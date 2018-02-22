Slain Opposition Politician Nemtsov's Home In Moscow To Get Plaque

A plaque honoring slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov will be mounted on the apartment building where he lived in Moscow, the city's mayor says.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said in a tweet on February 22 that the city authorities had decided to put the plaque to honor the politician who was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.

Sobyanin added that the decision to place the plaque was made following a request from a presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak.

According to Sobyanin, the plaque will be created using public funds and placed on the building if other residents in the building agree.

Supporters of Nemtsov mounted a plaque on the building in September, but it was removed by a pro-Kremlin activist group five days later.

Moscow authorities said at the time that the plaque was installed illegally because, they said, by law such plaques can only be put up in public 10 years after a person's death.

The law says the waiting time for memorial plaques can be reduced to two years with permission from a special commission.

Moscow city authorities had previously prevented activists from installing a similar plaque on the bridge where Nemtsov was shot dead.

Nemtsov supporters have established a makeshift memorial to Nemtsov on the bridge.

Activists have organized a permanent watch at that memorial, which is made up of flowers and Nemtsov portraits, because it has been repeatedly ransacked or removed by police or unknown people.

In August, an activist died in hospital after he was attacked while guarding the makeshift memorial near the Kremlin.

In July, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder.

But Nemtsov's relatives and associates say they think the killing was ordered at a higher level.

They say justice will not be served until the person or people behind the slaying are identified and prosecuted.

As with previous killings -- including the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 -- government critics have voiced suspicion that the culprits will never face justice because an honest investigation could lead to figures who are close to Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.