Russian Navy's First Full-Stealth Ship Reportedly Under Construction

Russia is building its first naval ship to be fully equipped with stealth technology to make it very difficult to detect, the RIA Novosti state news agency reported, quoting two separate sources in the country's military shipbuilding sector.

According to a report from the agency on June 8, the Mercury naval corvette is expected to be ready to be handed to the navy in 2022 as the hull of the vessel dubbed Project 20386 has already been built.

The report also said the vessel will be equipped with cruise missiles, antiaircraft missiles, and artillery, and will be capable of locating and destroying submarines.

It added that although some Russian warships have carried stealth technology, such as a radar-absorbing coating, none of the previous vessels has had full stealth technology.

Russia has increased investment in its navy as part of President Vladimir Putin's move to revamp the military.

But with ties with the West at their worst since the end of the Cold War, the process has been complicated by Western sanctions over Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and its ongoing support of separatists in eastern Ukraine, where more than 13,200 people have been killed in fighting since April 2014.

Based on reporting on RIA Novosti and Reuters