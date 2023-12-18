News
Russia's Navalny Still Missing As Court Again Postpones Hearing
A court in the Russian city of Vladimir has again postponed a hearing into complaints filed by imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny “until his whereabouts are ascertained.”
Navalny’s associates reported on December 18 that their leader has not been heard from for 13 days.
It is his longest absence since he was taken into custody in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he underwent treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he believes was carried out by Russian security operatives at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny’s supporters have launched an Internet campaign using the hashtag #WhereIsNavalny.
Prison officials have said he is no longer in the Vladimir region prison where he had been serving a 19-year term but have refused to say where he is. In a statement on December 12, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said only that Navalny had left “for a penal institution outside the borders of Vladimir Oblast.”
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and lawyers being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached their destination.
Navalny, 47, has complained of a concerted campaign of harassment and mistreatment since his imprisonment, including sleep deprivation, repeated stints in punishment cells for minor alleged infractions, and a lack of medical care.
He has been recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and listed as a political prisoner by Russia’s banned Memorial human rights group.
Software Problem Disrupts Iranian Gas Stations
Services have been disrupted at about 70 percent of Iran's gas stations, Oil Minister Javad Owji told state TV on December 18, adding that outside interference is a possibility. From early this morning, gas stations across Iran, particularly in the capital, faced disruptions. "A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue," Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran's gas stations association, told the semiofficial Fars news agency. Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not been ruled out.
Serbia Against Violence Coalition Rejects Belgrade Election Results Amid Allegations Of Illegal Voting
A leader of the pro-European Serbia Against Violence coalition said his group “cannot…accept the results” of voting in Belgrade, where voters on December 17 were to elect a new 110-member City Assembly and smaller constituent councils.
Serbia on December 17 held snap parliamentary elections, which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic claimed to have won shortly after polls closed.
Election officials expected preliminary results of the voting to be announced in the evening on December 18.
Serbia Against Violence’s Miroslav Aleksic late on December 17 called for the annulment of the results of voting in the capital, Belgrade, accusing the SNS of “bringing in people from the outside” to cast ballots.
“People who are not from Belgrade were brought in to vote in Belgrade,” Aleksic said, adding that “40,000 identity cards were issued for people to come and vote with the citizens of Belgrade.”
As official vote counting began after polls closed, SNS deputy head and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic claimed the party’s polling indicated the SNS had won 47.1 percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections, with Serbia Against Violence polling 23 percent and the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) with 6.7 percent.
The nongovernmental Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) and the Ipsos agency saw the results as being much tighter, saying its data showed that the SNS had won 38.4 percent of the vote, with the main opposition coalition taking 35.1 percent.
Daniel Serwer, a professor of politics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, told RFE/RL that “there is no question” that SNS won the vote, which he criticized as “free, but unfair.”
“[Vucic] used the patronage of the government to reinforce his vote,” Serwer said. “He’s created a free, but not fair, electoral system which favors himself.”
The independent Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA) said on December 17 that it had seen indications that voters had been brought in from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics.
Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, head of the SPS, congratulated the SNS on the election results and pledged that her party would continue to cooperate with the ruling party.
The SPS has been party of the ruling coalition since the SNS took power in 2012.
Dacic added that the SPS was dissatisfied with its results in the voting and said “it is necessary to find a new leader of the SPS.”
Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than half way through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.
After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
Zelenskiy Says Kyiv Plans To Move Quickly On Pushing Forward EU Membership Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 17 said Kyiv will soon officially initiate the process he hopes will lead to membership in the European Union, following the bloc’s decision on December 14 to open such talks with Ukraine and also Moldova. "In coming days, with the European Commission, we will officially launch the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU legislation -- the screening process," Zelenskiy said in a video address. "We're also preparing for the work on the negotiating framework for Ukraine. We expect it in the spring." The process will not be "easy," he added. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Film Director Otar Iosseliani Dies At 89, Was Vehement Critic Of Putin, Russia Wars
Georgia-born film director and screenwriter Otar Iosseliani has died in France, close friend Yury Rost reported on December 17. Born in Tbilisi, Iosseliani, 89, won awards for his films at international film festivals in Cannes and Berlin. He graduated in 1965 from the Moscow State Cinematography Institute and had lived in France since the 1980s. The director often criticized Russian authorities, in particular in connection with wars in Chechnya and against Georgia in 2008. In 2022, the director strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderer" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moldova Holds Military Maneuvers Near Russia-Backed Breakaway Region Of Transdniester
Pro-Western Moldova on December 17 launched military exercises near the Russia-backed breakaway region Of Transdniester, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the maneuvers were to run through December 22. The military said the exercises would take place at the Bulboaca Training Center. A Facebook posting showed military vehicles traveling along national roads in the region. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as “peacekeepers.” Moldova’s parliament on December 15 adopted a pro-Western national defense strategy in a move hailed by President Maia Sandu as a step forward toward security and stability.
Vucic, SNS Declare Victory In Serbia Vote Marred By Opposition Claims Of Irregularities
BELGRADE – The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory in a snap parliamentary vote late on December 17, even as election officials had just begun the process of counting votes in what was seen as a crucial test of Vucic’s strength in the face of a united opposition from a pro-Western coalition.
Vucic told the gathered crowd at the SNS party headquarters in Belgrade that "victory will be more convincing than the best forecasts."
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic – deputy head of the SNS – told reporters, "Welcome to the celebration," as she spoke from party headquarters after polls closed in a vote marked by opposition claims of voting irregularities.
She said that, according to her party’s data, the SNS won 47.1 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, followed by the Serbia Against Violence coalition with 23 percent, and the Socialist Party of Serbia with 6.7 percent.
Brnabic claimed that the SNS will be able to form a majority in the parliament by itself and denied opposition claims of irregularities in the election process.
The nongovernmental Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) -- established in 1997 -- and the Ipsos agency saw the results as being tighter, saying their data showed that the SNS had won 38.4 percent of the vote, with the main opposition coalition taking 35.1 percent.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, with official results to be reported within 24 hours, according to election officials.
WATCH: Serbian citizens from northern Kosovo got on buses early on December 17 to reach polling stations in Serbia. Some 120,000 voters from Kosovo are eligible to cast ballots in Serbia's snap parliamentary and municipal elections. Kosovo's government prohibits Serbian elections from being held on its territory.
Opposition and domestic observer groups reported scattered irregularities at voting sites. Some 5,800 international monitors were in Serbia, with their observations expected over the next couple of days.
The Republican Election Commission told a news conference that as of 7 p.m., 55.5 percent of registered voters had cast ballots, about the same as at the same time in the April 2022 parliamentary vote. Final turnout figures will be reported along with election results, officials said. In April 2022, the final level was 58.6 percent.
Opposition figures had urged for a high turnout in hopes of weakening Vucic's grip on power.
Rasa Nedeljkov, program director of the Serbian nongovernmental CRTA observation mission, claimed the group’s observers were physically attacked and that their vehicles were destroyed at the Odzaci municipality in Serbia’s north.
Police later said they had arrested one suspect related to the incident and that an investigation was being conducted.
Nedeljkov added that voters were bused in from neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Serbian entity to Belgrade, where they voted instead of at their home locations.
The observation mission of the CeSID – established in Belgrade in 1997 – reported viewing “repeated noncompliance” with election procedures at a number of polling stations and the presence of “propaganda material” at some voting sites, among other issues.
After polls closed, representatives of the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence told a news conference they had recorded more than 450 electoral violations.
"Our legal teams are making efforts to respond to all the irregularities recorded so far," party spokesman Predrag Mitrovic said.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said he had visited several election sites in the capital, Belgrade.
“The American Embassy has 14 teams spread across Serbia and Belgrade," he said, adding that he could not yet speak about the overall evaluation of the election.
Vucic, who is not on the December 17 ballot, was seeking to bolster the standing of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party as observers warned that the election campaign had been marred by intimidation and media bias.
Along with the parliamentary election, voting is taking place for municipal posts in 65 towns and cities.
In the capital, Belgrade, voters were to elect representatives to both the 110-member City Assembly, which chooses a mayor for a four-year term, and to the city's smaller, constituent councils.
In his brief remarks following the election, Vucic said, "I can't say anything about Belgrade, because not a single ballot has been counted in Belgrade."
Late polling there showed the unified, pro-European opposition, the Serbia Against Violence coalition, in a tight race with the president's eponymous Aleksandar Vucic-Belgrade Must Not Stop coalition and its former mayor.
"I expect it to be the same as before. It doesn't matter who's in power," one Belgrade voter, Branislav Zoranovic, told RFE/RL after casting his ballot. "What is important is that there is a good situation among citizens and that everyone has their own conscience."
Meanwhile, in neighboring Kosovo, more than 22,000 Serbian citizens living there -- who have the right to participate in the elections -- embarked on an organized journey across the border to participate in the Serbian voting.
Numerous buses departed at 7 a.m. from various cities in Kosovo’s Serb-majority regions – mainly North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposaviq – resulting in long lines at the Bernjak and Jarinje border points with Serbia.
Most were traveling to polling stations in the south of Serbia, including Vranje, Kursumlija, Raska, and Tutin.
Marica Jovanovic of Gracanica said she “will vote because of my children. I am retired. My time has passed, but the children must have a better future. I have no other motive.”
Serbia and Kosovo are bitter rivals, and the government in Pristina has barred Serbian polling inside the country.
Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than halfway through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.
After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
The last elections in April 2022 saw the ruling party take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term. However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting had been marred by its "absence" of level-playing fields.
Vucic's critics have complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government. Some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country did not believe the elections would be free or fair.
Since taking office in May 2017, Vucic has maintained close ties with Russia, even after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also trying to balance relations with the West, in hopes of eventually joining the European Union.
Serbia has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, but it has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.
Russia Not Interested In Extending Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia has no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on December 17, citing Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers. Russia withdrew in July from the deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports. Russia says it quit the deal because the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest countries and because it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertilizer.
Russia Eyes Additional Oil Export Cuts In December
Russia on December 17 said it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) or more, earlier than promised, as the world's biggest exporters try to support declining global oil prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two biggest oil exporters, called in December for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts after a fractious meeting of the producers' club. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak was quoted by Russia's three main news agencies as saying that Russia would deepen cuts beyond the 300,000 bpd of cuts already agreed for this year.
Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of unspecified “problems” with Finland and said he had ordered the establishment of a new military district in regions bordering the Nordic nation.
The comments, made in an interview to be broadcast on December 17, come as tensions climb between the two neighbors, a result of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Finland’s subsequent decision to join NATO.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In recent weeks, Finland has closed its borders with Russia entirely as a flood of immigrants, mainly from the Middle East, seek to cross, many seeking asylum.
The timing and number of immigrants who’ve massed at several border points has bolstered Finland’s contention that Russian authorities are deliberately encouraging migrants to travel to Finland in a bid to destabilize the country.
Finland briefly opened two border crossings earlier last week but then reversed the decision a day later.
“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border, but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told the Associated Press last month.
Finland reversed its long-standing policy of neutrality in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and earlier this year becoming NATO’s 31st member. Since then, Finland has stepped up military training of reserve units and border surveillance, allowing NATO planes to patrol the border airspace, angering Russia.
In excerpts of the interview with a state television reporter, Putin falsely said the West had “dragged” Finland into NATO. In fact, Finnish public opinion shifted sharply in favor of NATO membership after the Ukraine invasion.
He also said he was reestablishing the Leningrad Military District, an administrative move he said could lead to a buildup of troops in the regions east of Finland.
“Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones from the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Putin said. "There were no problems there. Now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate a certain amount of military units there."
There was no immediate response to Putin’s comment from Finnish officials.
Putin was also asked about remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden, who earlier this month claimed that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine.
"It is complete nonsense, and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said. "Russia has no reason, no interest, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military, to fight with NATO countries."
Third Ukrainian Trucker Dies At Polish-Ukrainian Border During Blockade
A Ukrainian truck driver has died at the Polish-Ukrainian border, becoming ill while standing in line due to the strike by Polish carriers on December 16. It was the third death of a Ukrainian trucker sine the blockade began on November 6, the Suspline public broadcaster reported. Polish truckers have blocked the main land border points into Ukraine in protest at the European Union's relaxing of some transport rules for the access of Ukrainian trucks. The Polish truckers say Ukrainian truckers are undercutting their prices, hurting them financially. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Press Fight Inside Russia, Target Air Base, Battle Near Border Village
Ukraine targeted an air base and surrounding areas inside Russia on December 17 with what one regional official called "mass drone strikes" while both sides' forces reportedly exchanged gunfire outside the village of Terebreno -- also inside Russia and a short distance to the border.
A Russian Telegram channel critical of the Kremlin and the independent Astra Press news outlet posted videos of drones flying over what they said was the town of Morozovsk, where an air base hosts Russia’s 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment and where Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers used against Ukrainian sites are based.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, did not mention the air base but said that “mass drone strikes” were launched near Morozovsk and another town, adding that most of the drones were shot down.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, wrote on Telegram that "Terebreno, Krasnoyaruzsky District, is under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” referring to the village some 5 kilometers from the border.
“There is damage to the power line in several villages. Emergency and operational services will begin to eliminate the consequences after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry,” he added.
The Baza Telegram news channel said the battle began around 11 a.m. and was conducted by a “Ukrainian sabotage group.”
"About 200 people live in Terebreno. Residents have not been evacuated -- now people are hiding in shelters," it reported.
Ukrainian officials did not comment on the reports, and battlefield claims by both sides in the war cannot immediately be confirmed.
Separately, the Kherson region prosecutor's office reported that Russian troops shelled Ukraine’s Kherson and Sumy regions, killing two people, including an 81-year-old man and a 69-year-old homeowner. It added that six police officers were injured in the village of Daryivka.
Overnight, Ukraine launched dozens of drones at targets in southern and western Russia, while Moscow targeted sites inside Ukraine with at least one ballistic and one cruise missile, along with its own drones.
At least one person was killed in Ukraine’s coastal Odesa region overnight on December 17, the regional governor said, when debris from a downed Russian drone struck a residential building.
Overall, Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired at least one Iskander ballistic missile and one cruise missile along with 20 kamikaze drones. The Iskander missile "did not reach its target," the military said in a post on Telegram, but did not provide further details.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed in a post on Telegram that it had downed 33 Ukrainian drones over the Lipetsk, Volgograd, and Rostov regions. Damage or casualties from those attacks were not immediately clear.
With the onset of winter in Ukraine, Russia has stepped up its air campaign, using missiles and drones to attack civilian infrastructure and terrorize the Ukrainian population.
On December 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to strengthen the country’s air defenses and promised to continue his international diplomatic offensive to keep the flow of aid coming.
“We are preparing for further strengthening of air defenses,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
With reporting by Reuters
Moldova's Sandu Hails Parliament's Move To Tie Nation's Defense Strategy To West
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said parliament’s adoption of a national defense strategy tying her small southeastern European nation to the West “is a big step toward strengthening the security and stability of our country." Sandu added that the government's goal is to transform Moldova -- with a population of about 3.5 million people -- "from a vulnerable state with fragile democracy" into a "strong, modern, resilient, and European state, capable of taking care of its citizens." The comments come after the EU on December 14 announced the decision to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Austria Clears EU Russia Sanctions After Ukraine Stops Blacklisting Raiffeisen
Austria has lifted its blockage of a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine took Raiffeisen Bank International off a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on December 16. Austria had been pushing to get the bank struck off a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war," which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes. The latest push underscores Austria's deep economic bond with Russia, the bank's determination to keep its profitable business there, as well as a fading wider Western drive to isolate Moscow.
Ukraine Gains Return Of Three Additional Children Taken By Russia
Ukraine, with the help of Qatar, has been able to gain the return of three more children who had been abducted and taken into Russian hands, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. Yermak said two of the children -- born in 2008 and 2012 -- had been reunited with their mothers. The third child was reunited with his mother on the territory of Georgia, he said, without providing details. According to official Ukrainian data, 19,546 children have been illegally taken and sent to Russia since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Masha Gessen Receives Hannah Arendt Prize After Gaza Controversy
U.S.-Russian author Masha Gessen received the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought in the German city of Bremen on December 16, a day later than scheduled due to criticism of Gessen's remarks on the Gaza conflict. The ceremony was to be held in Bremen City Hall on December 15 but was postponed and shifted to a smaller venue after anger in Germany at their comparison of the Gaza Strip with Jewish ghettos in German-occupied Europe during World War II. The jury awarded Gessen -- who led RFE/RL's Russian Service in 2012-13 -- the prize for their reporting on Russia. Gessen, born in Moscow in 1967, lives in New York City.
- By AP
Indian Navy Shadowing Bulgarian-Managed Bulk Carrier Likely Taken By Somali Pirates
The Indian Navy on December 16 said it is shadowing a Bulgarian-managed bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers -- likely Somali pirates -- in the Arabian Sea. The Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, with a crew of 18, sent a Mayday message on the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations portal on December 14 indicating that six unknown people had boarded the vessel. The Indian Navy responded by sending its anti-piracy patrol warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the vessel. The Ruen, managed by Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar, was off the Yemeni island of Socotra when it was boarded.
- By AFP
Pakistan Uses Artificial Rain Against Smog For First Time
Artificial rain was used for the first time in Pakistan on December 16 in a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog in the megacity of Lahore, the government said. In the first experiment of its kind in the country, planes equipped with cloud-seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city, ranked one of the worst places globally for air pollution. The "gift" was provided by the U.A.E., said the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. The U.A.E. has used cloud seeding, sometimes referred to as artificial rain, to create rain in the arid expanse of that country.
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax
Hungary on December 16 threatened to veto Bulgaria’s entry into the passport-free Schengen zone unless it abolishes the transit fee for Russian gas. "We’ve made it clear to the Bulgarians that if they keep this in place for long, if they jeopardize the safety of Hungary's energy supply for long, we'll veto their Schengen entry," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government has often taken positions seen as pro-Russia in opposition to the rest of the 27-member EU. The Netherlands on December 15 agreed to Bulgaria joining Schengen, ending its opposition over concerns about corruption and migration. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria To Ink Deal On Black Sea Mine Clearance
Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria plan to sign a deal in January on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on December 16, after months of talks between the NATO member nations. The Black Sea states met officials from Georgia, Poland, and Ukraine in April 2022 to discuss clearing the mines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Defense ministers from the three countries also held talks on the plan at a NATO meeting in Brussels in October, and in Ankara last month as they worked to finalize the initiative.
Bulgarian Host Laments National Radio's Purported Ban On Interview With Russian Envoy
A longtime host for Bulgarian National Radio on December 16 accused the national broadcaster of preventing the airing of a previously recorded interview with the Russian ambassador to that country amid escalating tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the dismantling of a towering Red Army monument in Sofia. In a Facebook post, Petar Volgin, who has been accused of spreading disinformation and pro-Kremlin talking points on his Politically Incorrect program, appeared to suggest a link between the ban and a former oligarch-turned-lawmaker Delyan Peevski's purported objection to Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova's inclusion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Putin To Run For President As Independent Candidate, Officials Say
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported on December 16, citing his supporters. An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin's nomination as an independent candidate, Russian news agencies said. Putin will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia party even though he has its complete support but as an independent candidate, Andrei Turchak, a senior UR party official, was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.
Kyrgyz President Cites Foreign Risk To Defend Closed-Door Trial Of Politicians, Journalists, Activists
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has defended a decision to hold a closed trial of dozens of politicians, journalists, and activists charged in connection with objections to a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal. Speaking to the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Kurultai) on December 16, Japarov said an organizer in the so-called Kempir-Abad case had "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state. One defendant, opposition politician Azimbek Bekhazarov, has argued from pretrial detention for the trial to be held in public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Oil Workers Stick To Strike With Tensions High On Independence Day
Relatives of the hundreds of oil-industry workers waging a strike and camping outside company headquarters in a volatile western region of Kazakhstan gathered in front of the local mayor's office for a second day on December 16 to support the workers' plight.
They and the roughly 500 workers striking against West Oil Software in Manghystau complain that threats of dismissal have continued since the company's management fired seven strikers on December 13.
A local court has also declared the strike, which began on December 11, illegal.
With many camped out in snow and freezing cold, the workers are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
They have complained of security forces and riot police surrounding and intimidating them.
Kazakh authorities have for years been sensitive about protests of oil workers in Manghystau, which is home to operations to exploit major oil and gas reserves in the Central Asian state and contributes heavily to the state budget, especially around December 16, which is Kazakh Independence Day.
The strikers marked the national holiday by reading out prayers for those who died during previous labor disputes and other unrest in Kazakhstan's late and post-Soviet history.
Deadly violence that killed at least 238 people and injured thousands in January 2022 began with protests in the Manghystau city of Zhanaozen over rising gas prices. Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responded to that crisis with a nationwide state of emergency and by allowing troops from the Russia-led CSTO to patrol Kazakh streets.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, announced beefed-up security "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
#NotExtremists, a Telegram channel that monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight prominent activists were jailed or charged with administrative misdemeanors in recent days.
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine
Group of Seven member states have intensified efforts to agree on funneling some of the $300 billion in "immobilized" Russian central bank and other sovereign assets to Ukraine just as massive U.S. and EU support proposals have run into resistance, the Financial Times reports. Such assets could fund Ukraine's defense and eventual reconstruction and encourage an end to the 21-month-old full-scale Russian invasion, some officials suggest. “G7 members and other specially affected states could seize Russian sovereign assets as a countermeasure to induce Russia to end its aggression,” the Financial Times quoted a U.S. discussion paper circulated in G7 committees as saying.
