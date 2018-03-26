U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian "intelligence officers" in response to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England, while 14 European Union members and Ukraine also announced expulsions.

The nearly simultaneous announcements on March 26 signaled a united front in the face of what Britain and other Western countries say was the use of a military-grade nerve toxin against Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, in the English city of Salisbury.

Trump "ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and [plane maker] Boeing," a White House spokesperson said.

"The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world," it said.

The U.S. order includes 12 Russian intelligence officers from Moscow's UN mission in New York, senior administration officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Other countries expelling Russian diplomats included the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland.

European Council President Donald Tusk said that 14 countries were expelling Russians and that further measures could not be ruled out.

Ukraine, which is not an EU member, said it would expel 13 Russian diplomats.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. They remain in critical condition.

With reporting by RFE/RL Correspondent Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels, Reuters, AP, dpa, and BBC.