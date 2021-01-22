Russians Use TikTok In Social-Media Surge Of Support For Navalny

Videos supporting jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny are receiving millions of views on TikTok, while other social-media platforms are also seeing a strong uptick in pro-Navalny content, including posts by popular celebrities. Interest has spiked since Navalny's arrest on January 17 and his release of a documentary about a palace allegedly owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many posts are promoting protests planned for January 23 and call for Navalny's release, despite an unprecedented crackdown by security forces on leading opposition figures.