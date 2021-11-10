Ex-Chief Of Navalny's Support Group In Russia's Bashkortostan Detained

UFA, Russia -- The former head of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's support group in Russia's Bashkortostan region has been detained on extremism charges.



Activist Olga Komleva told RFE/RL that Lilia Chanysheva was detained on November 9 in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, after police searched her home.



According to Komleva, police also searched the homes of other activists who used to work for Navalny's now-defunct team in Ufa and in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.



The activists' computers and mobile phones were confiscated during the raids, she said.



Some of the activists were briefly detained for questioning.



However, Chanysheva was remanded in custody with her pretrial restrictions expected to be decided by November 11, Komleva said.



Navalny's support groups across the country and his other organizations were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia earlier this year.

Navalny has been incarcerated since February, while several of his associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group.