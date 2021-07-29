Russian Court Sentences 10 Police Officers To Prison For 2015 Death Of Man In Custody

A court in Russia’s North Ossetia region on July 28 sentenced a group of police officers to prison for the high-profile death of a man in custody nearly five years ago.



Vladimir Tskayev, 37, was tortured to death overnight on October 31, 2015, while under interrogation at a police station in the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, on suspicion of shooting an officer.



Two weeks later his neighbor confessed to the shooting.



When Tskayev’s family picked up his body from the city morgue it showed signs of severe trauma. A forensic report gave asphyxiation as the cause of death.



Tskayev’s death triggered years of protests by family and friends demanding justice amid repeated stonewalling of the investigation and court proceedings.



After nearly two years of court hearings, a Vladikavkaz court on July 28 sentenced 10 former police officers to between 2 1/2 and 10 years in prison after finding them guilty for Tskayev’s death.



All the defendants maintained their innocence throughout the trial.



The widow of Tskayev, Zemfira Tskayeva, expressed dissatisfaction with what she called a lenient verdict after a five-year struggle for justice.



She announced that she would likely appeal the verdict.