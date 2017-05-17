Opening Of Navalny's Election Headquarters In Moscow Postponed Again

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says he has had to postpone the opening of his election campaign headquarters in Moscow.

The opening of the headquarters was originally scheduled for May 17, but Navalny's campaign chief, Leonid Volkov, said on May 16 that the opening was moved to May 24 due to "problems with premises."

He has faced numerous obstacles while opening campaign offices across Russia.

Earlier this month, the opening of Navalny's election headquarters was postponed in Moscow, as well as in Vologda, Volgograd, Vladivostok, Vladimir, and Krasnodar, after landlords decided to cancel lease agreements.

On May 15, Navalny's election staff had to read out its campaign program at a gathering under the open sky in Vladivostok after authorities changed the locks on the building rented by Navalny's team.

Navalny, a prominent anticorruption campaigner and adversary of President Vladimir Putin, announced in December that he will run for president in a March 2018 election in which Putin is widely expected to seek a fourth term.