 45-year-old Navalny as an escape threat, which he has had since his arrest in Moscow in January. Navalny and his lawyers had complained that the flight-risk designation amounted to torture because it meant that guards had to wake him every hour each night to check on him.



"This is good news," Navalny wrote. "The checks on 'extremists' and 'terrorists' are not as exhausting as for 'flight risks'.... No one checks them."



"I was afraid that I would be obligated to kiss [President Vladimir] Putin’s portrait or to memorize quotations from [former President Dmitry] Medvedev, but this hasn’t happened," he quipped. "Just over my bunk there is a little sign saying I am a terrorist."



Navalny did not say why officials decided to designate him as a terrorist, but earlier this year his Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist organizations" by the Russian Justice Ministry.



Navalny was arrested in Moscow in January after returning from Germany, where he underwent medical treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he suffered in Russia in August. He and his supporters say the poisoning was carried out by Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives at the behest Putin in retribution for Navalny’s political activities.



In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for purported parole violations during his time in Germany in connection with an earlier conviction he dismissed as politically motivated.