Noted Russian Conductor Rozhdestvensky Dies At 87

Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky, who directed various orchestras in Russia and also in several Western countries, has died at the age of 87.

Moscow's Tchaikovsky Conservatory announced his death on June 16. It did not give details about the cause of and the place of his death.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, Rozhdestvensky served stints as principal conductor of the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra and as chief conductor of the Stockholm Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony and the BBC Symphony.

He guest-conducted at many major orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Since 2012 he had been the music director and chief conductor at the State Academic Chamber Theater in Moscow.

Rozhdestvensky was the recipient of a number honors and awards, including the French Legion of Honor and the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun.

He was also an honorary member of the Royal Swedish Academy and the British Royal Academy of Music.

