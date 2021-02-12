The Tiny Russian Village That Lives In A Five-Story Building Almost the entire population of the tiny village of Karmadon has lived for decades in a five-story building. After the Georgian-Ossetian conflict in the early 1990s, many of the villagers lost their jobs in the nearby sanatorium. In 2002, a huge glacier collapsed, killing 125 people and destroying the local infrastructure. But despite all the hardships, the villagers have stayed.