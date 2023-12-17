News
Russia Eyes Additional Oil Export Cuts In December
Russia on December 17 said it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) or more, earlier than promised, as the world's biggest exporters try to support declining global oil prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two biggest oil exporters, called in December for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts after a fractious meeting of the producers' club. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak was quoted by Russia's three main news agencies as saying that Russia would deepen cuts beyond the 300,000 bpd of cuts already agreed for this year.
More News
Serbs Vote In Parliamentary, Local Elections Seen As Referendum On Vucic Rule
BELGRADE -- Serbs, including those traveling from neighboring Kosovo, are voting in snap parliamentary and municipal elections in what is seen as a referendum on the rule of nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic amid united opposition from a pro-Western coalition.
Vucic, who is not on the December 17 ballot, was seeking to bolster the standing of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party as observers warned that the election campaign had been marred by intimidation and media bias.
By noon local time, 21.3 percent of registered voters had cast ballots, officials said.
In the capital, Belgrade, voters will elect representatives to both the 110-member City Assembly, which chooses a mayor for a four-year term, and to the city's smaller, constituent councils.
Late polling there showed the unified, pro-European opposition, the Serbia Against Violence coalition, in a tight race with the president's eponymous Aleksandar Vucic-Belgrade Must Not Stop coalition and its former mayor.
"I expect it to be the same as before. It doesn't matter who's in power," one Belgrade voter, Branislav Zoranovic, told RFE/RL after casting his ballot. "What is important is that there is a good situation among citizens and that everyone has their own conscience."
Meanwhile, in neighboring Kosovo, Serbian citizens living there – who have the right to participate in the elections – embarked on an organized journey across the border to participate in the Serbian voting.
Numerous buses departed at 7 a.m. from various cities in Kosovo’s Serb-majority regions – mainly North Mitrovica, Zveçan, Zubin Potok, and Leposaviq – resulting in long lines at the Bernjak and Jarinje border points with Serbia.
Most were traveling to polling stations in the south of Serbia, including Vranje, Kursumlija, Raska, and Tutin.
Marica Jovanovic of Gracanica said she “will vote because of my children. I am retired. My time has passed, but the children must have a better future. I have no other motive.”
Serbia and Kosovo are bitter rivals, and the government in Pristina has barred Serbian polling inside the country.
Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than halfway through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.
Along with parliament, voting is being held in 65 towns and cities.
After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
The last elections in April 2022 saw the ruling party take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term. However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting had been marred by its "absence" of level-playing fields.
Vucic's critics have complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government. Some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country did not believe the elections would be free or fair.
Since taking office in May 2017, Vucic has maintained close ties with Russia, even after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also trying to balance relations with the West, in hopes of eventually joining the European Union.
Serbia has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, but it has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.
Russia Not Interested In Extending Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia has no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on December 17, citing Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers. Russia withdrew in July from the deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports. Russia says it quit the deal because the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest countries and because it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertilizer.
Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of unspecified “problems” with Finland and said he had ordered the establishment of a new military district in regions bordering the Nordic nation.
The comments, made in an interview to be broadcast on December 17, come as tensions climb between the two neighbors, a result of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Finland’s subsequent decision to join NATO.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In recent weeks, Finland has closed its borders with Russia entirely as a flood of immigrants, mainly from the Middle East, seek to cross, many seeking asylum.
The timing and number of immigrants who’ve massed at several border points has bolstered Finland’s contention that Russian authorities are deliberately encouraging migrants to travel to Finland in a bid to destabilize the country.
Finland briefly opened two border crossings earlier last week but then reversed the decision a day later.
“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border, but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told the Associated Press last month.
Finland reversed its long-standing policy of neutrality in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and earlier this year becoming NATO’s 31st member. Since then, Finland has stepped up military training of reserve units and border surveillance, allowing NATO planes to patrol the border airspace, angering Russia.
In excerpts of the interview with a state television reporter, Putin falsely said the West had “dragged” Finland into NATO. In fact, Finnish public opinion shifted sharply in favor of NATO membership after the Ukraine invasion.
He also said he was reestablishing the Leningrad Military District, an administrative move he said could lead to a buildup of troops in the regions east of Finland.
“Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones from the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Putin said. "There were no problems there. Now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate a certain amount of military units there."
There was no immediate response to Putin’s comment from Finnish officials.
Putin was also asked about remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden, who earlier this month claimed that Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine.
"It is complete nonsense, and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said. "Russia has no reason, no interest, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military, to fight with NATO countries."
Third Ukrainian Trucker Dies At Polish-Ukrainian Border During Blockade
A Ukrainian truck driver has died at the Polish-Ukrainian border, becoming ill while standing in line due to the strike by Polish carriers on December 16. It was the third death of a Ukrainian trucker sine the blockade began on November 6, the Suspline public broadcaster reported. Polish truckers have blocked the main land border points into Ukraine in protest at the European Union's relaxing of some transport rules for the access of Ukrainian trucks. The Polish truckers say Ukrainian truckers are undercutting their prices, hurting them financially. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
One Dead In Odesa Region As Ukraine, Russia Launch Overnight Air Strikes, Drones
Ukraine launched dozens of drones at targets in southern and western Russia, while Moscow targeted sites inside Ukraine with at least one ballistic and one cruise missile, along with its own drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
At least one person was killed in Ukraine’s coastal Odesa region overnight on December 17, the regional governor said, when debris from a downed Russian drone struck a residential building.
Overall, Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired at least one Iskander ballistic missile and one cruise missile along with 20 kamikaze drones. The Iskander missile "did not reach its target," the military said in a post on Telegram, but did not provide further details.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed in a post on Telegram that it had downed 33 Ukrainian drones over the Lipetsk, Volgograd, and Rostov regions. Damage or casualties from those attacks were not immediately clear.
With the onset of winter in Ukraine, Russia has stepped up its air campaign, using missiles and drones to attack civilian infrastructure and terrorize the Ukrainian population.
On December 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to strengthen the country’s air defenses and promised to continue his international diplomatic offensive to keep the flow of aid coming.
“We are preparing for further strengthening of air defenses,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
“The theme of air defense arises in almost every meeting in talks with world leaders. There will be more systems, more protection for the sky,” he added.
Zelenskiy also vowed to maintain his global diplomatic push for aid and support as the holiday season nears.
“Christmas is approaching,” he said. “While political activity may relax in many countries, we continue to work rigorously with all partners who can help now and provide support in the future.”
Zelenskiy’s comments followed a whirlwind international trip with mixed results – including stops in Argentina, the United States, Norway, and the U.S. military headquarters in Germany – as he looks to maintain shipments of weaponry and other aid.
At a two-day summit earlier in the week, European Union leaders skirted Hungarian opposition and approved starting talks on admitting Ukraine to the bloc. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would block a major funding package for Kyiv.
EU leaders have said they could turn to an alternative plan in late January or early February, reportedly consisting of loans to Kyiv as opposed to outright grants.
U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has been struggling to reach a deal with Republicans in Congress to pass stalled legislation to support Ukraine.
Lawmakers began leaving Washington on December 14 for a holiday recess without a deal to send more military aid to Kyiv. Republican lawmakers have blocked a White House plan for $110 billion in defense funding for Ukraine and Israel, insisting the aid be paired with a major overhaul of U.S. border security and immigration policy.
Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Ukraine has conducted its own, far-smaller air campaign on selected Russian targets, relying exclusively on its homegrown drone fleet.
On the battlefield, Ukraine's General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, was continuing.
Russian forces have made slow, painstaking progress in their effort to take the largely destroyed industrial city. Ukraine’s military said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground" in the face of at least 17 assaults by Russian forces over the previous day.
Ukraine’s military also said troops continued to hold positions on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. That effort, which involves dangerous river crossings, has resulted in a small, tenuous bridgehead centered mainly around the town of Krynky. Ukrainian troops have not been able to break out, however, and push further south to the Sea of Azov coastline.
The river crossing is part of a larger Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched in June, that has faltered, with little new territory gained, and substantial losses of both men and equipment. Russia has pressed forward in several locations, including Avdiyivka and Kupyansk, further north.
Zelenskiy has signaled that Ukrainian troops may recalibrate their strategy, digging in with new defenses along the front line as winter deepens.
Moldova's Sandu Hails Parliament's Move To Tie Nation's Defense Strategy To West
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said parliament’s adoption of a national defense strategy tying her small southeastern European nation to the West “is a big step toward strengthening the security and stability of our country." Sandu added that the government's goal is to transform Moldova -- with a population of about 3.5 million people -- "from a vulnerable state with fragile democracy" into a "strong, modern, resilient, and European state, capable of taking care of its citizens." The comments come after the EU on December 14 announced the decision to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Austria Clears EU Russia Sanctions After Ukraine Stops Blacklisting Raiffeisen
Austria has lifted its blockage of a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine took Raiffeisen Bank International off a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on December 16. Austria had been pushing to get the bank struck off a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war," which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes. The latest push underscores Austria's deep economic bond with Russia, the bank's determination to keep its profitable business there, as well as a fading wider Western drive to isolate Moscow.
Ukraine Gains Return Of Three Additional Children Taken By Russia
Ukraine, with the help of Qatar, has been able to gain the return of three more children who had been abducted and taken into Russian hands, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. Yermak said two of the children -- born in 2008 and 2012 -- had been reunited with their mothers. The third child was reunited with his mother on the territory of Georgia, he said, without providing details. According to official Ukrainian data, 19,546 children have been illegally taken and sent to Russia since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Masha Gessen Receives Hannah Arendt Prize After Gaza Controversy
U.S.-Russian author Masha Gessen received the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought in the German city of Bremen on December 16, a day later than scheduled due to criticism of Gessen's remarks on the Gaza conflict. The ceremony was to be held in Bremen City Hall on December 15 but was postponed and shifted to a smaller venue after anger in Germany at their comparison of the Gaza Strip with Jewish ghettos in German-occupied Europe during World War II. The jury awarded Gessen -- who led RFE/RL's Russian Service in 2012-13 -- the prize for their reporting on Russia. Gessen, born in Moscow in 1967, lives in New York City.
- By AP
Indian Navy Shadowing Bulgarian-Managed Bulk Carrier Likely Taken By Somali Pirates
The Indian Navy on December 16 said it is shadowing a Bulgarian-managed bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers -- likely Somali pirates -- in the Arabian Sea. The Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, with a crew of 18, sent a Mayday message on the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations portal on December 14 indicating that six unknown people had boarded the vessel. The Indian Navy responded by sending its anti-piracy patrol warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the vessel. The Ruen, managed by Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar, was off the Yemeni island of Socotra when it was boarded.
- By AFP
Pakistan Uses Artificial Rain Against Smog For First Time
Artificial rain was used for the first time in Pakistan on December 16 in a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog in the megacity of Lahore, the government said. In the first experiment of its kind in the country, planes equipped with cloud-seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city, ranked one of the worst places globally for air pollution. The "gift" was provided by the U.A.E., said the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. The U.A.E. has used cloud seeding, sometimes referred to as artificial rain, to create rain in the arid expanse of that country.
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax
Hungary on December 16 threatened to veto Bulgaria’s entry into the passport-free Schengen zone unless it abolishes the transit fee for Russian gas. "We’ve made it clear to the Bulgarians that if they keep this in place for long, if they jeopardize the safety of Hungary's energy supply for long, we'll veto their Schengen entry," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government has often taken positions seen as pro-Russia in opposition to the rest of the 27-member EU. The Netherlands on December 15 agreed to Bulgaria joining Schengen, ending its opposition over concerns about corruption and migration. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria To Ink Deal On Black Sea Mine Clearance
Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria plan to sign a deal in January on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on December 16, after months of talks between the NATO member nations. The Black Sea states met officials from Georgia, Poland, and Ukraine in April 2022 to discuss clearing the mines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Defense ministers from the three countries also held talks on the plan at a NATO meeting in Brussels in October, and in Ankara last month as they worked to finalize the initiative.
Bulgarian Host Laments National Radio's Purported Ban On Interview With Russian Envoy
A longtime host for Bulgarian National Radio on December 16 accused the national broadcaster of preventing the airing of a previously recorded interview with the Russian ambassador to that country amid escalating tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the dismantling of a towering Red Army monument in Sofia. In a Facebook post, Petar Volgin, who has been accused of spreading disinformation and pro-Kremlin talking points on his Politically Incorrect program, appeared to suggest a link between the ban and a former oligarch-turned-lawmaker Delyan Peevski's purported objection to Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova's inclusion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Putin To Run For President As Independent Candidate, Officials Say
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported on December 16, citing his supporters. An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin's nomination as an independent candidate, Russian news agencies said. Putin will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia party even though he has its complete support but as an independent candidate, Andrei Turchak, a senior UR party official, was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.
Kyrgyz President Cites Foreign Risk To Defend Closed-Door Trial Of Politicians, Journalists, Activists
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has defended a decision to hold a closed trial of dozens of politicians, journalists, and activists charged in connection with objections to a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal. Speaking to the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Kurultai) on December 16, Japarov said an organizer in the so-called Kempir-Abad case had "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state. One defendant, opposition politician Azimbek Bekhazarov, has argued from pretrial detention for the trial to be held in public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Oil Workers Stick To Strike With Tensions High On Independence Day
Relatives of the hundreds of oil-industry workers waging a strike and camping outside company headquarters in a volatile western region of Kazakhstan gathered in front of the local mayor's office for a second day on December 16 to support the workers' plight.
They and the roughly 500 workers striking against West Oil Software in Manghystau complain that threats of dismissal have continued since the company's management fired seven strikers on December 13.
A local court has also declared the strike, which began on December 11, illegal.
With many camped out in snow and freezing cold, the workers are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
They have complained of security forces and riot police surrounding and intimidating them.
Kazakh authorities have for years been sensitive about protests of oil workers in Manghystau, which is home to operations to exploit major oil and gas reserves in the Central Asian state and contributes heavily to the state budget, especially around December 16, which is Kazakh Independence Day.
The strikers marked the national holiday by reading out prayers for those who died during previous labor disputes and other unrest in Kazakhstan's late and post-Soviet history.
Deadly violence that killed at least 238 people and injured thousands in January 2022 began with protests in the Manghystau city of Zhanaozen over rising gas prices. Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responded to that crisis with a nationwide state of emergency and by allowing troops from the Russia-led CSTO to patrol Kazakh streets.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, announced beefed-up security "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
#NotExtremists, a Telegram channel that monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight prominent activists were jailed or charged with administrative misdemeanors in recent days.
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine
Group of Seven member states have intensified efforts to agree on funneling some of the $300 billion in "immobilized" Russian central bank and other sovereign assets to Ukraine just as massive U.S. and EU support proposals have run into resistance, the Financial Times reports. Such assets could fund Ukraine's defense and eventual reconstruction and encourage an end to the 21-month-old full-scale Russian invasion, some officials suggest. “G7 members and other specially affected states could seize Russian sovereign assets as a countermeasure to induce Russia to end its aggression,” the Financial Times quoted a U.S. discussion paper circulated in G7 committees as saying.
Russia To Test-Launch Seven Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles In 2024
Russia plans to test-launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024, Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, has said, the Interfax news agency reported on December 16. Russia has given the United States at least 24 hours notice of such launches and Washington has afforded Moscow the same courtesy, Interfax cited Karakayev as telling the Russian Army's official Red Star newspaper. Russia and the United States possess the world's biggest nuclear arsenals.
U.S. Media: Sources Say Secret Intelligence On Alleged Russian Election Meddling Went Missing
Multiple U.S. news outlets say material from a binder containing "highly classified" information related to Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. elections or the subsequent investigation into alleged meddling vanished in the waning days of the Trump administration, fueling concerns of a leak of closely guarded secrets including secret sources and methods. The December 15 reports by CNN, which broke the story, The New York Times, and Reuters all quote anonymous sources. They say the possible disappearance of raw intelligence including from U.S. and NATO allies in the so-called "Crossfire Hurricane" binder prompted a briefing last year of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Reuters said former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine Puts Head Of Russian Orthodox Church On 'Wanted' List
Ukraine's Interior Ministry on December 15 placed the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, a backer of the Kremlin's 21-month-old war against Kyiv, on a wanted list after security services accused him of abetting the conflict. The measure is purely symbolic as Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and under no threat of arrest. It was the latest step in Ukraine's campaign to uproot the influence of priests it alleges maintain close links to Russia and subvert Ukrainian society. A Ukrainian ministry post identified Kirill by name and described him as "an individual in hiding from the bodies of pretrial investigation."
Zelenskiy Vows To Strengthen Air Defenses, Push On With Global Press For More Military Aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 16 met with military commanders and vowed to strengthen air defenses as the tense nation continued to take hits from multiple Russian missile and drone attacks, while he also promised to continue his diplomatic offensive with Western partners to keep the flow of aid coming.
“We are preparing for further strengthening of [our] air defense,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“The theme of air defense arises in almost every meeting in talks with world leaders. There will be more systems, more protection for the sky,” he added.
Zelenskiy also vowed to maintain his global diplomatic push for aid and support as the holiday season nears.
“Christmas is approaching,” he said. “While political activity may relax in many countries, we continue to work rigorously with all partners who can help now and provide support in the future.”
Zelenskiy’s comments come on the heels of a whirlwind international trip -- including stops in Argentina, the United States, Norway, and the U.S. military headquarters in Germany -- as he looks to bolster support.
Zelenskiy said earlier in the day that Ukraine was determined to mobilize support and "work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine" amid mounting challenges to U.S. and European funding in the 22nd month since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began.
EU leaders used an agreed loophole at a two-day summit on December 14-15 to skirt Hungarian opposition to accession talks with Ukraine. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still blocking a proposed major funding package for Ukraine.
EU leaders have said they could turn to an alternative plan at an emergency summit in late January or early February, reportedly consisting of loans to Kyiv as opposed to outright grants.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has been struggling to reach a deal with Republicans in Congress to pass stalled legislation to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
U.S. lawmakers began leaving Washington on December 14 without a deal to send more military aid to Kyiv, as opposition Republicans continue to demand concurrent changes to U.S. border security policy as a condition for Ukrainian assistance. The administration is seeking $110 billion in defense funding to be earmarked for Ukraine and Israel.
On the battlefield, Russia and Ukraine each claimed on December 15-16 to have downed dozens of the other's attack drones above Ukrainian territory in Russian-occupied Crimea and other parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but also in Kyiv, with Ukraine saying the Russian attacks were aimed at many civilian targets.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to stay in shelters as air defenses around the capital fired at multiple waves of incoming drones late on December 15.
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, later said there were no casualties and limited damage in the city.
In his video address, Zelenskiy said the country’s air defenses “in just one night destroyed 30 [Iranian-made] Shahed drones.”
Overall, he added that 104 of the 112 Shahed drones used by Russia have been destroyed over the past week.
Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted.
WATCH: Zaporizhzhya's regional prosecutor's office says it will investigate a video that allegedly shows advancing Russian soldiers using Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields.
Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on December 15 that its forces had downed 26 Ukrainian attack drones over occupied Crimea.
Explosions from air defenses sounded in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.
The most intense fighting is still grinding on in much of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, was continuing but said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground" in the face of at least 17 assaults by Russian forces in the past day.
It also said Ukraine's forces were holding positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region as Russian forces attempt to break through the defense lines in the Lyman direction.
It added that 71 combat clashes took place in the area during the day.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Europe Must Rearm As New Threats Loom, German Defense Minister Says
Europe must race to ensure it can better defend itself as new military threats could emerge by the end of the decade even as the focus of security ally the United States shifts toward the Indo-Pacfic, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Russia is hiking its weapons production considerably to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, while also threatening the Baltic states, Georgia, and Moldova, Pistorius told Welt am Sonntag. "We Europeans must engage more to ensure security on our own continent," said Pistorius, noting, however, that it would take time for the region to increase its own weapons production.
EU, Von Der Leyen Seeking 'Potential Alternatives' On Ukraine Aid Amid Hungary Veto
EU leaders expressed confidence on December 15 that they would clear a large package of aid for Ukraine early in 2024, despite a veto by Hungary. All 27 EU states except Hungary agreed a day earlier to start accession talks with Ukraine despite its invasion by Russia. But Budapest has linked EU budget negotiations -- including 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in new aid for Ukraine -- with frozen EU funds for Hungary. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "It is now also necessary to work on potential alternatives to have an operational solution in case...unanimity is not possible."
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Village Council Member Detonates Grenades During Meeting In Ukraine's Zakarpattya2
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine3
Russia To Expel Families Of Uzbek Boys Who Put Out Eternal Flame In St. Petersburg4
Why Should You Pay Attention To Putin's Q&A? Here Are Six Reasons.5
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax6
Bulgaria Tells Austria It Wants Full Schengen Membership7
Russian Diplomat Expelled Amid EU Spy Purge Is Now An OSCE Election Observer In Serbia8
Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground Near Bakhmut Amid Russian Offensive9
'A Spectacle, A Farce, A Rigged Clown Show': Russia Watches As Putin Cruises Toward A Fifth Term10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe