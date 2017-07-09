Russian Internet Pioneer Nosik Dead Of Suspected Heart Attack

Well-known Russian journalist, blogger, and Internet pioneer Anton Nosik has died in Moscow at the age of 51.

Nosik's friend and current owner of The Moscow Times and Vedomosti newspaper, Demyan Kudryavtsev, posted on Twitter on July 9 that Nosik died during the night of July 8-9.

According to preliminary information, Nosik died of a sudden heart attack.

Nosik played important roles in the founding of several pioneering Russian Internet projects, including Newsru.com, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru.

In recent years, he published a blog on the website of Ekho Moskvy.

In 2016, Nosik was fined 300,000 rubles for a blog post in which he criticized Russia's military intervention in the war in Syria and compared the government of President Vladimir Putin to Nazi Germany.

