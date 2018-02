Rallies were held across Russia on February 25 to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov ahead of the third anniversary of his murder. In Tomsk, people laid flowers to Nemtsov's photo displayed at a local memorial "to the victims of the Bolshevik terror." In Yekaterinburg, demonstrators chanted a slogan: "Stop Putin! Stop gulag! Ukraine is not an enemy to us!" (RFE/RL's Russian Service)