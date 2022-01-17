Navalny Versus Putin -- A Yearlong War Of Words

Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has never had the chance to hold a TV debate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who refuses to even speak his name in public. But in the year since Navalny's arrest and jailing, the two men have both commented on the key issues of the day. This is their remote debate: Putin speaks from the Kremlin, Navalny from a prison cell where he is being held on what is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated conviction.