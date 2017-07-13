Convicted Nemtsov Killers Given Lengthy Prison Terms

A Russian court has sentenced five men convicted of killing opposition politician Boris Nemtsov to prison terms ranging from 11 to 20 years, on July 13.

Zaur Dadayev, the man convicted of fatally shooting Nemtsov, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Anzor Gubashev was given 19 years in prison; his brother, Shadid Gubashev, was sentenced to 16 years; Temirlan Eskerkhanov received 14 years; and Khamzat Bakhayev got 11 years.

Prosecutor on July 12 asked the judge to sentence Dadayev to life.

A jury convicted the five men, all from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, on June 29. They all denied the accusations.

A sixth man, Ruslan Mukhudinov, has been charged in absentia with organizing the killing.

Nemtsov, a reformist former first deputy prime minister who was a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin and of Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot from behind on a bridge just outside the Kremlin on the night of February 27, 2015.

Relatives and former associates of Nemtsov believe his killing was ordered at a higher level and say that justice will not be done unless the real masterminds are identified and prosecuted.

With reporting by tvrain.ru live broadcast

