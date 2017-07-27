Putin Appoints Russia's New Permanent Representative To UN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new permanent representative to the United Nations.

Putin signed a decree on July 27 officially appointing Vasily Nebenzya Moscow's envoy to the UN.

Nebenzya stepped down as a deputy foreign minister to take the new job.

The post had been temporarily filled by Pyotr Ilyichyov, who was given the job after the sudden death of Vitaly Churkin in New York in February.

Churkin had served as Russia's envoy to the United Nations since 2006, having succeeded current Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

