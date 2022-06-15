News
Navalny Transferred To Russian Prison With Harsher Conditions
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been transferred to a prison with harsher conditions.
Navalny wrote on Telegram on June 15 that he had been transferred a day earlier to the Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo, where he is currently in quarantine.
Navalny's statement came after his spokeswoman said that he was currently in the penitentiary in Melekhovo.
"Aleksei Navalny is now in quarantine in the Correctional Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo. His lawyer managed to see him. Aleksei says hi to everyone," Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.
The day before, Yarmysh and other associates of the outspoken Kremlin critic expressed concerns about his whereabouts after the prison where he was held for months told his lawyer that he was no longer there.
Navalny was expected to be transferred to a prison with harsher conditions after a Moscow court rejected his appeal in May against a new nine-year jail term he was handed in March on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving a prison term from an earlier case in the prison in Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Amid concerns about Navalny's whereabouts, journalists asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 15 about Navalny, and Peskov answered that the "Kremlin does not follow inmates' transfers."
Navalny previously said that he might be transferred to Correctional Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, where inmates were reported to have been tortured. Melekhovo is about 150 kilometers east of the Pokrov prison where he had been serving his first sentence.
Both towns are in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.
Olga Romanova, a noted activist involved in defending inmates' rights, told Current Time that in the prison in Melekhovo, Navalny will be allowed fewer family visits and fewer letters and parcels.
The United States on June 14 called on Russia to grant Navalny access to his lawyers and medical care and condemned the "politically motivated" actions against him.
Russian authorities "will be held accountable by the international community for anything to befall Mr. Navalny," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We reiterate our call for his immediate release as well as an end to the persecution of his many supporters," Price said.
Navalny, 46, was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded Russian authorities release him.
With reporting by Current Time
Iranian Protests Spread As Discontent Over Sanction-Hit Economy Grows
Merchants and shopkeepers at bazaars have continued protests in more cities across Iran as the economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the rial weakens to historic lows against the dollar.
The Hrana news agency reported on June 15 that mobile phone sellers in the city of Najafabad in Isfahan joined the protests, closing their shops over the instability of the currency and an increase in tax rates.
Protests were also reported in Arak, Kazerun, and Minab.
With the rial trading at around 332,000 to the dollar, rallies have been spreading after Tehran's bazaars and merchants in Kazerun in Fars Province closed their markets to protest the country's economic conditions.
The shopkeepers' rally in Tehran on June 13 was met with a violent show of force by security officers, who tried to disperse the protesters.
Since the start of the Persian year in mid-March, the rial has lost just over one-quarter of its value against the dollar.
The sanctions and the subsequent fall of the rial have hit the Iranian economy hard, often leading to street protests in many cities followed by crackdowns by the authorities.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's central bank hosted a group of foreign-exchange traders on June 12 to coordinate efforts to strengthen the rial.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Germany Says Russian Gas Cut Is Attempt To Drive Up Price
Russian gas giant Gazprom says it will further reduce daily gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a move that Germany's economy minister slammed as a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices.
Gazprom said in a statement on June 15 that a further 33 percent cut would begin at 1:30 a.m. Moscow time on June 16. The company said the move was necessary to service a Siemens pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.
It was the second day in a row that state-owned Gazprom said it would reduce natural gas delivered through the pipeline.
The announcement on June 14 said Gazprom would cut deliveries to 100 million cubic meters at the Portovaya compressor station "due to untimely return of gas-pumping units from repair by Siemens."
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called that move a "political decision and not a technically justifiable solution."
He said Germany was aware of the need to service the pipeline, but the first relevant works are not due to take place until autumn and do not warrant a reduction of the scale that Gazprom announced.
Habeck responded to Gazprom's announcement of a further cut on June 15 by saying its justification was an attempt to drive up the price.
"We can currently buy the necessary quantities from the market, albeit at higher prices," he said in a statement. "Of course we will take measures on a state level if needed."
Germany's energy network regulator said it was currently assessing the situation and potential impact of a further reduction in supplies.
"Security of supply is currently still guaranteed," a spokesperson for the regulator said.
With reporting by AFP, AP, TASS, and Reuters
Kazakh President Vows Not To Violate Sanctions Against Russia
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has vowed that Kazakhstan won't break international sanctions imposed against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with Russia's Rossia-24 TV broadcast on June 15, Toqaev said his country continued to work with the Russian government in an "intensified manner," but quickly added that "sanctions are sanctions."
"We cannot violate them, especially because we receive warnings about possible so-called secondary sanctions against our economy from the West if we did violate the sanctions," he said.
"But I stress, we continue working with the Russian government, I would say in an intensified manner and reach necessary agreements, while not violating the sanctions," Toqaev said, adding that his country continues its allied duties with regards to relations with Russia such as remaining in Russian-led groupings like the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
In the wake of mass anti-government protests across Kazakhstan in early January, Toqaev called on the CSTO to send troops to his country, which has been harshly criticized by many in the Central Asian oil-rich state.
With reporting by Rossia-24
OSCE Says 2021 Uzbek Presidential Poll Lacked Competition
TASHKENT -- A delegation from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) says a presidential election held in Uzbekistan in October 2021 lacked competition, allowing incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoev to win without facing any serious challenger.
The assessment of the delegation, released on June 15, said that there was no constructive communication between the five presidential candidates and voters, and that significant procedural irregularities were observed while important safeguards were often disregarded during voting on October 24.
"While multiple candidates contested the election, there was no meaningful engagement with each other or with voters, and candidates refrained from challenging or criticizing the incumbent," ODIHR's final report said.
Among the irregularities seen, the report stressed the "large-scale practice of voters being added to the voter lists on election day at polling stations without judicial or administrative oversight," while candidates did not have enough media space to express their opinions, despite some opening of the media environment.
"No candidate strongly challenged or spoke critically about the president's policies," the document said.
ODIHR delegation member Jakub Herold of Poland stressed that it was impossible for some new political parties to register before the election.
"While observing the election, I learned that more candidates wanted to take part in the poll, but the election commission did not register them. That reminded me of elections in Belarus, and that is wrong, actually," Herold told RFE/RL.
"The lack of a genuine competitive environment and extremely high requirements for the registration of new parties disrupted the political atmosphere's pluralistic character."
Mirziyoev, 64, faced four little-known candidates who were largely pro-government. Three opposition parties were not allowed to register or have candidates in the race.
Mirziyoev opened up Central Asia's most-populous country of some 35 million people to foreign investment, improved relations with neighboringcountries, eased restrictions on religious freedoms, and released dozens of political prisoners after he came to power following the death of his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, in 2016.
But like his predecessor, Mirziyoev exercises virtually unrestrained political power in Uzbekistan and his relatives have been accused of using his political clout to amass wealth.
Activists Warn Of 'Inhumane Treatment' Of Journalist Held In Iranian Prison
More than 200 political and civil activists and journalists have signed a statement calling out Iran's "inhumane treatment" of jailed 74-year-old journalist Keyvan Samimi after a new case was brought against him.
The signatories of the statement, which was published on June 14, also accused Iranian officials of "attempted assassination," noting that Samimi has been kept behind bars despite the fact that he is suffering from "various illnesses."
"The senior judicial, security, and political officials of the Islamic republic will be responsible for any negligence or misfortune for him," they said, calling for his immediate release.
Samimi, a journalist and a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was arrested on May 18 after being summoned to the Evin court and sent to Semnan prison.
He was charged with "assembly and collusion against the state" for his presence at a protest rally that was held in May 2019 on International Labor Day in front of parliament.
Early this year, Samimi was sent to Semnan prison after he called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
On February 3, he was temporarily released from prison due to his health condition and a "forensic report."
However, he was rearrested on May 18 and sent to Semnan.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Paper Shows France's Vision Of New 'Community' For All Of Europe
France's vision of a new "European political community" involves core European Union states entering into a political union with nonmembers that it believes will strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of Europe as a whole in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A discussion paper discussed by EU ambassadors on June 15, a copy of which was seen by RFE/RL, comes amid discussions in the European Union about granting Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine candidate status and with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting Moldova and potentially Ukraine later this week for the first time since the war broke out in February.
The document says the new political community would be open to European states "that share a common set of democratic values" regardless of membership in the EU or the nature of their current relationship with the bloc "whether they wish to join it, have left it, do not plan to join it, or are linked to it only by economic agreements."
Macron first proposed the idea in May and the paper is an initial glimpse into the French president's grander vision of the concept aimed at offering Ukraine, and other states outside of the 27-member bloc, greater protection in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion, launched in late February.
The discussion paper says the proposal isn't "a substitute" or "alternative" to the bloc's enlargement policy -- which France has been seen as lukewarm to in recent years -- noting that "for European states wishing to join the European Union, it would, on the contrary, allow for the strengthening of links with EU member states prior to accession, both politically and in terms of accompanying participation in certain EU policies, including, where appropriate, through gradual integration into the EU internal market."
The new "community" also, wouldn't replace other political bodies such as the Council of Europe or Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the paper says, but would help "bring together all the members of the European family on an equal footing and in a spirit of unity of our continent."
"On the contrary, relations between the countries of our continent, whether or not they belong to the European Union, whether or not they wish to join it, are marked by a complex web of plurilateral or bilateral frameworks. All will remain relevant. But we must regain a sense of community," the paper says.
The proposal envisages a "light legal structure" with decision-making capacity that meets several times a year at heads-of-state, governmental, and ministerial levels.
According to people familiar with the June 15 discussion, EU ambassadors from Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands spoke out in favor of the proposal, which will also be debated by EU heads of state when they meet at a summit in Brussels on July 23-24.
The summit will also address the European Commission's opinion on the EU membership applications submitted by Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which are looking to fast-track the process to enhance their security given Russia's aggression amid fears it could target other countries besides Ukraine.
According to several RFE/RL sources, the commission is set to recommend candidate status with some conditions at least for Ukraine and Moldova, though it is far from certain that all 27 EU member states will endorse the recommendation.
Tajik Police Officer Arrested In Kyrgyzstan For Drug Trafficking
Kyrgyz officials say a Tajik traffic police officer has been arrested along with another Tajik national for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs amid tense relations between two Central Asian neighbors after a deadly shooting along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on June 15 that the two Tajik citizens were apprehended in the Batken region after Kyrgyz police allegedly found more than 31 kilograms of an unidentified drug in their possession.
According to the ministry, the two suspects are part of an alleged criminal group involved in illegal drugs trafficking from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan via Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Tajik officials have yet to comment on the Kyrgyz authorities' statement.
Meanwhile, in Tajikistan, the body of 26-year-old Murodbek Mahmadqulov, a border guard, was laid to rest after he was shot dead in a shoot-out with Kyrgyz border guards a day earlier.
Tajik authorities have not commented officially on Mahmadqulov's killing, stating only that the commander of Tajikistan’s Kekh border outpost was severely wounded after the Kyrgyz side "suddenly opened fire and shelled the village of Vorukh with mortars."
Kyrgyzstan has insisted that its border guards only opened fire after an initial shot was fired from the Tajik side of the border.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Zelenskiy Calls For Harsher Russia Sanctions, EU Candidate Status For Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to ratchet up its sanctions regime on Russia, calling for a seventh EU package of punitive measures against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The 27-nation EU agreed late last month to a sixth package of sanctions that will halt the majority of imports of Russian oil, but exempted crude delivered by pipeline in a concession to holdout Hungary.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In a video-link address to both chambers of the Czech parliament on June 15, Zelenskiy thanked the Czech Republic for the assistance provided to Ukraine so far but urged the West not to stop the support for Ukraine.
"We are with you. Be with us," Zelenskiy told Czech lawmakers, who applauded him.
Zelenskiy also called on the EU to give Ukraine candidate status -- the first step on the years-long road to membership in the bloc.
He also warned about Russia's territorial ambitions, saying President Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied only with the conquest of Ukraine.
"Russia is not interested only in our Mariupol, Syevyerodonetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. No, its ambitions are projected on a vast area from Warsaw to Sofia," he said.
"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples," he said.
"The person who wants to seize everything will never stop at taking only part of what they want," Zelenskiy said.
The Czech Republic assumes the EU's rotating presidency on July 1.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Mamai Marks 34th Birthday In Detention Center
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of civil rights activists and opposition politicians have gathered in front of a detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, to mark the 34th birthday of Zhanbolat Mamai, the jailed leader of the unregistered Democratic Party.
Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center on June 15 wore T-shirts with his portrait and held posters saying, "[President Qasym-Zhomart] Toqaev, Free Zhanbolat!" and "Prosecuting Zhanbolat Is Prosecuting the Future!"
The former secretary of Kazakhstan's Security Council, Tolegen Zhukeev, opposition politicians Bolat Abilov and Rysbek Sarsenbai, noted human rights defender Erlan Qaliev, and other activists were among Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, was allowed to enter the detention center to meet her husband on his birthday.
Mamai's associate Abzal Dostiyarov said this was Mamai's third birthday behind bars as he was in custody on his birthdays in 2012 and 2017 as well while being held for his activism.
Human Rights Watch has demanded Kazakh authorities release Mamai immediately, saying the case launched against him appears to be totally unfounded.
The charges were filed against Mamai on June 6. He has been in pretrial detention since mid-March on separate charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Before that, he served 15 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned vigil to commemorate peaceful protesters who were killed by Kazakh security forces during the January 2022 protests.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly antigovernment protests in January. The protests started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 230 people were killed during dispersal of protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent weeks on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots. More trials are pending.
Macron Vows To 'Do Everything' To Stop Russian War Machine In Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to "do everything" to halt Russia's war on Ukraine in an apparent departure from his previous stance toward Moscow that had sparked concern in Kyiv and among European allies of France's commitment to stand up to Moscow.
Macron, who arrived in Romania late on June 15 for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank and Moldova, has been criticized by Ukraine and Eastern European allies for what they perceived as being less supportive of Ukraine as it battles to repel Russian troops.
"We will do everything to stop Russia's war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and continue to negotiate," Macron told French, U.S., British, and other allied troops at NATO's Kogalniceanu military base near Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Macron is due to travel to Moldova's capital, Chisinau, later on June 15, for consultations with pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Some media reports, which have not been confirmed by Macron's office, say he will then head to Kyiv for a visit on June 16 that could also include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
"We need to support Ukraine," Macron told a joint news conference with Iohannis on June 15.
"From the first day, France said clearly that Russia is the aggressor," Macron said when asked about his repeated statements that Russia should not be humiliated during diplomatic attempts to bring the conflict to an end.
"But we must be clear-headed: We are not at war with Russia," added Macron, who has continued to keep communication channels open with the Kremlin since the start of the invasion.
"The Ukrainian president and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia," he said.
France leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, including 500 French soldiers, and has also deployed a surface-to-air missile system.
Macron's visit to Kyiv, if confirmed, would come a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate.
Several EU nations, including France, have voiced scepticism about Ukraine's becoming a candidate to joining the 27-member group.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, digi24.ro, hotnews.ro, and Reuters
- By Emil Danielyan
In Change Of Tactics, Armenian Opposition Scales Back Protests
YEREVAN -- More than six weeks after the start of their "resistance movement," Armenia’s main opposition groups have announced they will scale back almost daily demonstrations aimed at toppling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and instead focus on weekly rallies to build larger crowds of protesters upset over the government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
Ishkhan Saghatelian, one of the opposition leaders, said late on June 14 that many Armenians who were unhappy with Pashinian’s government have avoided participating in the protests, so a change of tactics was needed.
“We have not yet managed to get all those people to the streets and bring them to this square. There are still people who think this is a fight for power, for the return of former rulers to power,” Saghatelian told thousands of supporters rallying in Yerevan’s France Square, the site of the opposition tent camp.
The two opposition alliances represented in the Armenian parliament launched their campaign to oust the prime minister on May 1, two weeks after Pashinian signaled his readiness to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and “lower the bar” on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh acceptable to the Armenian side.
They accused Pashinian of helping Baku regain full control of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
Opposition supporters have since regularly marched through the city center, blocking access to roads and the entrances to government buildings while repeatedly clashing with riot police.
The most serious of those clashes, which broke out on June 3, left dozens of protesters and police officers seriously injured.
Pashinian and his political allies have dismissed the opposition demands for his resignation saying the opposition has failed to attract popular support for regime change.
Saghatelian, who has been the main speaker at the protests, said that while the goal of unseating the prime minister has yet to be reached, the opposition has managed to “awaken society” and scuttle a “new capitulation agreement” with Azerbaijan. The protests have shown Pashinian lacks a popular “mandate to lead Armenia to vital concessions” to Baku, he said.
“We will definitely oust Nikol, but we will do that bloodlessly,” Saghatelian told the crowd.
The opposition, he added, has to “change the structure and tactic of our resistance movement in a way that will allow us to give it new impetus.”
They will now hold major rallies on a weekly basis and set up, in the meantime, new structures inside and outside Yerevan, he said.
Saghatelian said they will also keep fighting for the release of more than three dozen opposition activists and supporters arrested during the protest movement.
The vast majority of them were charged with assaulting police officers or government loyalists. Opposition leaders reject the accusations as politically motivated.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ukraine Ignores Russia's Syevyerodonetsk Ultimatum As West Mulls More Weapons For Kyiv
Kyiv has defied a Moscow ultimatum to surrender Syevyerodonetsk despite the Russians controlling most of the key eastern city as Western defense ministers gather in Brussels to decide on sending more heavy weapons to the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian forces.
Russia has told Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azot chemical plant in the city to give up their "senseless resistance and lay down arms" early on June 15, promising a "humanitarian corridor" for the civilians sheltering in the plant along with the fighters.
The Russians had planned to take the civilians to territory under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
British military intelligence said in its daily bulletin on June 15 that several hundred civilians were currently in underground bunkers in the Azot plant together with Ukrainian fighters.
The mayor of Syevyerodonetsk, Oleksandr Stryuk, said after the early morning deadline passed that Russian forces attempted to storm the city from several directions but were held back by Ukrainian forces.
"We are trying to push the enemy towards the city center," Stryuk said on television. "This is an ongoing situation with partial successes and tactical retreats."
Stryuk said Ukrainian forces were not completely cut off. "The escape routes are dangerous, but there are some," he said.
Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region containing Syevyerodonetsk, said the army was defending the city and keeping Russian forces from Lysychansk, the twin city on the opposite bank of the Siverskiy Donets River.
"Nevertheless, the Russians are close and the population is suffering and homes are being destroyed," he posted online.
The bulletin issued by Britain's Defense Ministry said that it was "highly unlikely" Moscow had anticipated such stubborn opposition from the Ukrainians during its original planning for the invasion.
It added that in the face of the determined Ukrainian response, Russia has resorted to urban-warfare tactics that rely on the heavy use of artillery, causing extensive collateral damage throughout the city.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called both for more heavy weapons and for more EU sanctions against Russia.
In an address via video link to Czech lawmakers on June 15, Zelenskiy urged the European Union to adopt a seventh package of punitive measures against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion after the one agreed last month that will halt the majority of imports of Russian oil.
Earlier, Zelenskiy said late on June 14 that Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery.
"We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons," Zelenskiy said. "Our country does not have them yet at a sufficient level, but it is in Ukraine and right now that there is the greatest need for such weapons. Procrastination in providing them cannot be justified."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine was also seeing "painful losses" in the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv, where Russia is trying to strengthen its position after being pushed back.
Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said earlier that Ukraine had received just 10 percent of the weapons it has requested from the West to help fight the Russian invasion.
"No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war," Malyar said in a televised briefing, saying the West should speed up the delivery of the arms.
Western countries have promised to send sophisticated weapons, including advanced rockets, but deploying them is taking time.
Malyar said there should be "a clear time frame" for the deliveries "because every day there's a delay, we're talking about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians."
Speaking ahead of a June 15 gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was an "urgent need" to send Kyiv more advanced weaponry, but cautioned that familiarizing the Ukrainian military with such weapons systems takes time.
"Ukraine is really in a very critical situation and therefore, there's an urgent need to step up," Stoltenberg told journalists.
Ahead of the two-day NATO meeting in Brussels, dozens of defense ministers from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are expected to discuss more weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is poised to lead the discussions of the group of nearly 50 countries, officials said.
NATO is not officially participating in the talks, to avoid being militarily involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and as nonaligned countries are also part of the group chaired by the United States.
With the Luhansk region with its key city of Syevyerodonetsk almost completely in Russian hands, a senior NATO official told CNN that the war in Ukraine had reached a critical point.
"I think that you're about to get to the point where one side or the other will be successful," said the official.
"Either the Russians will reach Slovyansk and Kramatorsk [in the Donetsk region adjacent to Luhansk] or the Ukrainians will stop them here. And if the Ukrainians are able to hold the line here, in the face of this number of forces, that will matter."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, and AFP
U.S. Announces More Weapons For Ukraine As NATO Ministers Meet To Discuss Increasing Aid
The United States has announced additional rounds of weapons for Ukraine valued at around $1 billion as Ukraine presses the West to deliver more military aid in the face of a Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the United States would provide the assistance, including additional artillery and coastal-defense weapons, as well as ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems.
"We also remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people whose lives have been ripped apart by this war," Biden said in a statement, saying that he informed Zelenskiy about the additional aid during a phone call earlier on June 15.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He said he was also announcing an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine. The money is to be used to supply safe drinking water, medical supplies, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items.
The military hardware packages include rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) already sent to Ukraine and artillery rounds for howitzers and spare parts in the first package, according to earlier news reports quoting sources outlining the aid.
A second package is expected to include ground-based, anti-ship rocket systems, secure radios, night vision, and training.
The first package would involve the transfer of excess defense articles from U.S. stocks; the second package would be funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a separate, congressionally authorized program.
Details of the aid come as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting with allies in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine.
At the start of the meeting, Austin said the West must step up weapons deliveries and "push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens, and its territory."
Austin expressed gratitude for the military aid that partners already had shipped or pledged but cautioned that "we can't afford to let up and we can't lose steam. The stakes are too high."
The meeting of around 50 allies hosted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg comes with Kyiv imploring the West to send more weapons to help fend off Russia's onslaught in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine delivered a message to the meeting on behalf of its embattled troops.
"Brussels, we are waiting for a decision," said Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelenskiy, warning that Ukraine was outgunned by 10 to one.
"Daily, I receive a message from the defenders: 'We are holding on, just say: when to expect the weapons?'" he said.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 14 that Ukraine’s military had received only around 10 percent of the Western weapons it had requested.
"No matter how much effort Ukraine makes, no matter how professional our army, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war," Malyar said.
She said Ukraine used 5,000 to 6,000 artillery rounds a day, while Russia uses 10 times more.
Stoltenberg warned it would take time to get the latest hardware into service with trained Ukrainian troops.
"Ukraine is really in a very critical situation and therefore, it's an urgent need to step up," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of the gathering of NATO ministers.
Stoltenberg said that the allies had moved from sending older equipment to delivering "more long-range, more advanced air-defense systems, more advanced artillery, more heavy weapons."
"So it is also a fact that when we now are actually starting the transition from Soviet-era weapons to more modern NATO weapons there will also be some time needed to just make the Ukrainians ready to use and operate these systems," he said.
Stoltenberg said NATO leaders at a summit in Madrid later this month should agree a "comprehensive assistance package" for Ukraine to help switch its forces to NATO-standard weapons over the longer term.
While the Western allies debate how best to help Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Russian President Vladimir Putin of Beijing's support for Moscow.
China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by criticizing Western sanctions and arms deliveries to Kyiv.
State media reported that China was "willing to continue to offer mutual support [to Russia] on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security."
The Kremlin said Xi and Putin had agreed during a phone call to ramp up economic cooperation in the face of "unlawful" Western sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Pretrial Detention Extended For U.S. Women's Basketball Star Held In Russia
The pretrial detention of American basketball star Brittney Griner has been extended to July 2 at the request of Russian investigators, the TASS news agency reported on June 14.
It is the latest extension of Griner’s detention following her arrest in February at an airport near Moscow as she traveled back to the United States for the start of training camp with her Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, the Phoenix Mercury. She was in Russia to play for the UMMC Yekaterinburg during the offseason.
Griner, 31, could face a 10-year jail sentence on possible charges over traces of cannabis or hashish oil in a vape device allegedly uncovered in a search of her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport.
U.S. officials have classified her arrest as "wrongful detainment." As such, it is being overseen by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens.
The U.S. State Department became aware of the latest extension of Griner’s pretrial detention through media reports, department spokesman Ned Price said on June 14. Speaking at a briefing, Price again called for her release.
Officials from Carstens' office met on June 13 with members of the Phoenix Mercury along with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat-Texas) and Representative Greg Stanton (Democrat-Arizona).
"We are on day 116 since [Griner] has been wrongfully detained," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said after the meeting. "It was great to hear from the State Department that we should continue to amplify that message and that we should continue to press all those who have any influence or power to help bring [Griner] home. She's our teammate, she's an American and we want her back home."
Griner, who played on two Olympic gold medal teams, has played for the Mercury since 2013 and for the Russian team for six seasons.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S. Open Will Allow Russian, Belarusian Players
The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 tournament in New York City later this year.
The U.S. Open announced the decision on June 14, saying Russian and Belarusian players will have to compete under a neutral flag.
The move comes after Wimbledon, the third grand-slam tournament of the year, became the first to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The decision in April by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, has been criticized by the world governing body for men's professional tennis as being unfair.
Russians Daniil Medvedev, the current world No. 1, and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, are barred from participating in the tournament, which starts on June 27 in London. In the women's draw, two-time grand-slam winner Victoria Azarenka, ranked 19th in the world, and Aryna Sabalenka, ranked fifth, are barred from playing. Both players are from Belarus.
The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which runs the U.S. Open, "has previously condemned, and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the USTA said in a news release.
The USTA supports the ban against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international team competitions implemented by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the organization said.
It also supports the ITF’s directive for players from Russia and Belarus to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions.
“We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions,” the USTA said. “Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.”
The USTA will introduce a broad set of initiatives to amplify existing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, the USTA said. It also will work with the players and both the men’s and the women’s tours to use the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29, as a platform to further a humanitarian program known as Tennis Plays for Peace.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Bans 49 U.K. Citizens, Including Prominent Journalists, From Entering Russia
Russia has banned 49 British journalists and defense figures from entering Russia, saying they have distributed false information about the war in Ukraine or been responsible for arms deliveries to the country.
The 29 journalists blacklisted “are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information" about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 14.
"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society," the statement said.
The journalists represent major outlets, including the BBC, Sky News, the Financial Times, the Daily Telegraph, the Independent, and the Guardian. The list includes news anchors, editors, and senior managers.
Another 20 British military officials and figures who Moscow said were linked to the defense industry were also banned from entering Russia. It said they were “involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.”
The list of people associated with defense includes the British deputy defense secretary, the commander of the Royal Navy, three members of Parliament, and top executives of defense contractors BAE Systems and Thales.
The British government has so far offered more than £750 million ($937 million) in military support to Ukraine, including air-defense systems, thousands of anti-tank missiles, various types of munitions, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other equipment.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Pensioners, Public Employees Protest Iranian Government's 'Lies,' Hypocrisy'
Pensioners and retired public employees have again taken to the streets in the southern city of Ahvaz amid growing discontent over living conditions in Iran and the government's failure to address the problem.
Videos released from the June 14 rally in front of the Ahvaz governor's office showed demonstrators chanting against what they called the "lies" and "hypocrisy" of the Islamic republic's officials.
"You talk about Imam Husayn, but you act like thieves," referring to Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and the third Shia Imam.
The recent round of protests by pensioners and retirees comes after the government announced on June 6 that it would increase the monthly salaries of non-minimum wage retirees by 10 percent, far below a previous pledge for a hike of 38 percent plus 5.15 million Iranian rials ($16).
Legislation to enact the increase was rejected by lawmakers, leading to the lower increase, which pensioners say is too little given that the inflation rate currently stands at more than 45 percent.
At the rallies, which have taken place for several days, people have complained that the government's promises and statements fail to reflect the reality of their lives and those of their families.
Earlier on June 14, Labor Minister Hojjatullah Abdul Maleki, who supported a 10 percent increase in non-minimum wage pensions, resigned.
It is not clear whether his resignation was related to the protests, but a senior lawmaker blamed the minister’s “incompetence” for the unrest.
Abdul Maleki is the first cabinet minister to resign since hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi came to power last year.
His remarks on economics and employment have been repeatedly criticized and ridiculed by experts and cyberspace activists. Prior to taking office, he had said that anyone could start a business with a budget of 10 million Iranian rials ($31).
The president accepted Abdul Maleki’s resignation and appointed Mohammad-Hadi Zahedivafa as the caretaker labor minister.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have launched protests in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
In addition, Iran’s economy has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless and resulted in soaring consumer prices.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Belarus Bans Tut.by Media Company After Designating It As 'Extremist' Organization
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has designated company Tut.by Media as “extremist” and banned its operations in Belarus as a crackdown on independent media and journalists continues.
The Supreme Court of Belarus said on June 14 that the decision made by the Economic Court of Minsk takes effect immediately. It did not outline the reasons for the court's decision.
Last August, the news outlet tut.by and the media site zerkalo.io -- both owned by the parent company Tut.by Media -- were blocked by Belarusian authorities, who also froze the company’s bank accounts and detained a number of staff for alleged tax evasion.
Tut.by was one of the most prominent websites covering a crackdown on protests after a disputed presidential election in August 2020 gave authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office despite widespread allegations of fraud.
Belarusian authorities have shuttered several media outlets, including the Polish-funded Belsat television channel, the popular Nasha Niva newspaper, the Minsk office of RFE/RL, and dozens of regional publications for their independent coverage of Lukashenka's regime.
European Court Rules Russia's Foreign Agents Law Violates Human Rights
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia's foreign agents law violates the rights of the groups and individuals designated as foreign agents and ordered Russia to issue compensation.
Russian authorities have used the controversial foreign agents law to quash opposition to President Vladimir Putin by cracking down on NGOs, media outlets, and individuals that the government designated as foreign agents.
In a case filed by 73 Russian groups and in some cases the directors of the groups, the ECHR ruled unanimously on June 14 that the law violated the European Convention on Human Rights by denying them freedom of assembly and association.
Russia’s foreign agents law was adopted in 2012 and has been modified repeatedly since to include nonprofit organizations, media outlets, journalists, and activists.
It has been used it to label organizations and individuals it deems to be engaging in political activity using foreign financial support. The designation requires the groups to label their publications with a lengthy disclaimer and subjects them to a costly and burdensome regime of reporting their income and spending.
The 73 plaintiffs in the case include groups involved in civil-society issues, human rights, environmental protection, cultural heritage, education, and migration.
Their complaints, filed to the court between 2013 and 2018, denounced the auditing and bureaucratic requirements they were subjected to after being deemed foreign agents, the limits on their public gatherings and other activities, and heavy fines.
They alleged an infringement of their freedoms of expression and of assembly and association, both of which are guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as discrimination because of their political views.
The ECHR judges upheld the claims, saying "the interference with the applicant organizations' rights had been neither prescribed by law nor 'necessary in a democratic society.'"
The court found that the classification of organizations as engaging in “political activity” and receiving “foreign funding” had been based on an overly broad and unforeseeable interpretation of those terms.
It said the use of political activity as a criterion to designate groups as foreign agents produced "incoherent results and engendered uncertainty among NGOs wishing to engage in civil society activities relating to, in particular, human rights or the protection of the environment or charity work."
The court also ordered Russia to pay the applicants a total of 1.02 million euros ($1.1 million) in damages as well as 119,000 euros for costs and expenses.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the ruling because parliament had ended the ECHR’s jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed last week.
The measure says Russia will not carry out rulings issued after March 15, the day Moscow said it would pull out of the Council of Europe after pressure mounted for Moscow to be expelled.
"Russia no longer implements these decisions," Peskov told reporters.
The ruling comes a week after the lower house of Russia's parliament gave initial approval to a bill further tightening the foreign agent legislation.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Rights Defender Karimbeigi Arrested After Raid On Mother's Home
Rights activist Maryam Karimbeigi has been arrested by Iranian security forces after they raided and ransacked her mother's home.
Shahnaz Akmali, Karimbeigi's mother, revealed the arrest of her daughter in a video on June 14. Her other child, Mostafa Karimbeigi, was killed in the crackdown that followed mass street protests over the disputed June 2009 presidential vote.
Akmali said the agents took her daughter with them after confiscating her belongings. She has not yet been notified of the charges against her daughter.
Maryam Karimbeigi and her mother have become outspoken defenders of rights for those killed during peaceful protests in Iran since Mostafa Karimbeigi was shot and killed by Iranian security forces during widespread protests following a disputed 2009 presidential election.
Police carried out a similar raid against her in February, but she was not at home when the operation took place.
In April she was summoned to the security office at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, to receive an official explanation after she was allegedly expelled from the school while studying for her master's degree in sociology.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Chemical Plant Blast In Southern Iran Injures 133, Leaky Tank Likely The Cause
An explosion at a major chemical plant in southern Iran has injured at least 133 people and released a cloud of toxic gas into the air, prompting officials to cut links to the area.
The head of the Emergency Center in Fars Province said the blast occurred on June 14 at a sodium-carbonate plant in the city of Firuzabad, about 900 kilometers south of Tehran near the Persian Gulf coast.
The state ISNA news agency quoted Vahid Hosseini, head of the Shiraz Medical Sciences Center, as saying that 114 of the 133 people taken to hospital because of the explosion had already been released.
Most of the injuries, he said, were respiratory and "prompt treatment" minimized the impact on the victims.
The state IRNA news agency said the explosion most likely was triggered by a gas leak in one of the chemical tanks.
Kremlin Says Britain Should Address Separatist Leaders Regarding UK Nationals Sentenced To Death
The Kremlin says the United Kingdom should address the leaders of separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region and not Moscow over two Britons sentenced to death last week for fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on June 14 that British authorities had not turned to Moscow regarding the fate of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who, along with Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities" by what separatists called the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"They should address the authorities of the country that pronounced the sentences, and that is not the Russian Federation," Peskov said.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son is also a Ukrainian citizen and should be treated accordingly.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of its citizens as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Convention, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participating in hostilities.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on June 14 that she would do whatever was necessary to secure the release of the two.
"I have assured the families that I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I am not going to go into our strategy live on air...The best route is through the Ukrainians," she told BBC Radio.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on June 11 that she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
Among UN member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Siberian Prosecutor Seeks Prison Term For LGBT Artist Over Work Depicting Female Body Parts
The prosecutor at a high-profile trial in Siberia has asked a court to sentence LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova to three years and two months in prison for drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
Tsvetkova, 29, is charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a page on social media called The Vagina Monologues, which showed abstract art of female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues.
Tsvetkova's mother, Anna Khodyreva, wrote on Facebook that the prosecutor made the request for a lengthy prison sentence at a trial being held at a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on June 14.
Tsvetkova's trial began in April last year after a nearly 1 1/2- year investigation, during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May last year she launched a hunger strike to protest against the case against her.
The drawn-out trial is ostensibly being held behind closed doors because prosecutors need to show evidence in the form of artistic images and drawings of women's bodies.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and "Kafkaesque absurdity."
