Russia Eyes Additional Oil Export Cuts In December

BELGRADE -- Serbs, including those traveling from neighboring Kosovo, are voting in snap parliamentary and municipal elections in what is seen as a referendum on the rule of nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic amid united opposition from a pro-Western coalition.

Vucic, who is not on the December 17 ballot, was seeking to bolster the standing of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party as observers warned that the election campaign had been marred by intimidation and media bias.

By noon local time, 21.3 percent of registered voters had cast ballots, officials said.

In the capital, Belgrade, voters will elect representatives to both the 110-member City Assembly, which chooses a mayor for a four-year term, and to the city's smaller, constituent councils.

Late polling there showed the unified, pro-European opposition, the Serbia Against Violence coalition, in a tight race with the president's eponymous Aleksandar Vucic-Belgrade Must Not Stop coalition and its former mayor.

"I expect it to be the same as before. It doesn't matter who's in power," one Belgrade voter, Branislav Zoranovic, told RFE/RL after casting his ballot. "What is important is that there is a good situation among citizens and that everyone has their own conscience."

Meanwhile, in neighboring Kosovo, Serbian citizens living there – who have the right to participate in the elections – embarked on an organized journey across the border to participate in the Serbian voting.

Numerous buses departed at 7 a.m. from various cities in Kosovo’s Serb-majority regions – mainly North Mitrovica, Zveçan, Zubin Potok, and Leposaviq – resulting in long lines at the Bernjak and Jarinje border points with Serbia.

Most were traveling to polling stations in the south of Serbia, including Vranje, Kursumlija, Raska, and Tutin.

Marica Jovanovic of Gracanica said she “will vote because of my children. I am retired. My time has passed, but the children must have a better future. I have no other motive.”

Serbia and Kosovo are bitter rivals, and the government in Pristina has barred Serbian polling inside the country.

Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than halfway through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.

Along with parliament, voting is being held in 65 towns and cities.

After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.

The last elections in April 2022 saw the ruling party take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term. However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting had been marred by its "absence" of level-playing fields.

Vucic's critics have complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government. Some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country did not believe the elections would be free or fair.

Since taking office in May 2017, Vucic has maintained close ties with Russia, even after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also trying to balance relations with the West, in hopes of eventually joining the European Union.

Serbia has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, but it has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.