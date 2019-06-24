In Russia's North, A Gulag Grave Site, A Child-Abuse Trial, And A Battle Over Historical Truth

SANDARMOKH, Russia -- In a patch of forest deep in Russia's north lies a burial site for victims of Stalin's Great Terror. Between 1937 and 1938, up to 9,000 gulag prisoners were brought here by night, shot in the head, and stacked atop one another inside 236 rectangular pits that had for years been concealed among the trees. Sandarmokh, as the site is known today, was fated for oblivion until its chance discovery in 1997 by local gulag researcher Yury Dmitriyev, who spent the next two decades documenting the victims. The area is now covered with rusty iron crosses and wooden posts, to which metal plaques bearing black-and-white photographs of the dead have been affixed. Stone monuments commemorate the various ethnic groups -- Finns, Ukrainians, Poles, and perhaps 50 others -- whose sons and daughters that mass purge claimed. But Sandarmokh is changing. Among the photographs, flowers, and wreaths, strips of white-and-yellow tape now mark the places where an expedition led by the government-backed Russian Military-Historical Society uprooted the bodies last summer in a bid to prove a controversial theory: that among the skeletons lying at Sandarmokh are hundreds of Soviet POWs executed by Finnish forces during their occupation of Karelia during World War II. The excavations have appalled civil society and elicited protests beyond Russia. But the people most capable of challenging the proposed new narrative for Sandarmokh no longer have a voice. Since December 2016, Dmitriyev has languished in custody over allegations -- which he denies -- of the sexual abuse of his adopted daughter. Then last October, two months after the excavations began, police arrested a local museum director who had vocally opposed them; Sergei Koltyrin, who also served as Sandarmokh's unofficial caretaker, was sentenced last month to nine years in prison after being convicted on charges similar to those Dmitriyev has been battling for the past 2 1/2 years. Supporters allege that the cases were fabricated in an effort to silence critics of the excavations, and fear that any bid to rewrite Sandarmokh's history will help whitewash Stalin's legacy in Russia at a time when his image is already being rehabilitated with tacit state support. Officials insist they are merely an effort to wrestle back elements of a historical narrative coopted by Memorial, an NGO that documents Soviet-era crimes and which worked with both Dmitriyev and Koltyrin, and bring justice to forgotten heroes of World War II.

The dispute playing out at the haunting mass grave site 1,000 kilometers north of Moscow and in the courtrooms of Karelia's regional capital, Petrozavodsk, is part of a broader struggle over interpretations of Russia's Soviet past that is being waged between groups like Memorial and officials in the government of President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer whose two decades in power have seen an increase in the influence wielded by security agencies and a historical politics rooted in glorification of the victory over Nazi Germany. 'Where Were They Buried?' The standoff over Sandarmokh began in July 2016, when Yury Kilin, a history professor at Petrozavodsk State University, published an article in Finnish newspaper Kaleva suggesting that the site might contain the bodies of Red Army troops imprisoned in the forced labor camps that sprang up across Karelia during its wartime occupation by Finland, which sought to seize back parts of the region captured several years earlier by the Soviet Union. Citing archival documents newly released by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Kilin argued that the Finns transported the Soviet soldiers from six POW camps in the area around Medvezhegorsk for execution at gunpoint and burial at Sandarmokh, a place the Finns knew to contain the bodies of gulag victims. Less than two weeks later, pro-government broadsheet Izvestia reprinted parts of Kilin's article and backed his claims. In a report titled The Second Truth Of The Sandarmokh Concentration Camp, the Russian Defense Ministry's TV channel, Zvezda, then alleged that between 19,000 and 22,000 Soviet POWs were buried at Sandarmokh. In an interview with RFE/RL, Kilin said he had nothing to do with the publications and called the exaggerated Zvezda report "a classic case of Chinese whispers." But the Zvezda report went beyond a mere discussion of Sandarmokh's providence. It accused Memorial, an NGO branded a "foreign agent" by the government, of taking a selective approach to Russian history in general. "Memorial divided those found at Sandarmokh into 'us and them,' leaving the bones of POWs unworthy of attention," the Zvezda reporter says as he's shown leafing through documents he claims to have acquired from FSB archives. A Defense Ministry representative tells him the documents will help identify the names of Soviet POWs who died at the hands of the Finns, adding, "I'm sure that such work will begin very soon." The following month, a colleague of Kilin's at Petrozavodsk State University appeared at an academic conference to present a holistic interpretation of Sandarmokh's role in the Finns' execution campaign. Citing the same FSB documents, Sergei Verigin backed Kilin's argument and recommended that excavations begin at Sandarmokh.

In an interview at his office in the university's history department, Verigin insists the work is necessary to set the record straight. "There's no trace in the history books of those who worked in Finnish POW camps. Where did they go? Where were they buried?" he says. "I decided we must identify the burial place of those Soviet POWs." Kilin and Verigin appealed to the Russian Military-Historical Society, of which they are both members, for help in excavating the bodies buried at Sandarmokh. They soon received the approval they needed. Vanishingly Slim Odds That December, police in Petrozavodsk, the regional capital, received an anonymous tip: Dmitriyev, the gulag researcher, was taking nude photographs of his 11-year-old adopted daughter. Investigators said they found 200 images of the child on Dmitriyev's hard drive, nine of which showed her naked. While Dmitriyev argued that he was documenting the child's development for social workers, whom he had fought in court for adoptive rights, he was arrested on charges of producing child pornography and lewd acts with a minor. Since the 1990s, Dmitriyev had been chairman of the Karelia chapter of Memorial. Three weeks after his arrest, Russian state TV aired censored versions of several of the photographs found by investigators, branding Dmitriyev a sexual predator and Memorial a cult. Dmitriyev was acquitted in April 2018, but Karelia's Supreme Court ordered a retrial that June, adding a third, sexual-abuse charge. The 63-year-old remains jailed in pretrial detention as friends and colleagues continue a protracted campaign to secure his release. Every time he's due to appear for a hearing at the Petrozavodsk City Court, they coordinate trips from various cities to applaud him as he is escorted to the courtroom. Once the door shuts behind him, nobody is allowed in but witnesses and lawyers. Dmitriyev's long goatee and mane of white hair inspired friends to call him "Khottabych," after a sage, wizened genie from a Soviet cartoon; he now has the close-cropped, clean-shaven look of a convict. He is not one yet, but his odds of escaping that fate appear vanishingly small: In 2018, Russia recorded its lowest acquittal rate on record, according to an investigation by independent media outlet Proyekt. Out of 885,000 criminal cases heard in its courts, only 2,082 brought an acquittal -- a rate of 0.23 percent, or one in 425. Cases involving allegations of sex crimes against minors have an even higher conviction rate. On June 17, about 20 people arrived at the courthouse in the morning for the latest hearing. From 10:30 a.m. with a break of two hours when the court adjourned for lunch, they sat waiting for the session to end before crowding around Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, who shared what little he could about what had happened inside.

Tatyana Avilova, a pensioner who had taken a 12-hour night train from Moscow to support Dmitriyev, who is a friend and fellow Russian Orthodox believer, says that she sees the support of people like her as crucial for Dmitriyev's morale. "But we come not just to raise his morale, but for a broader goal," she explains. "We need to show that forces working against this system are still capable of exerting change, as was clear when they acquitted him" in April 2018. Compared to Dmitriyev's, the trial of the lesser-known Koltyrin was swift. Arrested along with another man in October 2018 and charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy, he was convicted on May 27 and sentenced to nine years in prison. The museum he ran in Medvezhegorsk, a town some 20 kilometers from Sandarmokh, is now under new management. Prior to his arrest in October 2018, Koltyrin told several people that he feared repercussions for his public stance against the digs at Sandarmokh. "They told me to shut my mouth and keep quiet, quieter than a mouse," he told one St. Petersburg-based journalist. See The Sights? The Military-Historical Society plans to continue its excavations this summer. In August 2018, its workers opened up three pits and studied five skeletons at Sandarmokh, announcing later that pieces of green fabric found nearby suggest they were wearing military uniforms when they were executed. Some of the bullets found in the vicinity, the society declared, had come from weapons the Soviet secret police did not have access to during World War II. Verigin concluded on that basis that they must have belonged to Finnish forces. Critics dismiss such claims as exaggerated at best, and allege that the government's ultimate goal in Sandarmokh is to downgrade the site from a cultural heritage site to a sightseeing attraction. Emilia Slabunova, a legislator in the Karelian parliament who since December 2015 has been the head of Russian opposition party Yabloko, has sent multiple letters to challenge the legality of the Russian Military-Historical Society's digs at Sandarmokh and any plans to change its status. "We can be sure that Medinsky will do this," she says of Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the organization. "And this is all needed to untie their hands in advance of much larger-scale work at Sandarmokh."