Aleksei Navalny's Foundation Labeled 'Foreign Agent'

Russia's Justice Ministry has designated opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation a "foreign agent."



"On the basis of the Federal Law 'On Nonprofit Organizations,' the non-profit 'Anti-Corruption Foundation' was included in the register of nonprofit organizations acting as a foreign agent," the ministry said in a statement on October 9.



"The fact that the organization has the characteristics of a nonprofit organization performing the functions of a foreign agent was established during ongoing monitoring of its activities carried out by the Main Department of the Ministry of Justice of Russia in Moscow," it added.



The designation subjects the Anti-Corruption Foundation to the same requirements as foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations under which, since 2012, they must apply for inclusion in a government register, and submit regular reports covering their sources of funding, their objectives, how they spend their money, and who their managers are.​