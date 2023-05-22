News
Navalny Placed In Russian Solitary For 16th Time In Nine Months
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 16th time since August 2022, his self-exiled associate Ivan Zhdanov tweeted on May 22. It is not clear on what charges the outspoken Kremlin critic was sent to solitary confinement this time. Navalny, who has called all of his placements in punitive solitary "politically motivated," has served 165 days in solitary confinement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Head Of Successor To Russian Rights Group Memorial Placed In Pretrial Detention
Aleksandr Chernyshov, the chief of the Memorial human right group's successor entity, the Center of Historic Memory, has been detained in the Russian city of Perm on a charge of "attempted smuggling of cultural artifacts." Perm's Lenin district court ruled on May 22 that Chernyshov must stay in pretrial detention at least until July 11. Chernyshov is accused of attempting to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany. The authorities ordered the archives to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Son Of Former Would-Be Belarusian Presidential Candidate Babaryka Goes On Trial
MINSK -- Eduard Babaryka, the son of former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, has gone on trial in Minsk while the whereabouts of his father, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021, remain unknown.
The Minsk regional court started the trial on May 22, almost three years after Eduard Babaryka's arrest.
Eduard Babaryka, who along with his father was arrested in June 2020, is charged with tax evasion, money laundering, assisting the organization of mass disorder, and inciting hatred. He rejects all charges as politically motivated.
If found guilty, Eduard Babaryka faces up to 20 years in prison.
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father's election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the disputed presidential vote.
In July 2021, the 59-year-old Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Last month, the Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) quoted sources as saying that Viktar Babaryka was rushed from prison to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with pneumothorax (a collapsed lung) and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts has been unknown since late April.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Belarusian Blogger Raman Pratasevich, Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, Says He Was Pardoned
Raman Pratasevich, a former editor of an opposition Telegram channel who was handed a prison term earlier this month after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk in 2021, told journalists on May 22 that he had received a pardon. On May 3, a Minsk court sentenced Pratasevich to eight years in prison. His codefendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively, on charges stemming from their online coverage of unprecedented mass protests against officials results of the August 2020 presidential election. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Siberian Actors Demand Removal Of 'Illegal' Pro-War Banner From Theater
Actors in the Siberian city of Irkutsk have asked the authorities to remove a large banner with the letter "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine -- from the theater's facade, after the banner was pelted with rotten eggs and a green liquid known as "zelyonka." The actors' letter, published by the Irkutsky blog Telegram channel on May 22, says the decision to put the banner on the theater housed by a building raised in the late 19th century was illegal, as the law bans putting any ads on buildings officially recognized as cultural heritage centers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says His Troops Will Leave Ukraine's Bakhmut By June 1
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, says his troops will leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut between May 25 and June 1. Prigozhin recently claimed his troops had taken Bakhmut after the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, while Kyiv denied the city had fallen. In a May 22 audio report on Telegram, Prigozhin reiterated his previous statement that the ruined city will be handed over to the regular Russian military, adding that the Defense Ministry should create "a platoon of generals" to hold Russian positions in Bakhmut.
Iranian President Replaces Chief Of Powerful Security Council
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has removed Ali Shamkhani as the head of the powerful Supreme National Security Council and replaced him with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who has been under sanctions from the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States for more than a decade.
"Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president," the official presidential website reported on May 22.
The leadership overhaul comes amid reports that the 67-year-old Shamkhani, a reformist who held the post as head of the Supreme National Security Council for almost a decade, was linked to dual-national ex-official Alireza Akbari, who was executed in January for allegedly spying for the United Kingdom.
Shamkhani, who had also previously served as an IRGC commander, was a leading figure in helping Iran rebuild ties with some Persian Gulf states, including the negotiation of an agreement in March to reestablish relations with Saudi Arabia after years of hostility that threatened to boil over and disrupt stability in the region.
Ahmadian, whom the Middle East Institute once referred to as Iran's "most palatable" official, was the head of the strategic center of the IRGC before his appointment as head of the Supreme National Security Council.
No reason for the change was given, but a day earlier, Raisi gave a major speech to a government meeting emphasizing the need "to improve the level of relations and expand interactions with Muslim, neighboring, and aligned countries."
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also stressed last week that flexibility in foreign policy was needed "when necessary" to overcome any obstacles.
Teachers In Romania Strike For Better Pay, More Investment In Education
Tens of thousands of Romanian teachers went on strike on May 22 demanding substantial pay raises and calling for more investment in education. An estimated 100,000-150,000 primary- and secondary-school teachers stopped work until the coalition government fulfills their demands. Last-minute talks on May 21 between teachers' unions and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca's government failed to reach an agreement. The strikers' main demand is a starting salary for new teachers at least equal with the national average. A fresh-out-of-university Romanian teacher's monthly salary is the equivalent of just over $520 compared to the national average of $988. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russia Adds Actor Aleksei Panin To Wanted List
Noted Russian actor Aleksei Panin, who since 2020 has lived in Spain, has been added to Russia's wanted list on unspecified charges. The information appeared on the Interior Ministry's website on May 22. In early May, Russian authorities launched a probe against the actor on a charge of "justifying terrorism." The charge stems from an online post by Panin in October in which he expressed his support for an explosion that seriously damaged the Kerch Bridge connecting Ukraine's occupied Crimea region with Russia. Panin has openly criticized Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, launched in February last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Two Girls' Schools Blown Up In Pakistan's Tribal Area
Two schools for girls in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal region on the border with Afghanistan were blown up overnight apparently by gunmen, regional officials told RFE/RL on May 22. No one was hurt in the bombings, which targeted schools in the villages of Musakki and Hassukhil of the Mir Ali subdivision, the officials said. Several Musakki residents, who did not give their names for fear of reprisals, told RFE/RL that the school in Musakki had been closed until recently due to threats issued by militants. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
EU May Restore SWIFT Link For Russian Bank Only After Ukraine Conflict Ends
The European Union may restore access to the SWIFT payment system for a Russian state agricultural bank only after the conflict in Ukraine ends, the Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano as saying on May 22. Last week, the Black Sea grain deal to allow safe passage of Ukrainian farm produce was extended for two more months. But Moscow says it wants to see more progress on implementing parts of the package affecting Russia, including readmitting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Briefly Loses Power As Fighting Continues In Bakhmut
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was briefly cut off from the external electricty grid amid reports of Russian shelling of the last high-voltage transmission line leading to Europe's largest nuclear station, as Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.
National grid operator Ukrenerho later on May 22 said external electricity supply had been restored after the brief outage.
"Ukrenerho restored the power transmission line that supplies the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The station is switching to power supply from the Ukrainian power system," Ukrenerho said in a statement.
It was the seventh time that the nuclear plant had been operating without external power since the start of Russia's invasion, the plant's Ukrainian operator, Enerhoatom, said in a statement earlier on May 22.
Enerhoatom said that during the interruption of the external power, the Diesel generators, which had fuel for 10 days, had kicked in automatically.
The situation around the plant has been a cause for concern ever since Russian forces took control of it soon after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"[The plant] this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian troops launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night and morning of May 22, the Ukrainian air defense reported earlier. As a result of the attack, several people were wounded, it said.
Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported damage and several wounded in the region as a result of the Russian air strikes.
Lysak said that 15 drones and four cruise missiles had been shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.
Separately, a Russia-installed official in Zaporizhzhya, Vladimir Rogov said the nuclear plant was "completely" cut from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.
In the east, heavy fighting for control of the city of Bakhmut continued over the past day, the Ukrainian military said on May 22, despite claims by Russia that the city that has been the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine had fallen to Moscow's troops.
The main combat operations in eastern Ukraine remained centered on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours, the General Staff said in its daily report.
Russian forces carried out 52 missile and air strikes on Ukrainian military and civilian targets alike, the military said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, said two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the region.
In the southern region of Kherson, Russian shelling of civilian areas killed one person, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, said on May 22.
Russia over the weekend claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders have disputed the declaration, saying fighting still continues in Bakhmut, which has come to symbolize Kyiv's fierce resistance to Moscow's illegal and unprovoked invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a congratulatory statement to his forces on May 20 after Russia's Defense Ministry and the head of the Wagner mercenary group -- which has been at the forefront of Moscow’s attack on Bakhmut -- announced they had taken the city.
Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian claims, with the commander of the country's ground forces saying the city was still contested and that his forces were in the process of encircling Bakhmut from the suburbs.
Zelenskiy, meeting with the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized states in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21 to discuss additional military aid, responded "no" when asked by reporters whether Russia controlled the city. Yet he seemed to downplay the significance of an eventual loss.
"You have to understand that there is nothing [left in the city]. They destroyed everything," he said, referring to Russian forces. "There are no buildings. It's a pity. It's a tragedy."
PHOTO GALLERY: New satellite images of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut reveal the utter devastation that has been wrought by months of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
"Bakhmut today only remains a place in our hearts," he said, comparing its widespread destruction to that of Hiroshima, which was nearly obliterated by a nuclear bomb during World War II.
The conflicting reports came as Ukraine gears up for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer frontline, which stretches from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.
Meanwhile, after U.S. President Joe Biden on May 19 endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, a senior Russian diplomat said that the transfer of the jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's role in the conflict.
"There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers'?" Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel on May 22.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
More Than 100 Nobel Laureates Sign Letter Calling For Byalyatski's Release
More than 100 Nobel Prize laureates have signed a letter calling for the release of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski. The veteran activist was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments have called politically motivated retribution by longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The letter was signed by 103 former laureates, including independent Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, and published on the webpage of PEN International, a worldwide association of writers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian service, click here.
- By dpa
EU Foreign Ministers Debate New Russia Sanctions
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to preoccupy European Union foreign ministers on May 22 at a meeting in Brussels with new sanctions under discussion. EU capitals are yet to agree on new punitive measures on Russia that aim to crack down on sanctions evasion via countries outside of the bloc like Kazakhstan, Armenia, and the United Arab Emirates. Hungary has also threatened to block the latest round of sanctions over the inclusion of the country's largest bank, OTP, in the list of potential targets. New sanctions are to be adopted on Iran over the regime's crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.
Bulgarian Protesters, Some Carrying Russian Flags, Vandalize EU Building In Sofia
SOFIA -- Bulgarian protesters, some carrying Russian flags, vandalized a building in the capital, Sofia, that houses European Union officials as they called for their government to halt aid to Ukraine.
The protesters tossed red paint on the modern glass-and-steel building where representatives of the European Commission and the European Parliament are based.
The May 21 demonstration was organized by several nongovernmental organizations and individuals with pro-Kremlin leanings. The participants, who may have numbered as many as 1,000, included members of the anti-EU Revival party as well as parliamentarians.
The demonstration was the sixth in as many weeks but the first time that it had resulted in an act of vandalism.
Bulgaria has deep, historical ties to Russia and is sometimes called a “Trojan horse” within the EU and NATO for its pro-Moscow leanings.
The United States and the EU have given tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022. Yet some countries, like Bulgaria and Hungary, have been less supportive of the effort to back Kyiv.
Revival and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the successor to the Communist Party, have voted against sending military aid to Ukraine, claiming that such actions could thrust the country into the war.
Sarnela Vodenicharova, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said the goal of the protests is to collect enough signatures to hold a referendum on the question of whether the country should be “drawn into wars,” a misleading characterization of the situation.
Bulgaria is protected by its membership in NATO and any Russian attack against the country would trigger a response by the 31-member alliance, a threat Moscow takes seriously.
Under former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, a pro-EU politician, Bulgaria secretly supplied fuel and ammunition to Ukraine in the early months of war.
Bulgaria still has significant amounts of Soviet-era ammunition that could be used by Ukraine.
Russia's FSB Detains Chechen Who Sought To Flee To Kazakhstan
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a 19-year-old resident of Chechnya who sought to flee to Kazakhstan after he faced potential criminal charges for his unwillingness to serve in Ukraine. Yasin Mykhmad-Emiyevich Khalidov was detained as he tried to cross into Kazakhstan from the Siberian region of Omsk on May 20. The former police officer was transferred to the Russian National Guard last year and sent to serve in Ukraine. During his four months at war, Khalidov repeatedly asked to be released to care for his sick mother. Upon return to Chechnya, he was detained and threatened with possible terrorism charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Deputy Education Minister, 46, Dies On Return Flight From Cuba
Russia's deputy minister for science and higher education died on May 20 during a return flight from Cuba, where he was participating in meetings as part of a government delegation, RBK reported. Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, became seriously ill on the nearly 12-hour flight back home. The pilot made an emergency landing in southern Russia for medical attention; however, doctors could not save Kucherenko's life. The cause of his death was not immediately known. Kucherenko was traveling with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Andrei Guskov, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for Latin America.
Tens Of Thousands Rally In Moldovan Capital In Pro-EU Demonstration
CHISINAU -- Tens of thousands of people rallied in the Moldovan capital in support of closer ties to the European Union, as Moldova's pro-European government continues struggles with political crosscurrents from Russia.
The May 21 event, pushed by President Maia Sandu, drew criticism from some opposition parties and even some pro-European lawmakers, who said it was an improper use of government resources.
Police estimated turnout at around 75,000 people.
The rally, which featured an appearance by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, came days before a meeting of the European Political Community summit on June 1, where Sandu wants to secure promises that Moldova will start membership negotiations with the European Union soon.
The summit will be the first such meeting of the 44-member grouping, which was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The grouping is meant to improve cooperation between the EU and nonmembers, including aspiring countries in the Western Balkans and the Caucasus region.
Moldova was invited together with Ukraine to open accession negotiations with the EU in June last year, just months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of the invasion and became increasingly concerned about a possible spillover of the war.
Sandu, a former World Bank official educated in the United States, came to power in November 2020 on a pro-reform ticket
She replaced Igor Dodon, a Moscow-backed Socialist president whose term had been marred by economic doldrums and corruption scandals.
Sandu’s push for closer EU ties has unnerved Moscow, which maintains open support for some Moldovan political figures.
Sandu’s government has also accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country.
Russia continues to station more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester, a sliver of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, ostensibly for peacekeeping operations and guarding of a huge Soviet-era munitions depot.
German Police Investigating Mysterious Illnesses Of Russian Activist, Journalist In Berlin
German police said they were investigating sudden, unexplained illnesses suffered by a Russian opposition activist and a Russian journalist who attended a conference in Berlin in April.
In statement to RFE/RL, Berlin state police confirmed earlier reporting by the German newspaper Die Welt that police were looking into the illnesses that were reported by two individuals around the time of the conference, which was held April 29-30.
The conference was organized by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oligarch who was imprisoned in Russia for years. He now lives outside of Russia and funds a number of initiatives opposed to the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A “case has been opened” and “the investigation is ongoing,” Berlin police said in a statement on May 21. No further details were released.
Earlier this week, the Russian news outlet Agentstvo reported that one of the people who fell ill was a Russian journalist who was treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital. That hospital was known for, among other things, its involvement in investigating the nerve-agent poisoning of opposition activist Aleksei Navalny in 2020.
The European Union and Britain later targeted six top Russian officials and a state scientific research center for the poisoning.
The other person who reportedly fell ill was Natalia Arno, a U.S.-based activist who heads an organization called the Free Russia Foundation.
In a Facebook post, Arno, who said she traveled to Prague after Berlin, described her problems as "sharp pain" and "numbness.” She has since recovered.
Agentsvo said the FBI had taken blood samples from Arno and was investigating her illness.
Separately, the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council confirmed that one of its senior staffers, former Ambassador John Herbst, had experienced symptoms that it said were consistent with poisoning two years ago.
Herbst, who served as U.S. ambassador in Ukraine and Uzbekistan, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms "that could have been consistent with poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood."
Doctors treated Herbst "effectively at the time but could not definitively conclude there was poisoning involved,” the organization said.
The Atlantic Council also said federal agents had taken blood samples from Herbst, but lab results did not find anything toxic.
Russia Claims Full Control Of Bakhmut, A Claim Disputed By Kyiv, As Zelenskiy Compares Its Destruction To Hiroshima
Russia claims it has taken full control of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine over the past several months, in what would be Moscow’s first major victory since last summer.
However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders disputed the declaration, saying fighting still continues for the devastated city, which has symbolized Kyiv’s fierce resistance to Moscow’s unprovoked invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a congratulatory statement to his forces on May 20 after Russia’s Defense Ministry and the head of the Wagner mercenary group – which has been at the forefront of Moscow’s siege of Bakhmut – announced they had taken the city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian declarations, with the commander of the country’s ground forces asserting that the city was still contested.
Zelenskiy, meeting with the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21 to discuss additional military aid, responded “no” when asked by reporters whether Russia controlled the city. Yet he seemed to downplay the significance of an eventual loss.
“But you have to understand that there is nothing [left of the city]. They destroyed everything,” he said, referring to Russian forces. “There are no buildings. It’s a pity. It’s a tragedy.”
Bakhmut today only remains a place “in our hearts,” he said, comparing its widespread destruction to that of Hiroshima, which was nearly obliterated by an atomic bomb during World War II.
The conflicting reports about Bakhmut’s control came as Ukraine reportedly made tangible battlefield advances in districts north and south of the contested city that commanders bet will enable them to eventually encircle the Russian troops in Bakhmut.
They also came as Ukraine gears up for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer front line, which stretches from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.
Some Western military officials have questioned Ukraine’s staunch defense of Bakhmut, saying its strategic value is overstated. The city, which had a prewar population of 70,000, is a transport hub with railway and road links to other parts of eastern Ukraine.
Yet others say Ukraine has successfully worn down Russian forces in Bakhmut, giving Kyiv time to prepare tens of thousands of fresh troops for a counteroffensive.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Hiroshima on May 21 that Russia has suffered over 100,000 casualties in Bakhmut, including dead and injured, a number analysts called “catastrophic.”
Symbolic City
Bakhmut has become highly symbolic for both Kyiv and Moscow during the 10-month Russian siege.
During his December address from the podium of the U.S. Capitol to members of Congress, Zelenskiy compared the fighting in Bakhmut to the 1777 Battle of Saratoga, a decisive moment in the U.S. war for independence.
Zelenskiy told Congress that “Bakhmut holds,” a phrase which has since become a rallying cry for Ukraine.
Russia sought to take Bakhmut ahead of the May 9 Victory Day, one of the most important holidays in the country and which celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Amid the recent advances by Ukraine in the districts north and south of the city, Russia poured hundreds of more troops into Bakhmut in recent days.
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video to his Telegram channel on May 20 standing before what appeared to be the city’s destroyed railway station.
“Today, at noon, Bakhmut was completely captured,” he said. “We completely took the whole city, from house to house.”
Prigozhin has exaggerated his group’s military advances in the past.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement released about an hour later that Ukrainian troops continue to fight in “certain industrial and infrastructure facilities” in the southwest district of Bakhmut, amid “heavy fighting.”
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, on May 21 admited that Ukrainian forces controlled only a small part of Bakhmut, but suggested that his troops would still be able to reenter the city in the future.
"Despite the fact that we now control [only] a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defense is still relevant," he said in a post to Telegram. "It gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case the situation changes. And this will definitely happen."
"We continue to advance along the flanks in the suburb of Bakhmut and are actually approaching the capture of the city in a tactical situation," he said.
A confirmed Russian victory in Bakhmut would have partly overshadowed Zelenskiy’s visit to Japan, where he received assurances of more support.
Biden announced a new $375 million package of military aid, which includes ammunition, artillery, and armored vehicles. The United States is by far the largest supplier of weaponry and equipment to Ukraine.
Earlier, Zelenskiy notched a boost of confidence when Western allies signaled a willingness to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets. And he thanked British President Rishi Sunak for helping to form a coalition to supply the jets.
“I thanked him for the leadership in developing our capabilities in the sky,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Zelenskiy also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council. And he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the peace plan he has put forward that calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces before any negotiations can be held.
India is among the nations that have not joined the international condemnation of Russian aggression following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.
“Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules, and principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” the G7 leaders said in a communique issued late May 20.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Georgian Activists Disrupt Wedding Party Attended By Russian Foreign Minister's Daughter
Georgian activists disrupted a wedding reception that was reportedly attended by the daughter of Russia’s foreign minister outside the capital, Tbilisi.*
Georgian media reports said Sergei Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina had been scheduled to participate in a post-wedding reception at a mountain resort east of Tbilisi on May 20.
The wedding was reportedly for the brother of Aleksandr Vinokurov, who is married to Yekaterina, Lavrov's daughter.
But nationalist protesters staged a rally outside the resort, clashing briefly with police, who detained at least 16 people.
According to media reports, some protesters threw eggs at minibuses leaving the hotel, shouting: "Russians have no place in Georgia!"
It was not immediately clear if the wedding party in fact occurred. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said it did not, and that wedding guests had already left the country.
An opposition TV channel on May 19 published video of what it said was a wedding ceremony at a marriage registry office in Tbilisi.
It was unclear if Lavrov attended either the ceremony or the reception.
Zurabishvili also said a Russian lawmaker had attended the events.
“I received a promise from the Minister of Internal Affairs that the family, the people who were going to celebrate the wedding today, left. The wedding will not take place. This is a victory for society, as well as the departure of [State Duma Deputy Sergei] Gavrilov from this country,” she said.
The incident came as Georgia moved to restore long-disrupted flights between Tbilisi and the Russian capital, Moscow. On May 19, a Russian passenger plane landed in Tbilisi -- the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a 2019 flight ban last week.
The jet’s arrival was met with protests at the Tbilisi airport and elsewhere.
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Georgian forces in a brief war in 2008. The conflict ended with Tbilisi losing control over two breakaway regions: Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia has voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
However, the Georgian parliament, and many government positions, are dominated by the Georgian Dream political party, whose secretive billionaire backer made his fortune in Russian investments.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that the wedding party was for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service
Pope Asks Italian Cardinal To Carry Out Peace 'Mission' On Ukraine War, Vatican Says
Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, the Vatican said on May 20. Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month, but he gave no details. A Vatican source said the plan would be for Zuppi to try to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
ICC Slams Russian Arrest Warrant For Hague-Based Prosecutor Who Issued Warrant Against Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it is “profoundly concerned” about Russia’s move to issue a warrant for the arrest of an ICC prosecutor and judges who earlier had issued a war-crimes arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.
The Hague-based court “is aware and profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures reportedly taken against ICC officials, notably the prosecutor of the Court and the judges…by the authorities of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement on May 20.
“The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The Court will remain undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community as a whole,” it added.
The ICC, which comprises 123 member states, called on all stakeholders to “enhance their efforts to protect the Court, its officials and its personnel, and ensure it is capable to continue to deliver on its independent mandate.”
Moscow on May 19 placed ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges on a wanted list, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The Meduza news platform said Interior Ministry records show that the warrant issued for the ICC prosecutor included charges of “knowingly accusing an innocent person."
On March 17, the ICC said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directed the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others," the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
With the warrant, Putin became the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted The Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year.
The United States and China also are not members of the ICC.
“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on March 17, referring to Putin.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
U.S. Condemns Lukashenka Regime, Urges Release Of 1,500 Political Prisoners In Belarus
The United States condemned the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus, saying it was “unjustly holding over 1,500 political prisoners.” The State Department said it made the remarks on the eve of the Day of Solidarity with Belarusian Political Prisoners. "These men and women have been arrested and incarcerated for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms in pursuit of Belarusian democracy, for protesting a fraudulent election, or for opposing Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the statement issued on May 20 said.
Khan Says Pakistani Government Crackdown Designed To Weaken PTI For Elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s crackdown against him and his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party is designed to weaken the group “so we can’t compete in the elections.” Khan told Voice of America in a wide-ranging interview conducted on May 18 that his party was not responsible for recent violence in the country, adding that “whenever we say there will be protests, there have always been peaceful protests.” Khan was speaking from his family home in Lahore via Skype with VOA America Pakistan Bureau Chief Sarah Zaman in Islamabad.
