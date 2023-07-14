News
- By Reuters
One Killed In Accident At Russian Uranium Plant
One person was killed in an accident at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on July 14, the RIA Novosti news agency said, but the factory said radiation levels at the site and surrounding area were normal. The factory said the "depressurization" of a cylinder containing depleted uranium hexafluoride had occurred, without saying what caused it. The Urals Electrochemical Combine says it enriches uranium for use in nuclear power plants. Uranium hexafluoride is a gas that is part of that process. Radiation levels on the premises and in the surrounding area were normal, the plant in the city of Novouralsk said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Continues To Deny Entry To Russian Anti-War Activist Stuck At Belgrade Airport
Russian lawyer Pyotr Nikitin, a sharp critic of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine who has been stranded at a Belgrade airport since being refused entry early on July 13, says officials continue to try and get him to board a flight out of the country even though he has lived in Serbia for seven years with a valid residence permit and has two children there.
Nikitin, who holds dual Russian and Dutch citizenship and is married to a Serbian citizen, had his passport confiscated upon returning to Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport after a vacation.
Nikitin is the founder of the Russian Democratic Society in Serbia, a Russian expatriate association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and linked his ordeal with his anti-war activities.
He says he was given an official document denying him entry to the country and was told that Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA) had ordered him banned from the country.
"I have no new information regarding my case," Nikitin told RFE/RL on July 14 from the airport.
"Twice a day, the police offer me to board a flight to Frankfurt (from where he arrived in Serbia), which I repeatedly refuse," he said, adding that he is appealing the ban.
"I have good signals from the Dutch Embassy that they are seriously following my case and will take measures within their jurisdiction to help me," Nikitin added.
Nikitin's Russian Democratic Society has been organizing protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been helping anti-war Russians come and settle in Serbia, which has historically friendly ties with Russia and has refused to join sanctions on Moscow imposed by most of Europe and Ukraine's Western allies following the invasion of Ukraine.
Nikitin has told RFE/RL that he did not receive an explanation why he was forbidden to enter the country where he resided since 2016 and where he has a family and two children.
"I think the order came from Russia, and I link my ban to BIA chief Aleksandar Vulin, because he is the one who makes such decisions," Nikitin told RFE/RL on July 13.
Vulin was placed on a U.S. sanctions list on July 11 for allegedly using his position to further Russian and criminal agendas, including arms dealing and drug trafficking.
In support of Nikitin, anti-war activists protested in front of the Serbian parliament on July 13, and an online petition was launched to allow him to enter Serbia.
"An injustice was done to him. There is no reason for the ban, and we would like to see an explanation from the state," Anastasia Vorjanova, a Russian Democratic Society coordinator, told RFE/RL.
Lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic, who represents Nikitin, said at the protest that Nikitin had a Serbian identity card and residence permit.
"You can't issue a ban on entering Serbia just because Aleksandar Vulin doesn't like Peter Nikitin, who doesn't like Russian President Vladimir Putin," Stojkovic told RFE/RL.
Srdjan Milivojevic, an opposition lawmaker and member of the Committee for Human and Minority Rights in the Serbian parliament, told N1 television that he was not allowed to visit Nikitin at the airport and provide him with food and water.
Milivojevic said that Nikitin's "human and minority rights" guaranteed under Serbian law have been violated.
"I was shocked that we are really getting confirmation that the BIA has become a tool and a weapon in the hands of the authorities to advance anti-European politics," he added.
Serbia has long voiced aspirations to join the European Union. It became a candidate in 2012, but accession negotiations have dragged on, with Belgrade's close ties to Russia growing as a sticking point.
Iranian Lawyers Who Expressed Support For Mahsa Amini's Family Summoned To Court
A group of 54 Iranian lawyers who expressed support for the family of Mahsa Amini after she died in police custody have been summoned by judicial authorities to explain social media posts, a move activists say is part of a campaign by officials to pressure them amid continued unrest over the suppression of women's rights by the Islamic regime.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported on July 14 that the lawyers from Bukan in West Azerbaijan Province were being investigated for publishing "images and content against public modesty" rules.
In a statement posted online in September 2022, just days after Amini died after being detained for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab law, the lawyers said they were ready to provide Amini's family with legal representation while condemning "illegal behavior by any institution and organization," an apparent reference to state pressure on the family to accept its official explanation -- health reasons -- for her death.
The family and witnesses of Amini's arrest say she was beaten during her apprehension and had no history of health problems.
Hengaw quoted unnamed "informed sources" as saying the Bukan prosecutor had "continuously put pressure on these lawyers with contradictory justifications" since the letter was published.
Hengaw said the lawyers must appear in court between July 11 and July 16.
The summoning of the lawyers in Bukan comes amid increased state pressure on independent lawyers who have been critical of state repression and those who have defended protesters arrested in the brutal state crackdown on anti-establishment protests.
Dozens of lawyers have been detained during the crackdown. The majority were released under an amnesty declared by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February but since May, the authorities have summoned over 100 lawyers across the country to appear.
Some of the lawyers who have been summoned have said that the proceedings were mostly conducted by the security court located in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with no specific charges stated.
OSCE Calls On Turkmenistan To Comply With Media-Freedom Obligations
The Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) has called on Turkmen authorities to comply with their obligations regarding media freedom and open Internet access to citizens.
In a statement following a visit to Ashgabat, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, said she "specifically highlighted" restrictions on the free flow of information, both online and offline, along with limited access to information in the country.
She also urged the authorities to uphold the relevant commitments of the OSCE regarding freedom of expression and media freedom.
"In today's interdependent world, freedom of the media is only achievable by ensuring equal access to the online information ecosystem," Ribeiro said.
"I appreciate Turkmenistan's commitment to multilateralism and to the OSCE in particular in its wish for peace and security. I would like to highlight the importance of free and independent media as a tool in achieving this goal," she added.
Turkmenistan's authoritarian government has always tightly controlled information in the isolated country by monitoring and blocking news websites, social media platforms, and messaging apps.
In their latest bid to regulate what Turkmen can see online, state officials reportedly summoned bloggers and influencers in several regions recently to tell them to promote the government's narrative of the "happy and prosperous" country of Turkmenistan.
According to the bloggers, police also warned them that if they shared any content that was critical of the government they could go to jail and that even liking or commenting on such content is prohibited and could be seen as "anti-government activity."
The Central Asian country has repeatedly been cited as having the slowest Internet in the world.
The U.K.-based Cable.co.uk said in a report on worldwide broadband speed that Turkmenistan, with an average Internet speed of 0.50 megabits per second, was the slowest of all 224 countries surveyed in 2021.
In Turkmenistan, it took some 22 hours and 34 minutes to download a 5-gigabyte video file.
Russia Closes Polish Consulate In Smolensk In Retaliation For 'Unfriendly' Polish Actions
The Russian government has ordered the closure of the Polish Consulate in Smolensk, a city some 400 kilometers west of Moscow. "As a result of the unfriendly actions by the Polish government, which are of an anti-Russian nature, steps have been taken to illegally seize Russian diplomatic property on Polish territory," the government's press service told Interfax. In May, Poland took over the building of a school belonging to Russia's embassy in Warsaw, arguing that Russia was illegally occupying Polish state property. Russia at the time called the move an "illegal seizure" and said it would "not go without a proper response from us." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
France Awards Journalist Killed Working In Ukraine Its Highest Order Of Merit
France posthumously awarded AFP video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed while working in Ukraine, the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour) on July 14. Soldin, AFP's video coordinator in Ukraine, was killed in a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine on May 9, more than a year after the Russian invasion began. He was 32 years old. Soldin was given the chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur with effect from June 28 by a presidential decree issued on July 13. Born in Sarajevo, Soldin was a French national who said he was drawn to telling stories of people displaced by fighting, stemming from his family's experience fleeing conflict.
Andrew Tate Sues Accusers In Romanian Trafficking Case
Controversial social-media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human-trafficking charges. Tate and his brother are seeking at least $5 million in the lawsuit, which was filed this week against the woman, her parents, and two others. The Tates say the five conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape. Romanian officials indicted the Tates and two Romanian women last month on charges of organizing a criminal group, rape, and other crimes. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Thousands In Nagorno-Karabakh Protest Blockade Of Lachin Corridor
Thousands of people gathered on July 14 in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, to protest the blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between the breakaway region and Armenia.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service (DSX) said on July 11 that traffic through a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor had been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The move sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the restive enclave, which Armenia has said is experiencing food shortages.
The protest staged on July 14 in Stepanakert's main square by some 6,000 people comes as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian voiced hope that progress will be made on a peace treaty when he meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on July 15.
Speaking at a government meeting on July 14, Pashinian denounced the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, saying it contradicted a ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement along the road.
"As far as the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the deepening humanitarian crisis are concerned, the binding ruling of the ICJ creates a possibility for a greater international consolidation to prevent Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh," Pashinian said.
He also urged international unity against the blockade of the Armenian-populated region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are trying to make progress toward a peace settlement of their long-running dispute over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The simmering conflict led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denied the Azerbaijani allegations about contraband in a statement, saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling.
But it said without its knowledge four hired drivers had tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles, which were displaying the ICRC emblem. The individuals were not ICRC staff members and they were fired, the ICRC said.
An unnamed EU official told AFP the trilateral meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and European Council President Charles Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
In his comments during the government session, Pashinian did not mention tensions on the border, where sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite a cease-fire brokered by Russia to end the six-week war in 2020 and the presence of Russian troops.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said on July 13 that Azerbaijani units fired on Armenian positions in the Upper Shorzha sector. Baku has not responded to the report.
The two sides have previously blamed each other for violating the cease-fire. The fighting in 2020 resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With reporting by AFP
Duma Adopts Bill Banning Sex Change, Adoption By Transgender People
Russia's State Duma adopted in the second reading a bill on July 13 that bans surgical operations "aimed at changing the sex of a person" and the changing of the gender marker in documents. An exception is made for cases related to the treatment of "congenital physiological anomalies of sex formation in children," but such operations can be carried out only by decision of the medical commission and in public clinics. The bill also bans transgender people from adopting children or establishing guardianship over minors. The third and final reading is due to take place on July 14. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian Service and Current Time, click here.
Southern City Hit As Russia Launches Drone Strikes On Ukraine For Fourth Day
Several Ukrainian regions declared an air-raid alert early on July 14 as Russia unleashed a fresh round of Iranian-made drones, causing damage and injuries, regional officials said.
Six drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses over the industrial city of Kryviy Rih in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"However, it was not possible to destroy all drones, and a utility company was damaged in Kryviy Rih," Lysak wrote, adding that a local transport company and several buildings were also damaged in the city, while special industrial equipment was destroyed. A 56-year-old man suffered light injuries, Lysak said.
The head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram that despite the damage, utilities in the city were working.
The Ukrainian air defense said that it shot down 16 of the 17 Iranian-made drones used by Russia in the attack.
The fourth consecutive day of Russian drone strikes came a day after at least two people were killed, several were wounded, and material damage was caused in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions.
On the battlefield, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said its troops had fought 30 close-combat battles over the past 24 hours in the eastern region of Donetsk, where fierce fighting has been continuing unabated.
"The enemy continues to focus its main offensive efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions; heavy battles continue," the General Staff said in its daily report.
The Pentagon, meanwhile, said on July 13 that the Wagner mercenary group, whose members had fought some of the harshest and bloodiest battles in the Bakhmut area, was not taking part in military operations in Ukraine in any significant way following a brief armed mutiny that the group staged in Russia more than two weeks ago.
"At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.
In the aftermath of the June 23-24 mutiny, Wagner fighters were reportedly offered the option of going into exile, joining Russia's regular forces, or disbanding.
In a boost for its firepower as it conducts counteroffensive operations in several areas of the front, the Ukrainian military said it had received cluster munitions pledged by the United States.
"We just got them, we haven't used them yet," General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said in an interview with CNN, referring to the controversial cluster munitions. He added that Russian forces understand that this will give Ukraine an advantage and "radically change" the battlefield situation.
The United States last week said it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine despite concerns over the long-term risk to civilians.
Ukrainian forces will not deploy the weapon in heavily populated areas, Tarnavskiy said.
Germany on July 13 said that additional military aid, including ammunition and Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns, was on its way to Ukraine. A government statement said Germany's "security-capacity-building initiative" now amounted to 5.4 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2023.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
As Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiration Looms, Zelenskiy Enlists South African President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative as he invited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to join what he called a humanitarian initiative to export Ukrainian grain.
Zelenskiy said in his evening address on July 13 that a continuation of the initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, was necessary.
"It is very important that there are no threats to food security anywhere in the world. And Russia must clearly realize that anyone who increases the threat of famine, particularly in critical regions of Africa, is terrorizing the whole world with hunger," he said.
Zelenskiy said he spoke with Ramaphosa on July 13 and that they both agreed it was "vital" to extend the Black Sea deal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The deal allows the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion and blockade of the ports. It was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last year and has been extended multiple times. Moscow has again threatened to walk away from the deal, saying its demands have not been met.
The European Commission is helping the UN and Turkey try to extend the deal and is open to "explore all solutions," a European Union spokesperson said on July 13.
The EU is considering allowing a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to use the international payment network SWIFT to allow for grain and fertilizer transactions, sources familiar with discussions told Reuters on July 12.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow allow the Black Sea grain deal to continue for several months to give the EU time to connect a Rosselkhozbank subsidiary to SWIFT, two of those sources told Reuters.
During a visit to Brussels on July 13, Guterres told reporters that he had not yet received a response from Russia. He said his letter to Putin contained "concrete proposals that I hope can allow us to find a positive way forward."
According to TASS, Putin said he had not seen the letter from Guterres but said Russia was in contact with UN officials.
"We are thinking about how to proceed, there are still a few days," Putin said in an interview with state television.
He said there was a possibility of suspending Russia's participation in the agreement until the promises made to Moscow under the deal were realized.
Putin said that "not one" of Moscow's conditions for the deal to function had been met.
A Kremlin spokesman later said that Russia had not made a final decision on whether to exit the grain deal.
Moscow has insisted from the start that in exchange for its cooperation it wants obstacles to exports of Russia's own food and fertilizer lifted. While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
Guterres said the UN's partnership with the EU on this and other issues was essential to "rebuilding trust with the developing world...and we don't have a moment to lose."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who met with Guterres in Brussels, said, "The ball is in President Putin's court" on whether to extend the deal.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Tempers Flare In Kosovo's Parliament Over Wiretaps Of Contact With Fugitive Serbian Party Chief
A fight broke out on July 13 during a session of Kosovo's parliament following the publication of wiretapped recordings involving the head of the ruling Vetevendosje parliamentary group, who admitted she had spoken with the wanted deputy head of the Serbian List party.
The brawl erupted after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti as he spoke about the controversy touched off by the release of the recordings.
The wiretapped conversations of Mimoza Kusari-Lila, head of Kurti's Vetevendosje, speaking with the Serbian List deputy head, Milan Radoicic, were released earlier this week.
Vetevendosje has often criticized people who have had contact with Radoicic, who has been designated for sanctions by the United States and is wanted by Kosovar judicial authorities.
Kurti was speaking to a plenary session of the National Assembly about Radoicic and how a warrant for his arrest was withdrawn in 2021 a few days before Kurti's government was formed when his speech was interrupted.
"When there were previous governments, this chief criminal was in Mitrovica, he was in Pristina. Now, our contribution is that he is in a hotel in Kopaonik, in Serbia," Kurti said.
Opposition lawmaker Mergim Lushtaku of the Democratic Party of Kosovo approached the lectern and threw water at Kurti and at Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi, who had previously torn up a drawing mocking Kurti that the opposition had placed on the lectern in the legislative chamber.
As the melee ensued, several legislators moved toward the lectern, pushing and shoving each other and exchanging punches.
Kurti, surrounded by security and his ministers, was pushed and slammed into one of the assembly seats near the lectern. Police intervened to stop the brawl and stayed in the hall until the prime minister left.
The president of the assembly, Glauk Konjufca, said that what happened was "unacceptable," adding that the violence was also punishable by law.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeff Hovenier said it was "unfortunate to see what happened" in the National Assembly, adding on Twitter that in any democracy there are often strongly held differences, "but differences should be resolved through discourse -- a fundamental purpose of any democracy's legislature."
Eliza Hoxha, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Party's parliamentary group, called for the assembly to be dissolved and elections to be held as soon as possible. She said the wiretapped recordings revealed the communication and the relations between Kurti and the "criminal who is on the black list of America [and] who has an arrest warrant from the prosecutor's office."
Radoicic is wanted by Kosovar authorities over alleged witness intimidation and has also been designated for sanctions by the United States for alleged involvement in transnational organized crime.
Radoicic is also named in an indictment as the leader of the criminal group that planned the murder of Serbian politician Oliver Ivanovic. However, the warrant for his arrest was withdrawn in March 2021 without explanation.
The melee came a day after Kurti announced he would reduce the number of special police officers stationed outside four municipal buildings in ethnic Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and hold new mayoral elections in each of the towns.
The United States and the European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May, when ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area had boycotted.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade still does not recognize it as a sovereign country. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood, which is backed by the United States and most EU states, but not Russia and China.
The EU has told Kosovo and Serbia they must reach a solution to their dispute through an EU-mediated dialogue in order to join the bloc. Kurti is set to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic next week in Brussels under heavy pressure from the EU to dial down tensions.
With reporting by AP and AFP
- By RFE/RL
NATO 'More United Than Ever,' Biden Says As He Concludes European Trip With Stop In Finland
U.S. President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world at their summit this week that the military alliance is “more united than ever" after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The allies “understand that this fight is not only a fight for the future of Ukraine,” Biden said in Helsinki as he closed out a five-day trip to Europe. Ukraine’s fight is also about sovereignty, security, and freedom throughout Eastern Europe and the world, he said on July 13.
At a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Biden reiterated that the United States' commitment to NATO would not waver.
“I absolutely guarantee it. There’s no question,” Biden said, adding that there’s overwhelming support from the American people and lawmakers in Congress.
Earlier on July 13, Biden and Niinisto met with the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. A White House statement said the leaders “reconfirmed the strong U.S.-Nordic partnership and the intensifying cooperation between their countries, focusing on security, the environment, technology, and society.”
Sweden is poised to be admitted as NATO’s 32nd member after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the summit agreed to forward its application to Turkey's parliament for approval. Sweden also pledged more cooperation with Turkey on counterterrorism efforts.
Both Sweden and Finland, which became NATO’s 31st member in April, abandoned a history of military nonalignment and sought to join the NATO alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Biden's brief stop in the Finnish capital followed what he deemed a successful NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies agreed to language that would further pave the way for Ukraine to also become a member.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the summit's outcome “a significant security victory" for his country and said it "removed any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO.” But he expressed disappointment at not getting an outright invitation to join.
Biden told reporters on the flight to Helsinki that his trip “accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish” and said that despite Zelenskiy's frustrations the Ukrainian president “ended up being very happy.”
He told reporters in Helsinki that Ukraine will join NATO one day.
"It's not about whether or not they should or shouldn't join. It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said.
President Vladimir Putin reacted on July 13 to the outcomes of the summit, saying Ukraine joining NATO would threaten Russia's own security and create further tensions on the world stage.
Speaking on Russian television, he also said supplies of new weapons to Ukraine would change nothing on the battlefield but would only further escalate the conflict. Tanks provided by Western powers will be a "priority target" for Russian forces, he added.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Suspect In Killing Of Russian Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar Ordered Held Pending Trial
A Russian court on July 13 ordered the extended detention of a suspect in the murder of a military recruitment official in the southwestern city of Krasnodar. Sergei Denysenko will be held in custody pending trial, a spokesman for the court told TASS. Denysenko admitted to the killing of Stanislav Rzhitski, according to TASS, but denied working for Ukrainian secret services, insisting his motives were personal. Rzhitski, a deputy to the Krasnodar city administration official in charge of mobilization operations who previously served as a submarine commander, was found dead on July 10.
- By Shelby Rayer
Wall Street Journal's Legal Team Offers Glimpse Into Efforts To Free Reporter 'Wrongfully Detained' In Russia
The Wall Street Journal’s legal team on July 13 offered a look into the “frustrating” process of trying to free journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since March 29 on allegations of espionage.
Jason Conti, a leader of the U.S. newspaper’s legal team, said there has been “a lot of action, [but] very unclear progress” in efforts to free Gershkovich. Conti spoke at a press conference in Washington that commemorated the 100th day of the Moscow correspondent’s detention.
Gershkovich, 32, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on espionage charges that the Wall Street Journal and the United States have repeatedly denied. A court last month upheld a request from Russian authorities to extend Gershkovich’s pretrial detention until at least August 30.
Speakers at the new conference offered updates, though the impact of efforts thus far has been obscured by the nature of Russia’s closed justice system, they said.
They praised U.S. President Joe Biden’s swift action in labeling the arrest as a wrongful detention. Biden said on July 13 that he was “serious” about pursuing a prisoner exchange for Gershkovich and said the process was under way.
The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange but underscored that negotiations must be held out of the public eye.
Conti said the legal team has been barred from making deals until there is a conviction, although he said there is nothing in Russian law that requires that.
Speakers at the news conference included Jason Rezaian, a Washington Post reporter who was detained for over a year and a half in Iran.
Rezaian, who was released in 2016, said that though the Iranian and Russian systems are different, both he and Gershkovich had “no bearing over what is going to happen.”
Rezaian and the other speakers condemned the use of unlawful detention against journalists, saying that closed trials and baseless charges are used to justify hostage-taking and deter journalists from reporting on these countries.
“Doing [journalism in countries like Iran and Russia] is becoming almost impossible,” Rezaian said. Describing his own trial, he said the only evidence tying him to espionage was “speaking English and having a Gmail account.”
Both Rezaian and Conti called for a “more robust” plan to deter countries from imprisoning journalists, such as automatic sanctions conditional on the release of the detained journalist.
Danielle Gershkovich, Evan Gershkovich’s older sister, noted that the process “feels unreal,” but added that she is proud of her brother’s courage.
She said she receives a letter from him “about once a week.”
Romanian Minister To Resign Amid Accusations He Overlooked Warning About Conditions In Retirement Homes
Romanian Labor Minister Marius Budai is resigning after being accused that he ignored a warning about abusive treatment meted out to elderly and disabled people in a complex of private retirement homes in a town on the outskirts of Bucharest, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on July 13.
In what has become a national scandal with political implications, two Romanian investigative media outlets, Centrul de Investigatii Media (Investigative Media Center) and Buletin de Bucuresti (Bucharest Residence Permit) earlier this month revealed that dozens of elderly and disabled people were being starved, beaten, drugged, tied to their beds, and denied basic hygiene in three private retirement homes run by an organization called St. Gabriel the Brave in Voluntari.
The news sparked a national outcry that snowballed into a scandal with increasing political ramifications when it was revealed that Budai, whose ministry also has responsibilities in the field of social care, had been informed by an NGO about the ongoing abuse as early as last year but did not take any measures to rectify the situation, choosing instead to cut his ministry's official collaboration with the NGO.
As authorities scrambled to close the three retirement homes dubbed the "houses of horror," relocate those interned there, and arrest the owner of St. Gabriel the Brave, Ciolacu rushed to contain the political fallout and ordered a sweeping nationwide investigation of all similar institutions.
More than 1,000 homes were raided by authorities, and 13 have been permanently closed while 43 were temporarily suspended.
Anti-organized crime police detained 26 suspects, and four of them were subsequently arrested while 11 others were placed under house arrest.
Announcing Budai's upcoming resignation on July 13, Ciolacu called it "a gesture of honor" and a normal development "in any solid European democracy."
But his leftist Social Democratic Party (PSD) remained under fire following media revelations that the owner, Stefan Godei, had close ties with Gabriela Firea, the minister of family and youth in the current government and a former PSD mayor of Bucharest.
Furthermore, Firea, who is said to have her eyes set on another mayoral candidacy in Bucharest next year, is married to Florentin Pandele, the longtime PSD mayor of Voluntari.
Both Firea and Pandele have staunchly denied any involvement in the "homes of horror" scandal, claiming they have been the targets of political revenge.
So far, no legal action has been taken against them, but the PSD is likely to incur a serious blow ahead of parliamentary, local, and presidential elections next year.
Speaking in Vilnius ahead of a NATO summit earlier this week, President Klaus Iohannis, a former leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) that has been in an uneasy coalition with PSD for the past two years, called the revelations "a national shame."
With reporting by Eugen Tomiuc
Kazakh Court Reduces Sentence Of Noted Dissident Narymbaev
QONAEV, Kazakhstan -- A court in southern Kazakhstan has reduced the sentence of noted dissident Ermek Narymbaev (aka Narymbai), rejecting rulings from lower courts that refused to grant him an early release.
Narymbaev's lawyer, Zhanar Balghabaeva, said on July 13 that the court agreed to 11 months of probation, as requested by prosecutors, as well as a fine and a ban on participating in public events, such as rallies and demonstrations.
Balghabaeva added that Narymbaev should be released from prison after 15 days if the prosecutor's office does not object to the court's change to the sentence.
A lower court, citing a violation of internal regulations allegedly committed by Narymbaev at the penal colony where he is incarcerated, had previously ruled against his early release.
The 52-year-old, who has been included on a list of "political prisoners" created by local human rights defenders, has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
He fled Kazakhstan in 2016 for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities in a bid to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February 2022 after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation the month before, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Almaty and sent to prison for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
In October and November, Narymbaev held a hunger strike for 54 days to protest against his incarceration. He also demanded democratic reforms from the government. He lost 41 kilograms during the hunger strike.
Opposition Politicians, Activists Call On Serbian Authorities To Allow Entry To Critic Of Russia's War In Ukraine
A number of Serbian opposition politicians and anti-war activists have called on Serbian authorities to allow Russian lawyer Pyotr Nikitin, a sharp critic of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, entry to the Balkan nation after holding him at an airport in Belgrade despite the fact he has legal residency in the country.
Nikitin has been living since 2016 in Serbia, where he holds a permanent residence permit and is the founder of the Russian Democratic Society in Serbia, a Russian expatriate association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
The Russian Democratic Society has been organizing protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been helping anti-war Russians come and settle in Serbia, which has historically friendly ties with Russia and has refused to join sanctions on Moscow imposed by most of Europe and Ukraine's Western allies after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The activist group is also providing legal assistance to Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians in Serbian courts and has been cooperating with the Serbian humanitarian organization Doves of Peace in helping Ukrainian refugees.
Nikitin, who was returning to Serbia from vacation on July 13, told RFE/RL that his passport was confiscated upon arrival and that he was forced to wait about four hours before border police handed him an official document denying him entry to the country.
"About 12:30 a.m., my passport was confiscated at the passport control and they told me to wait. I asked several times what was going on. Four hours later, they told me that they had received an order from the Security and Information Agency (BIA) to ban me from entering the country," he said.
In reaction to the news, the Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Serbs Together Against the War group launched an online petition calling for Nikitin to be allowed entry into Serbia.
The group said in a statement that it "reasonably suspects" that the protests organized by Nikitin were "the only reason for his mistreatment."
"At the same time, this is a dangerous precedent, because starting today, any activist who is not up to the standards of the authorities in Serbia could have their human rights guaranteed by the constitution and laws taken away without explanation," the statement said.
Srdjan Milivojevic, an opposition lawmaker and member of the Committee for Human and Minority Rights in the Serbian Parliament told N1 television that he was not allowed to visit Nikitin at the airport and provide him with food and water.
Milivojevic said that Nikitin's "human and minority rights" guaranteed under Serbian law have been violated.
"I was shocked that we are really getting confirmation that the BIA has become a tool and a weapon in the hands of the authorities to advance anti-European politics," he added.
Serbia has long voiced aspirations to join the European Union. It became a candidate nation in 2012, but accession negotiations have dragged on, with Belgrade’s close ties to Russia growing as a sticking point.
Nikitin, who is married to a Serbian national, told RFE/RL that he also has two children who are Serbian citizens.
"I have nowhere to go. My home is here, in Serbia," he said.
"The police are not giving me any other explanation.... I will file a complaint against this, I will not move from the airport until they let me into the country, or they forcefully deport me," Nikitin said.
While he was born in Russia, he left the country in 1993 at the age of 13 to live in the Netherlands and has dual Russian and Dutch citizenship.
Nikitin has also helped organize protests in Serbia in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by Project Ark kovcheg.live
Armenian PM Confirms Participation In Nagorno-Karabakh Talks With Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says he hopes progress will be made on a peace treaty when he meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on July 15, with the president of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, in attendance.
"I have confirmed my participation in the meeting, I hope to make progress in the peace treaty negotiations," Pashinian said at a government session on July 13.
But he reiterated that a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan "is not yet ready for signing."
The two countries are trying to make progress toward a peace settlement of their long-running dispute over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The simmering conflict led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
Pashinian on July 13 also denounced a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, saying it contradicts a ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement along the road.
"As far as the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the deepening humanitarian crisis are concerned, the binding ruling of the ICJ creates a possibility for a greater international consolidation to prevent Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh," Pashinian said.
He also urged international unity against the blockade of the Armenian-populated region.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) said on July 11 that traffic through a checkpoint had been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia. Articles being transported included mobile phones, spare parts for phones, cigarettes, and gasoline, it claimed.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denied the allegations in a statement saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling. But it said without its knowledge four hired drivers had tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles, which were displaying the ICRC emblem. The individuals were not ICRC staff members and they were fired, the ICRC said.
The move sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the restive enclave, which Armenia has said is experiencing food shortages.
An EU official said the trilateral meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
"We consider the leaders-level engagement essential to promote peaceful settlement and to prevent escalation," AFP quoted the official as saying. The official spoke in Brussels on condition of anonymity.
In his comments during the government session, Pashinian did not mention tensions on the border, where sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite a cease-fire brokered by Russia to end the six-week war in 2020 and the presence of Russian troops.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said on July 13 that Azerbaijani units fired on Armenian positions in the Upper Shorzha sector. Baku has not responded to the report.
The two sides have previously blamed each other for violating the cease-fire. The fighting in 2020 resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Targets Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities With Deadly Drone Strikes For Third Day In A Row
The Ukrainian military has received cluster munitions pledged by the United States to boost its counteroffensive against the Russian invasion, a senior army official said on July 13 after Russia launched drone and missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions for a third day in a row.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one man was killed and four others were wounded in the strikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"We just got them, we haven't used them yet," General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said in an interview with CNN, referring to the controversial cluster munitions. He added that Russian forces understand that this will give Ukraine an advantage and "radically change" the battlefield situation.
The United States last week said it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine despite concerns over the long-term risk to civilians.
Ukrainian forces will not deploy the weapon in heavily populated areas, Tarnavskiy said.
"The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front....This is very wrong," he said.
The news came as Germany said that additional military aid, including Leopard 2 battle tanks with ammunition and Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns, was on its way to Ukraine. A government statement said Germany's "security capacity building initiative" now amounts to 5.4 billion euros in 2023.
The drone and missile strikes earlier on July 13 killed at least two people, wounded several others, and caused material damage despite the success of Ukraine's air defense systems in destroying almost all incoming projectiles, regional officials and the military said.The body of the dead person was discovered by firefighters in Kyiv's Podil district, Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that two of the wounded were hospitalized. Buildings were also damaged, Klitschko said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said about a dozen Iranian-made drones were shot down above the capital overnight.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said debris from the destroyed drones fell on four districts of Kyiv.
Separately, the Ukrainian air defense said that it shot down all 20 drones that targeted Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.
It also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea and one Iskander cruise missile launched from Russian-occupied Crimea.
"We executed a successful air-defense operation," Yuriy Ihnat, an air-defense spokesman, told national television.
"Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were shot down."
Some of the drones and the cruise missiles were shot down above the regions of Mykolayiv and Khmelnytskiy, local authorities reported.
It was the third successive night of Russian strikes on Ukraine, which started just hours before a two-day NATO summit crucial for Kyiv opened in Vilnius, Lithuania, some 260 kilometers from Russia and 30 kilometers from Moscow ally Belarus.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops were involved in 35 combat actions around Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported early on July 13.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for Ukraine's military, said on July 12 that Ukrainian forces were moving forward at a "fairly moderate pace" in the Bakhmut area and the initiative remains with them.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the reports from the battlefield.
In a separate development, Russian Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army that is currently involved in the fighting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, said on July 12 that he was instantly dismissed after sending a report to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in which he described the abysmal situation of the Russian troops at the front.
In a voice message published by Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulev, Popov said he outlined the problems that cause mass deaths on the battlefield. Popov said his report resulted in his being dismissed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu "in one day."
On July 12, Russia's Defense Ministry said more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware from the private military company Wagner had been turned over following the mercenary group's short-lived mutiny last month.
The group is completing its handover of weapons, including tanks, rockets, and more than 2,500 tons of ammunition, and about 20,000 small arms, to Russia's regular armed forces, the ministry said on July 12.
The weapons have been transferred to rear positions where the equipment can be maintained or repaired, it said.
The handover follows a deal under which Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called off their mutiny. The Wagner fighters, who took part in some of the heaviest fighting of the war in Ukraine, were given the option of joining Prigozhin in exile in Belarus, joining Russia's regular armed forces, or going home.
Prigozhin's whereabouts is still unknown. Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka told reporters last week that the 62-year-old mercenary chief was in Russia.
Russian state television, meanwhile, said companies associated with Prigozhin have received more than 1 billion rubles ($11.1 million) in contracts to supply food to schools and hospitals since the private mercenary group mounted a mutiny on June 24.
The largest customer was the Department of Education in the district of Mytishchi to supply meals to schools in the Moscow region in 2023-2025.
The Foreign Ministry maintains it has no reason to terminate contracts with Wagner-related firms.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Rublev's Trinity Icon Transferred To Russian Orthodox Church For 49 Years
Russia's most famous icon -- the Trinity by Andrei Rublev -- was officially transferred to the use of Russia's Orthodox Church for a period of 49 years, despite protests from Russia's museum community. The transfer was signed by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova. The icon was moved from the Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in April. Museum officials and scientists have been opposing the transfer of the icon, saying it would be damaged by the change in microclimate and vibrations during the transfer. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Russian General Says He Was Fired After Accusing Commanders Of Betraying Troops In Ukraine
A top Russian field commander says he was dismissed after disagreements with superior officers over the situation on the front lines, an unusual public display of dissent from within the Russian ranks after just over 500 days of war in Ukraine.
The complaints by Major General Ivan Popov, which came in an audio message circulated by a prominent Russian lawmaker on July 12, suggest continuing intrigues following last month's mutiny by the private Wagner mercenary group and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The mutiny, which saw around 5,000 Wagner soldiers racing toward, then stopping 200 kilometers short of Moscow, lasted around 24 hours. But the effort was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin's 23 years as Russia's preeminent figure, and observers have looked for signs that the Kremlin could purge military commanders or political figures over the incident.
One prominent army officer, General Sergei Surovikin, who briefly served as overall commander for the Ukraine war and is believed to be a close ally of Prigozhin, has not been seen or heard from since the mutiny erupted on June 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the four-minute recording, Popov, who was the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army deployed in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzya region, said he had complained to the chief of Russia's General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, about the need to rotate frontline troops.
Zaporizhzhya is one of several fronts where Ukrainian forces last month launched the beginnings of a widely anticipated counteroffensive. Its troops have made slow advances and fighting is reported to be intense.
Addressing what he called “my dear gladiators,” Popov, whose military call sign was "Spartacus," complained that Russian forces were being hampered by problems with counterbattery radar and artillery reconnaissance. He said Russian troops were hit with a "blow from the rear."
Popov reports that he raised questions about the lack of counterbattery combat, artillery reconnaissance stations, and, as a result, the death of Russian soldiers in connection with this.
"Our army could not be broken at the front, by the armed forces of Ukraine. [Instead] we were hit with a blow from the rear by the senior commander; treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment," he was heard saying.
"There was a difficult situation with the senior bosses, where it was necessary to either keep quiet and be a coward or to tell it like it is," he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Popov was referring to by saying "blow from the rear."
News of Popov's dismissal first appeared on a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner Group, saying Gerasmiov dismissed him for accusing him of "disinformation and alarmism."
Hours later, the audio recording of Popov’s message circulated on the Telegram channel of Andrei Gurulyov, a Duma lawmaker who previously served as deputy commander of Russia’s Southern Military District. Gurulyov also was a commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, like Popov.
The identity of the voice on the recording could not be independently verified, and it was unclear when it was made. Russian military bloggers and a handful of lawmakers appeared to confirm Popov was the speaker.
Gurulyov was criticized by other Russian lawmakers, including Andrei Turchak, the deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, for releasing Popov's recording, saying it was not intended to be made public.
Still, Turchak said, Popov's "conscience is clear. The Motherland can be proud of such commanders."
Though it remains unclear if Popov's criticism was intended to be publicized, it was to be the first such complaint of its sort from a serving officer -- moreover, it comes from a top field commander.
As of July 13, neither the Defense Ministry nor top commanders had publicly commented on Popov's firing or resignation.
Popov's purported demotion came days after the death of another Russian general in Ukraine. Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was reported dead on July 11 in the port city of Berdyansk, allegedly killed in a strike of cruise missiles fired by Ukrainian forces.
The Defense Ministry has not commented about Tsokov either, but Gurulyov appeared to confirm Tsokov’s death in comments to state TV on July 11.
Tsokov, like Gurulyov before him, served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District.
A connection between Popov's resignation, or firing, and Prigozhin's mutiny last month wasn't immediately clear.
Unlike with Popov’s criticism, Prigozhin had openly feuded with top commanders overseeing Russia’s invasion in Ukraine for months leading up to the mutiny. He had repeatedly criticized, and mocked, Gerasimov, as well as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in an unusually public way that suggested he had some sort of tacit approval to do so.
Putin has publicly called those soldiers who participated in the mutiny "traitors" who had inflicted a "stab in the back" of Russia. But since then, there has been little public indication of purges or remonstrations or punishment for the mutineers.
Prigozhin, for his part, has been mostly out of public view, though he was reported to have traveled to Belarus, and then later was reported to be traveling openly in Russia. The Kremlin has admitted Prigozhin attended a meeting with Putin and others, including unit commanders from Wagner, on June 29.
Surovikin, meanwhile, has not been seen nor heard from since the initial hours of the mutiny, fueling speculation that he has been arrested.
Another prominent Russian lawmaker, Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Duma's Armed Services Committee, was asked on July 12 if he knew where Surovikin currently was.
"He's on holiday. Out of touch," he said in a video posted on Telegram.
The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the situation," said that the Kremlin's efforts to purge military officers suspected of disloyalty included at least 13 senior officers detained for questioning, and around 15 suspended from duty or fired.
Gerasimov, who also has been out of public view since the mutiny, was shown in a video released by the Defense Ministry on July 10 attending a meeting at Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don.
When Surovikin was removed as overall commander of the Ukraine invasion in January, he was replaced by Gerasimov.
Western officials have watched the mutiny and its aftermath closely, trying to determine what effects it may have on the Ukraine war, not to mention the security of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
The commander of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said on July 13 that Russia's leadership suffered from a significant amount of "friction and confusion" since the mutiny, but it wasn’t fully clear what the effect on the battlefield would be.
"At the strategic level it is pretty clear that you have a significant amount of friction and confusion," General Mark Milley told reporters while traveling in Asia.
"There's a lot of drama going on at the very senior levels. How that's all going to play out at the end of the day? I'm not so sure yet," he was quoted as saying. "I don't think we're done with it. I think there's many more chapters to be heard on that."
Russian Spy Chief Confirms Call With CIA Counterpart, Says They Discussed Ukraine
Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said that he and CIA counterpart William Burns had discussed Ukraine in a phone call last month, TASS said on July 12.
Burns called Naryshkin after a brief mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters, several U.S. media outlets reported on June 30. The purpose of the call was to tell Moscow that the United States had no role in the mutiny, the U.S. media reported.
Naryshkin confirmed that Burns had raised "the events of June 24," the day the mercenaries took control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and covered some 780 kilometers toward Moscow before abruptly aborting their march and reaching a deal with the Kremlin to end the revolt.
Naryshkin said the call lasted about an hour, adding, "We considered and discussed what to do with Ukraine."
Naryshkin told TASS that negotiations on the war would become possible at some point. The news agency did not specify whether this was part of his conversation with Burns.
"It's natural that negotiations will be possible sooner or later because any conflict, including armed conflict, ends by negotiations, but the conditions for these still need to ripen," TASS quoted him as saying.
There has been no comment from the CIA on Naryshkin's remarks.
The United States has repeatedly backed the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," meaning other countries should not negotiate its future on its behalf.
Asked about the report, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told Reuters there could be no negotiations with people like Naryshkin.
"Today, someone like Naryshkin has no leverage over how this war will end," Podolyak said. "This Russian elite perceives events completely inadequately, so there is nothing to talk about with them."
Ukraine, which launched a counteroffensive last month, has said it will not enter talks at this point, as this could effectively freeze the situation on the battlefield with Russia still occupying more than a sixth of its territory. Kyiv also believes Russia would only use a cease-fire established for the purpose of talks to regroup and refortify its positions.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Polish Doctors Examine Georgia's Saakashvili After Video Showing Extreme Weight Loss
Polish doctors have begun examining imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on July 12. Morawiecki said at his request a team of Polish doctors began the medical examination. "We do not leave our friends in trouble,” he said without providing details about the examination. Ukraine last week announced its readiness to discuss transporting Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment after a video of Saakashvili's interrogation showed severe weight loss and a generally unhealthy appearance. Saakashvili, a Ukrainian citizen, is currently in a clinic in Tbilisi and accepts only limited treatment, the clinic said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
IMF Approves Much-Awaited $3 Billion Bailout For Pakistan, Saving It From Default
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 12 approved a much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan, the global lender said, a move that's likely to save the impoverished Islamic state from defaulting on its debt repayments. The IMF said its executive board approved an agreement to release the funds over a nine-month period to support Pakistan's economic stabilization program. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the plan following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and other officials.
