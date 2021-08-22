Russia Reports Over 20,000 New COVID Cases

Russia reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases on August 22, taking the national tally to 6,747,087.

The fresh figures include 1,661 in Moscow and 1,481 in St. Petersburg.

The Russian coronavirus task force said 762 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 176,044.

Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate count from the pandemic task force and says it has recorded about 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and June this year.

Russia has reported about 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year, according to Reuters calculations based on the latest Rosstat data.

Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from COVID-19.

Independent demographers and health experts have cast doubt on official Russian figures, saying the authorities are severely undercounting both the death toll and the number of overall infections.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax