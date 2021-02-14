Navalny's Supporters Hold 'Flashlight' Protests

Following recent mass rallies that saw thousands of detentions, supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny used light from cell phones, flashlights, and candles as a new form of protest. Groups of people showed their support for Navalny by turning on phone flashlights and arranging candles in a heart shape in various cities across Russia to mark Valentine's Day on February 14. The 'flashlight' protests were held under the motto "Love is stronger than fear."