Head Of Navalny's Anticorruption Foundation Detained At Moscow Airport

The director of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's Anticorruption Foundation has been detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a senior Navalny associate says.

Leonid Volkov said on Twitter late on February 19 that Roman Rubanov was detained after passing customs inspection and, according to Rubanov himself, he was afterward taken to a police station.

According to Volkov, Rubanov was charged with organizing an unsanctioned rally.

In late January, Navalny supporters in many Russian cities staged "voter strikes" in protest of the Central Election Commission's refusal to register Navalny as a presidential candidate.

The commission disqualified Navalny due to a conviction on financial-crimes charges he contends were fabricated by the Kremlin to sideline him.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the authorities did not authorize the protest rallies. The prosecutor's office warned Muscovites that participation in the protests on January 28 would be illegal.

The rallies ended with the detention of some Navalny supporters in Ufa and Kemerovo. Three people were detained in Astrakhan and one in Nizhny Novgorod. In total, according to OVD-Info, almost 350 people were detained.