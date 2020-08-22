The Berlin Charite hospital where Aleksei Navalny is being treated said on August 22 that doctors had begun "extensive" diagnostic tests on the Russian opposition politician. Navalny was transferred to the German capital earlier that day from a hospital in Omsk, Russia, by a medical jet following urgent requests by his family. He is reported to remain in serious condition after a suspected poisoning that forced an emergency landing of a passenger plane he was taking from Siberia to get to Moscow on August 20 and ended up in a coma in an intensive care unit in Omsk. Jaka Bizilj, the head of the NGO Cinema For Peace, which sent the private plane for evacuation, said Navalny’s condition was "very worrying" and he would have died if there had not been an emergency landing in Omsk.