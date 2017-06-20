Russian News Agency Publishes Alexievich Interview Without Her Authorization

Nobel Literature Prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich says Russia's Regnum news agency has published an interview with her without her authorization.

The interview published on June 19 contains questions by a journalist who confronts Alexievich's critical views regarding Russia's 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and Moscow's backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Alexievich told RFE/RL on June 20 that she did give the interview to the Delovoi Peterburg (Business St. Petersburg) daily and asked for it not to be published after she realized that the interviewer "behaved not like a journalist, but like a propagandist."

"As soon as the reporter asked me the first three or four questions, I told him that I refused to answer them and forbid to make the interview public."

"After his question: 'Why do you support Ukrainian bandits?' everything became clear," she said.