Russia Will Send 19 'Neutral' Athletes To Track Championships, Despite Doping Ban

Russia is planning to send 19 competitors to the track-and-field world championships in London, although they will perform as “neutral athletes” because of an international doping ban.

The Russian Athletics Federation on July 24 said it will also attempt to send doping whistle-blower and 800-meter runner Yulia Stepanova to the event, despite her earlier rejection by the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF).

Stepanova has performed only rarely this year and does not have enough points to meet standard qualification criteria. The federation said it will file papers with the IAAF for an exemption.

The IAAF said it was not able to confirm the number of athletes from Russia until closer to the event, which begins August 4.

The 19 athletes planning to attend, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia's suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

Because they will be officially entered as "neutral athletes," they will not be allowed to wear Russian national colors in the competition. The country's national anthem will not be played if any of them wins an event.

Among the 19 athletes, Maria Lasitskene is a big favorite to retain her high-jump title.

Russia has been under suspension since November 2015, when investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency alleged that drug use and cover-ups were common on Russia’s track team.

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, and Excelle Sports