Surveillance Video Shows Convoy Leaving Prison After Navalny Death

Independent news outlet Mediazona has obtained surveillance footage that shows a convoy of security vehicles leaving the prison on the night after Aleksei Navalny's death. The video was recorded on the night of February 16-17 along a road connecting two Siberian towns: Labytnangi, where the Russian opposition figure was jailed, and Salekhard, where Navalny's body is thought be held in the morgue. Despite repeated requests, Navalny's family has been denied access to his body.