'Vladimir The Underpants Poisoner' -- Navalny Mocks Putin In Court
Russian opposition leader mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner,' shortly before he was sent to prison in a verdict immediately condemned in the West as politically motivated. Navalny was referring to extensive evidence that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to poison him by putting a Novichok nerve agent in his underpants. Listen to excerpts of his impassioned courtroom speech here.