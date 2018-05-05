'Not Our Tsar': Navalny Supporters Protest Another Putin Term As President

Supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navaly are rallying across Russia, two days before Vladimir Putin is due to be sworn in again as president.

Rallies were due to take place in up to 90 cities and towns on May 5, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, although few have received authorization from local officials.

And reports coming in from rallies already held in Russia’s Far East and Siberia speak of dozens of protesters being detained by police.

Putin is due to be sworn in for his fourth term as Russia's president on May 7, extending an 18-year reign that his supporters say has lifted the country "from its knees" and is denounced by his opponents as a corrupt, calcifying autocracy.

Navalny, who has organized large street protests and published a series of reports alleging corruption in Russia's ruling elite, was barred from the presidential ballot due to a conviction on financial-crimes charges he contends were fabricated.

He launched the May 5 protests under the slogan "He's Not Our Tsar."

In Yakutsk, 75 protesters were detained by police at the rally there, according to a Navalny supporter.

In the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, several protesters were detained by police following skirmishes.

In Khabarovsk, protesters chanted “Down with the tsar” at the rally in that Siberian city.

On the eve of the protest action, Navalny supporters were detained by police in several Russian cities including St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, Tambov, Kemerovo, and Cheboksary.

In the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, meanwhile, police searched Navalny’s regional headquarters and confiscated leaflets advertising the May 5 rally.

A coordinator for Navalny the southern city of Volgograd, Aleksei Volkov, wrote on Twitter that students at local schools were forced to sign papers acknowledging that they could face serious consequences, including expulsion, if they take part in the rally/

Authorities in Moscow have warned Navalny supporters about taking part in the planned protest in the Russian capital, calling it "absolutely unlawful."

The Moscow rally is due to start at 2 p.m. local time.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service and Current Time



