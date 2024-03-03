Hundreds Visit Navalny's Grave Under Police Surveillance

Hundreds of people brought flowers to the grave of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny on March 2, a day after his burial in Moscow. Visitors included Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and mother-in-law, Alla Abrosimova, who can be seen visiting the grave together at the beginning of this video. Police who were deployed along the sidewalk leading to Borisovskoye cemetery searched mourners at the entrance and urged them not to stand too long by the grave.