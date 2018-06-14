Russian opposition politician and anticorruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny has been released from jail after serving 30 days for organizing protests against President Vladimir Putin.

Dozhd TV reported on June 14 that Navalny left a Moscow detention facility and posted Navalny's photo on Twitter.

Moscow's Tver district court on May 15 found Navalny guilty of repeatedly violating regulations for organizing public gatherings and sentenced him to 30 days in jail.

The court later found him guilty of refusing to comply with police orders and sentenced him to 15 days.

However, Navalny, who called the accusations against him "ridiculous," served both sentences at the same time.

The vocal Putin foe was one of hundreds of people apprehended in Moscow and more than 1,600 people detained nationwide during May 5 demonstrations against Putin's inauguration for a new six-year term two days later.

Navalny was released hours later but was ordered not to leave Moscow while the cases against him were pending.

He has already served several jail terms on charges related to organizing antigovernment protests, and was convicted twice on financial-crimes charges he says were trumped up by the Kremlin as retribution for his opposition to Putin.

Navalny was barred from taking part in the March 18 presidential election due to the convictions he and supporters contend were fabricated to keep him out of the electoral process.

Putin, who has been either president or prime minister since 1999, was sworn in for a new six-year term on May 7 after a landslide victory in the election. He won almost 77 percent of the vote -- more than he received in any of his three elections and the highest percentage handed to any post-Soviet Russian leader.

The vote was marred by allegations of fraud and what international observers said was a lack of genuine choice.

With reporting by Dozhd TV and Mediazona