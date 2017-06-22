Jurors Deliberating In Trial Of Accused Nemstov Killers

Jurors are deliberating in the Moscow trial of five men from the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya who are charged in connection with the 2015 killing of former Deputy Prime Minister and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

All five defendants reaffirmed their innocence during closing remarks on June 21, and defense lawyers said it was likely a verdict in the case would be delivered on June 22.

The five men -- Zaur Dadayev, Anzor Gubashev, Shagit Gubazhev, Khamzat Bakhayev, and Tamerlain Eskerkhanov -- are accused of committing premeditated murder for hire. Former Chechen military driver Ruslan Mukhudinov has been charged in absentia with organizing the killing.

Nemtsov's family believes the killing was ordered by Mukhudinov's boss, Ruslan Germeyev, the deputy commander of Chechnya's notorious Sever Battalion.

Dadayev is accused of firing the fatal shots, while Gubashev is accused of driving the getaway vehicle. The other three are accused of helping procure the murder weapon and of planning the crime.

Speaking in court on June 21, Gubashev called Nemtsov "a brave man" who was murdered because of his courage.

Nemtsov, who was a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and of Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot from behind on a Moscow bridge just outside the Kremlin on the night of February 28, 2105.

With reporting by the BBC, Kommersant, and TASS