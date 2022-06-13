News
Russia Earned More Than $96 Billion From Fossil-Fuel Exports In First 100 Days Of War, Report Says
Russia earned 93 billion euros ($96.8 billion) from fossil-fuel exports during the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine, a new report shows.
The European Union imported 61 percent of Russia's fossil-fuel exports during the period, according to the report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Russia's fossil-fuel revenues come first from the sale of crude oil, followed by pipeline gas, oil products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and coal.
The independent, Finland-based researcher issued its report on June 13 as Kyiv continues to urge the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off its financing for the war.
The EU last month agreed to a compromise deal that cuts imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds by targeting Russian oil delivered by sea while temporarily exempting oil delivered by pipeline.
The CREA report says that the global rise in fossil-fuel prices meant that the Kremlin's coffers continued to be filled even as Russia's exports plummeted in May as countries shunned its supplies.
Russia's average export prices were about 60 percent higher than last year, helping Russia's export revenues to reach record highs, according to CREA.
China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and France, are among the countries that have increased their purchases of fossil fuels from Russia.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Merchants Take To The Streets As Currency Woes Worsen
Merchants and shopkeepers at bazaars in some Iranian cities have protested a tax increase as the economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the rial weakens to historic lows against the dollar.
A day after the rial fell to 33,200 per dollar and rallies were held in Tehran's bazaars, merchants in Kazerun in Fars Province closed their market on June 13 to protest the country's economic conditions.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have risked taking to the streets in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns, including on June 12 in the capital, where there was a significant police presence to disperse the crowds.
Since the start of the Persian year in mid-March, the rial has lost just over one-quarter of its value against the dollar.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on June 12 called on Tehran to resume talks "now" on reviving the nuclear accord before things get "much more problematic."
Iran last week turned off 27 cameras used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment in response to an impending IAEA adoption of a Western-led resolution criticizing the country for failing to cooperate.
Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Oil, Gas Exports Fall Sharply As Asia Turns Toward Russian Energy
Oil-tanker-tracking companies estimate that Iran's oil and natural gas exports have halved due to competition with Russia in Asian markets, as most countries in the West shun Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The data company Kepler, which also provides tanker tracking services, told Radio Farda on June 13 that preliminary estimates showed that Iran's crude oil and gas condensate loaded in May was about 400,000 barrels per day, compared with 820,000 barrels in April and 908,000 barrels in March.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries.
To compensate for the drop in demand from traditional markets, Moscow has sought to increase exports to Asia by discounting its crude by about $30 per barrel in Asian markets, which is $10 per barrel more than Iran's discount to its Asian customers, especially China, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Iranian oil exports have waned, with about 40 million barrels of Iranian oil -- almost half the crude loaded by Iran in March and April -- stranded on tankers waiting for customers.
A Kepler official told Radio Farda that about 40 million barrels of Iranian oil had been left without a buyer in Asian waters last month as well. Estimates also show that Iran's oil load this month is half that seen in March and April.
The Kepler official added that Iran's exports of oil products such as diesel, Mazut, and gasoline, have not changed from the beginning of January to May this year, and Iran has exported an average of about 420,000 barrels of oil derivatives per day.
The U.S.-based United Against Nuclear Iran nonprofit advocacy group recently reported that Iran's total oil exports, including products, reached 933,000 barrels per day last month, down one-third from March.
According to the report, the volume of exports of oil derivatives in Iran remains stable, which means that Iran's exports of crude oil and gas condensate in May halved compared to last March.
Last month, an average of 630,000 barrels of Iranian oil and its derivatives went to China, 111,000 barrels to Syria, less than 40,000 barrels to the United Arab Emirates, while the rest ended up at unknown destinations.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
After Six-Year Trial, 26 Baha'is Sentenced To Prison In Iran
A court in Iran has sentenced 26 followers of the Baha'i faith to prison terms ranging from two to five years, as well as other measures, on charges of "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security" in what the religion's leaders say is another sign of the persecution they face.
According to reports received by Radio Farda, the verdict issued by the Revolutionary Court of the southern city of Shiraz is related to a series of arrests of Baha'is in Shiraz between July 2016 and December 2016.
Several unspecified problems in the case had drawn the proceedings out for six years.
Five men and six women were handed five-year prison sentences, and will also be subject to various travel restrictions once they are free.
In addition, nine women and six men received two-year prison sentences, as well as travel restrictions upon release.
The Baha'i International Community has repeatedly rejected the charges, calling them completely "baseless" and prompted solely because of their religious beliefs and activities.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Third Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz officials say they have found a third tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border purportedly used for illegal border crossings and smuggling.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on June 13 that a tunnel leading to the Uzbek side of the border was discovered in a private house in the town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region over the weekend.
According to the UKMK, the owner of the house, whose identity was not disclosed, confessed to digging the tunnel along with his friend, an Uzbek national identified only by his first name, Rustam, to illegally smuggle goods and foreign currency.
It is the third tunnel linking the two Central Asian neighbors purportedly used to cross the border illegally and smuggle goods discovered by Kyrgyz law enforcement in the Kara-Suu district since May 24.
Father Of Moroccan Sentenced To Death In Donetsk Says Son Has Ukrainian Citizenship
The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a Kremlin-backed separatist court in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk on charges of being a mercenary says his son is also a Ukrainian citizen and should be treated accordingly.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities."
All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by separatists while fighting against Russian forces.
Brahim received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to study aerospace technology at a university in Kyiv, his father, Tahar Saaudun, said in an e-mail to Reuters.
He surrendered "voluntarily" and should be treated as a "prisoner of war," the father said, adding the sentence handed down will be appealed.
"We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal," he said.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of its citizens as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Conventions, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participating in hostilities.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on June 11 she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
Based on reporting by Reuters
New Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 3,000 In Russia For First Time Since April 2020
Russia has recorded 2,996 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first daily total below 3,000 since April 14, 2020.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported overall in the country as of June 13 stood at 18,379,583, Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force said.
According to the task force, 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past day, which is 11.6 percent less than the day before.
In Moscow, new COVID-19 cases totaled 180 on June 12, compared with 217 the day before. In the second-largest city, St. Petersburg, 203 new COVID-19 cases were found, compared with 206 a day earlier.
Russia's COVID-19 death toll increased by 56 over the past day, the lowest daily total since September 7, 2020.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Dozens Arrested In Moscow Via Facial-Recognition System On Russia Day
MOSCOW -- Moscow police have detained dozens of journalists and activists after they were identified using a facial recognition system in the city's metro according to the OVD-Info group, which monitors the arrests of representatives of democratic institutions, rights defenders, and opposition politicians.
According to the group, at least 67 activists and journalists were detained on June 12, which is commemorated as Russia Day, of whom 43 individuals were detained after being identified as potential protesters. They were picked out of the crowds in the Moscow metro by police through the usage of the facial recognition system.
Journalists Pyotr Ivanov, Olga Bazhanova, and Asya Kazantseva, as well as rights activists and participants of previous public actions of protests were among those detained.
They said police told them they were picked up as potential protesters on Russia Day, a national holiday celebrating the then-Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990. Prior to the recent coronavirus pandemic, political opposition and activists traditionally held anti-government protests on Russia Day.
Most of those detained were released hours later.
Kazantseva told the Mediazona website that police demanded she write a statement saying that she went through a "preventive conversation" and "was instructed that persons who had faced administrative arrests in the past cannot enter the metro on the Russia Day."
Activist Arina Yaroslavtseva told OVD-Info that she was detained twice on June 12 in different districts of Moscow. At one police station was fingerprinted while at another she went through what the police called "a preventive conversation." She did not elaborate.
With reporting by Mediazona and OVD-Info
Iran Says Two Military Officials Involved In Aerospace Research Killed
Iran's military says two officials who worked in the field of aerospace have been killed in separate incidents inside the Islamic republic.
Ali Kamani, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace division, was "martyred" in Khomein in central Markazi Province on June 12, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said.
Separately, Mohammad Abdous, an employee of the Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Ministry, was "martyred" late on June 12 "during a mission" in the northern Semnan Province, the ministry said in a statement.
Fars reported that Abdous, 33, also worked in the field of aerospace.
The IRGC's aerospace program is believed to be in charge of Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as some of the country's air defenses. Iran's aerospace industry also makes equipment ranging from military aircraft to missiles and drones.
No further details on the men's deaths were given.
The reported deaths come as tensions remain high over Iran's uranium enrichment program that is now closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
Talks in Vienna to bring Iran back in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015 have so far failed.
Under the deal, Iran had pledged to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.
Iran then accelerated its nuclear research, which it claims is meant only for civilian purposes.
The announcement of the two deaths comes after IRGC Colonel Sayyad Khodai, 50, was shot dead outside his home last month in the east of the Iranian capital by attackers on motorcycles.
The IRGC accused "Zionists" -- a reference to Israel -- of being behind the killing and vowed revenge.
Two weeks ago, another IRGC member, Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, died "in an accident in his home," according to state news agency IRNA.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia's Leading Anti-Torture Group Shuts Down Again Over 'Foreign Agent' Label
MOSCOW -- The Committee Against Torture (KPP), a prominent human rights group in Russia, has announced it has closed down operations after being labeled a "foreign agent," the third time an iteration of the activist group has received the designation from authorities since 2015.
The head of the KPP, Sergei Babinets, wrote on Telegram on June 12 that the decision to disband the group was made two days earlier immediately following a decision by the authorities to label the organization a "foreign agent" -- a negative term evoking Soviet-era Western spies that is given if a group is deemed to have funding from abroad and are involved in political activity.
"We do not want to continue to work while being labeled as foreign agents. We consider that term as an insult and slander," Babinets wrote.
"We want to live in a Russia with no torture, and we certainly will make our country better. This is our duty," Babinets' statement said, adding that the group's plans on how to operate further will be made public later.
Activists say the "foreign agent" law is part of a long-standing and growing crackdown on civil society that President Vladimir Putin launched upon his return to the presidency in May 2012, after four years as prime minister.
In 2015, the KPP was first labeled a "foreign agent" and soon afterward closed down rather than pay fines or operate under such a designation.
KPP leadership then reformed the group under the same acronym but this time called the Committee to Prevent Torture.
In 2016, officials again labeled the group a foreign agent, prompting it to again close its doors.
After its liquidation, the group changed tack and worked as a volunteer group under the umbrella name of the Committee Against Torture instead of as a registered organization.
But a recent tweak to the "foreign agent" law, which had already been amended several times, allowed the authorities to label individuals -- and not just organizations --as foreign agents.
KPP press secretary Natalya Kuryokina said in a statement on June 12 that despite the official closure, members of the group will continue to work on the remaining 188 cases they currently have open.
According to Kuryokina, the status of "foreign agent" stops KPP lawyers from attending hearings in courts and forbids them from meeting with investigators and authorities to address their clients' complaints.
The KPP was founded in 2000 and gained prominence for its activities challenging police brutality and torture faced by Russian citizens in custody across the country, especially in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where activists say Kremlin-backed strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has fostered an atmosphere of impunity for abuses by security forces in order to maintain control of the restive region.
Russia's Use Of Banned Munitions In Kharkiv Amounts To War Crime, Says Amnesty
Russia has committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where hundreds of civilians were killed or maimed in indiscriminate bombardments that targeted residential neighborhoods and many times used banned cluster bombs, Amnesty International said on June 13.
“The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives," Amnesty said in a report titled Anyone Can Die At Any Time.
Amnesty said it had uncovered proof in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a population of 1.4 million people, that Russian forces repeatedly used 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable land mines, all of which are banned under international agreements.
Cluster munitions release dozens of bomblets or grenades midair, scattering them indiscriminately over hundreds of square meters.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations,” said Amnesty's Donatella Rovera.
"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells," Rovera said.
The report says Russian forces bombarded civilian and residential areas of Kharkiv relentlessly for two months from the first day of Moscow's unprovoked invasion on February 24, causing "wholesale destruction."
"The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population.
"People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine," Rovera said.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable."
The report quoted the Kharkiv region's military administration as saying that 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 wounded since the conflict began. Most of the strikes investigated by Amnesty inflicted multiple casualties over widespread areas.
Although Russia is not a signatory of the Convention on Cluster Munitions or the Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines that ban the use of such weapons, "international humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and the use of weapons that are indiscriminate by nature."
"Launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in death or injury to civilians, or damage to civilian objects, constitutes war crimes," the report concluded.
With reporting by AFP
UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet Says She Won't Seek A New Term Following Rebuke Over China Trip
The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who has come under stinging criticism for a recent trip to China, says she won't seek a new four-year term when her current stint ends on August 31.
"As my term as high commissioner draws to a close, this council's milestone 50th session will be the last which I brief," she said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week session on June 13.
She did not elaborate on the comment.
Earlier this month, dozens of rights groups called for her resignation, charging that she "whitewashed" Beijing's "atrocities" during her trip to China, while the European Parliament approved a resolution criticizing Bachelet saying she "failed to clearly hold the Chinese government accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs during her visit."
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps. but people who have fled the province say thousands are undergoing political indoctrination at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
Ex-PM Kasyanov Warns Russian Victory In Ukraine Puts Baltics In Crosshairs
Russian opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov, President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister, has warned that the outcome of the war Moscow launched against Ukraine will determine Russia's future, and if Ukraine falls, "the Baltic states will be next."
Kasyanov, now an outspoken critic of the president, told the French news agency AFP in a video interview published on June 13 that at first he didn't believe Putin would actually unleash a full-scale war against Ukraine.
But when he saw a meeting of Russia's Security Council called just three days before the invasion was launched on February 24, "I realized, yes, there will be a war."
"I just know these people and by looking at them I saw that Putin is already out of it. Not in a medical sense but in political terms," he said, adding he "knew a different Putin."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kasyanov, 64, said he was confident Putin would eventually be replaced by a "quasi-successor" controlled by Russia's powerful security services but that eventually Russia could return to democracy, albeit with difficulty.
"I am certain that Russia will return to the path of building a democratic state," Kasyanov, who was prime minister between 2000-2004, told AFP.
He estimated it would take about a decade to conduct "de-Communization" and "de-Putinization" of the country.
"This will be difficult, especially after this criminal war."
Kasyanov said Putin, a former KGB colonel and ex-chief of the communist-era political police's successor, the FSB, has over the past two decades established a system dominated by former and current members of Russia's security services.
"Essentially, this is a KGB system based on complete lawlessness. It is clear that they do not expect any punishment," he said.
"These are the achievements of a system that, with the encouragement of Putin as head of state, has started operating even in a more cynical, cruel manner than in the final stages of the Soviet Union," he added.
Kasyanov, who advocated close ties with the West as prime minister, joined Russia's opposition and became one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics after being sacked by Putin.
He is now the leader of the opposition People's Freedom party, or PARNAS, but has left Russia for an undisclosed location out of concern for his safety.
"I have no doubt that now, after the tragedy that we are all witnessing, the opposition will unite," he said.
"Everything will have to be rebuilt anew. Essentially, an entire set of economic and social reforms should be started all over again...These are enormous and difficult tasks and they will have to be done."
Based on reporting by AFP
All Bridges To Syevyerodonetsk 'Destroyed,' Conditions Dire For People Remaining
All bridges out of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk have been destroyed and conditions for people remaining in the city are "extremely difficult," the military governor for the Luhansk region told RFE/RL.
"All the bridges have been destroyed, so it is impossible to bring anything to the city today, unfortunately," said Serhiy Hayday, adding that evacuations were not possible.
Russian forces have destroyed the entire infrastructure for gas, water, and electricity, he said, noting there were also "huge problems" with medical care.
According to Hayday, the Russian Army currently controls 70 percent to 80 percent of Syevyerodonetsk.
He added on Facebook that Syevyerodonetsk was not blocked, and there is communication with the city.
The Ukrainian military said that its forces were pushed back from the center of Syevyerodonetsk, the Donbas city that has seen ferocious battles as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control.
Eduard Basurin, a senior separatist figure, said on June 13 that Syevyerodonetsk had been "de facto" blocked off after Russian forces blew up the "last" bridge connecting it to Lysychansk.
Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that Russia troops had gained a foothold in the village of Bohorodychne, a village about 50 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk.
Taking Bohorodychne puts Russian forces in good position to attack Slovyansk, a bigger, more important town.
According to Basurin, Moscow-backed forces have begun an offensive on Slovyansk.
Hayday commented earlier about the situation at the Azot nitrogen chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly taken refuge, saying it was being "heavily shelled."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Moscow-backed separatist fighters said over the weekend that they had surrounded the plant and claimed that Ukrainian defenders were trapped there.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on June 13 that the battle for Syevyerodonetsk was taking a "terrifying" toll.
"The human cost of this battle is very high for us. It is simply terrifying," Zelenskiy said.
He told Ukrainians on June 12 that Russia's "key tactical goal" had not changed.
"They are pressing in Syevyerodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there -- literally for every meter," Zelenskiy said, adding that Russia's military was trying to pour reserves into the Donbas.
Zelenskiy said Russia was deploying undertrained troops and using its young men as "cannon fodder" in the "very fierce" battle.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood -- but not only ours, also the occupier's."
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 13 that in the coming months, river crossing operations "are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."
The British intelligence said Russia had so far struggled to demonstrate the "complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, large-scale river crossings under fire."
Despite the increasingly difficult situation, Zelenskiy remained defiant, saying that Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from quickly overrunning eastern Ukraine.
"Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?" Zelenskiy said. "It's already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on."
Syevyerodonetsk has been the focal point of recent fighting that Kyiv has said could determine the outcome of the war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The city itself has been all but turned into rubble by the Russian forces' shelling, with the situation resembling conditions seen at the southern port of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces after a long, bloody battle last month.
In the western region of Ternopil, at least 22 people were wounded when four Russian cruise missile hit a military installation and some residential buildings, the regional governor said on June 12.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, meanwhile, made a plea for thousands of heavy weapons and equipment to achieve parity with Russia at the front and end the war.
"Being straightforward -- to end the war we need heavy weapons parity," he said on Twitter. He listed 1,000 howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones.
"Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision," he said.
In his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy renewed his call for Western countries to speed deliveries of weapons.
Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” he said.
Zelenskiy asserted Russia wanted to destroy every city in the Donbas, the eastern Ukrainian region that includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
“Every city, that’s not an exaggeration,” he said. “All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions -- this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, to Europe, to the world.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Global Powers Likely To Bolster, Modernize Nuclear Arsenals In 'Worrying Trend,' Report Says
The nine nuclear-armed states, including the United States and Russia, are likely to grow and modernize their arsenal of warheads and to be more vocal about it in the coming decade in what is seen as a "worrying trend," an influential think tank says in its latest annual study.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on June 13 in its annual report for 2022 that despite a marginal decline in the number of nuclear warheads last year, arsenals are expected to grow over the next 10 years.
"The nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and (North Korea) -- continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals and although the total number of nuclear weapons declined slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, the number will probably increase in the next decade," SIPRI said.
"There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended," said Hans Kristensen, associate senior fellow with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).
Wilfred Wan, director of SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program, said that "all of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies."
"This is a very worrying trend," he added.
SIPRI estimated that nuclear states had a total inventory of 12,705 warheads at the start of 2022, of which about 9,440 were in military stockpiles ready for potential use.
It said an estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed on missiles and aircraft, with about 2,000 being kept in a state of high operational alert -- almost all of them belonging to Russia or the United States.
Total U.S. and Russian warhead inventories continued to decline in 2021, but SIPRI added that this was mainly due to the dismantling of warheads that had been retired from military service in past years.
The two powers hold an estimated 90 percent of all nuclear weapons, SIPRI said.
It said that as of January 2022, the United States had 1,744 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,428.
Russia had 1,588 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,977.
The other seven nuclear-armed states are either developing or deploying new weapon systems or have announced intentions to do so, with China specifically in the middle of a substantial expansion of its nuclear arsenal.
Neighbors and bitter rivals Pakistan (165 total inventory) and India (160) have similarly sized arsenals, according to SIPRI.
Argentina Seizes Venezuelan Plane Linked To Iran
Authorities in Argentina have seized a Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane with links to Iran due to questions over stated reasons for the aircraft entering the country.
The Emtrasur cargo plane arrived in Buenos Aires on June 8, flight-tracking data show. It was then seized by the authorities, an Argentinian opposition lawmaker and Iranian media said on June 12.
Questions remain over the ownership of the plane.
Argentina's government has not publicly confirmed the action.
But an Interior Ministry document shared with Reuters said authorities had grounded the craft because of suspicions over the stated reason for its entry into the South American country.
According to Mahan Air, the company sold the plane to a Venezuelan company a year ago and has no connection to the airline or Iran.
"Mentioning Mahan Air in connection with the impounded airplane is aimed at political purposes," airline spokesman Amir Hossein Zolanvari told Iranian state media.
He said the plane's crew has no connection to Mahan Air.
The U.S. Treasury Department in 2011 placed sanctions on Mahan Air for allegedly "providing financial, material, and technological support" for Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the State Department has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.
The department also accused Mahan Air of transporting weapons, goods, and personnel to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah group.
Iran and Venezuela are both subject to U.S. sanctions and have developed close ties.
The two on June 11 signed a 20-year cooperation plan in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Brother Of Fugitive Opposition Politician In Restive Tajik Region Arrested
Tajik authorities say they have arrested Muslim Sherzamonov, the brother of fugitive opposition politician Alim Sherzamonov, who is wanted for allegedly organizing and financing deadly anti-government protests in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region.
The Interior Ministry said that Muslim Sherzamonov was arrested during a special operation to "neutralize" two informal leaders of the restive region, Khursand Mazorov and Zoir Rajabov, on June 12.
According to the ministry, the 56-year-old Sherzamonov was arrested after police found an AK-47 assault rifle, ammunition and two grenades in his possession.
Tajik law enforcement officials on June 12 said Rajabov and Mazorov "ignored demands to surrender" and were "neutralized" during a "special operation."
The Interdepartmental Headquarters for Security and Public Order in Gorno-Badakhshan said in a statement that the two "were officially summoned to law enforcement agencies for interrogation several times, but each time they deliberately refused to comply with the legal requirements of the administrative bodies."
The statement said 10 "accomplices" had been also detained during the operation.
Alim Sherzamonov, who is currently outside of Tajikistan, told RFE/RL that his brother's arrest was politically motivated.
"His only guilt is the fact that he is my brother," he said, adding that the arrest might be linked to his work in the past as an officer of the border guard service, which was under the direct command of a late informal leader of the region, Mahmadboqir Mahmadboqirov.
Mahmadboqirov was killed by security forces last month.
Rajabov and Mazorov were reportedly associates of Imomnazar Imomnazarov, a former field commander who fought against the government in the 1990s Tajik civil war. He was slain in 2012, although the government claims it was not involved in the killing.
Rajabov and Mazorov, both 50 years old, are considered by many to be civic activists in GBAO, but authorities have regularly referred to them as "leaders of criminal gangs in Khorugh."
Attaining information in the vast but lightly populated area remains difficult due to regular disruptions in Internet and mobile communications.
On June 11, Tajik authorities said three influential figures in the region had been detained, accused of murder and smuggling drugs and weapons among other series crimes.
“As a result of a special operation, the leaders of organized criminal groups of the city of Khorugh -- Talib Ayombekov, Niyozsho Gulobov, and Munavvar Shanbiev -- were detained," local police authorities said in a statement.
The report said all three "are involved in the commission of a number of serious and especially serious crimes such as murder, hooliganism, robbery, smuggling, and illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, weapons, ammunition and precious stones, the creation of a criminal community, banditry, mass riots, incitement of parochial discord."
The authorities in Tajikistan have made a series of arrests and allegations following violent anti-government protests in mid-May.
It is not clear if the men slain on June 12 or the three detained on June 11 participated in the protests, but they were among about a dozen so-called "informal leaders" or influential figures in the Central Asian republic.
Detainee Ayombekov is a longtime opponent of the authoritarian regime in Tajikistan. AFP reported he fought against Tajik forces in the bloody civil war but that he was integrated into the government along with other so-called warlords as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal.
It is also unclear as to whether those men have been formally charged. Families of the accused could not be reached for comment because Internet service was down in the region.
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it makes up almost half of the country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
With reporting by AFP
UN Agency Chief Urges Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks 'Now'
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called on Iran to resume talks "now" on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord before things get "much more problematic."
"Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home...things get much more problematic," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast on June 12 on CNN.
Grossi said he was telling Iranian leaders that "we have to sit down now. We have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together."
Iran last week turned off 27 cameras used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment in response to an impending IAEA adoption of a Western-led resolution criticizing the country for failing to cooperate.
The resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board, with only Russia and China voting against it, according to agency reports quoting unidentified diplomats.
Senior Iranian nuclear officials had warned that passing the resolution could seriously damage attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The sanctions returned after then-President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord. Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Grossi told CNN that without observation cameras, the IAEA will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is "peaceful" or whether Iran is in the process of developing an atomic weapon.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, AFP, and CNN
NATO Chief Says Turkey's Concerns On Bids By Sweden, Finland 'Legitimate'
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to alliance membership bids by Sweden and Finland are "legitimate" and said talks with Ankara on the matter would continue without a specific deadline.
"These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism. It's about weapons exports," Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during a visit to his summer residence in the city of Naantali.
The two Nordic states are seeking to join the Western defense alliance in a break from their decades-long nonalignment policies amid the backdrop of Russia's increased aggressiveness in the region, including its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
But Turkey has opposed the bids, accusing the two countries of supporting and harboring Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara has classified as terrorists, particularly the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a long struggle against the Turkish government.
"We have to remember and understand that no NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkiye," Stoltenberg said, using the Turkish pronunciation of the country's name.
He said talks with Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would continue on the matter.
"The summit in Madrid was never a deadline," Stoltenberg said, referring to a NATO meeting in the Spanish city scheduled for June 28-30.
Earlier this month, Stoltenberg said he hoped to quickly reach a deal on the membership bids, which require unanimous agreement among NATO members. Most other alliance members have expressed support for acceptance of Sweden and Finland.
"My intention is to have this in place before the NATO summit" in Madrid, Stoltenberg said during a visit to Washington on June 1.
"Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey," Stoltenberg said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Second Briton Killed Fighting For Ukraine, Man's Family Says
Jordan Gatley, a former member of the British Army, has become the second Briton killed fighting for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian forces, his family has said.
Gatley was killed in the battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Syevyerodonetsk, site of brutal fighting as Ukrainian forces seek to prevent the Russian takeover of the area.
His family said he left the British military in March and traveled to fight for Ukraine "after careful consideration."
The British Foreign Office did not provide details but said, "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."
He is the second Briton reported to be killed in the conflict.
In April, the British government said a citizen had been killed in Ukraine. He was not named by the government, but British media identified him as Scott Sibley, a military veteran.
The report comes as two British fighters and a Moroccan face the death penalty imposed by Moscow-backed separatists after they were captured in fighting in eastern Ukraine.
The British government and other Western countries have condemned the separatists' actions, calling them a violation of the Geneva Conventions.
Based on reporting by the BBC and AFP
Iran's National Currency Falls To Record Low As Sanctions Continue To Bite
Iran's national currency fells to its lowest value ever against the U.S. dollar, hit by continuing U.S. sanctions as talks to revive the global 2015 nuclear deal falter.
The rial traded at 332,000 to the dollar on June 12, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website.
That made the dollar more expensive to buy from the quoted price of 327,000 rial the prior day. At the start of the month, the rial was at 318,000 to the dollar.
When the 2015 nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar.
The nuclear deal gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began violating some of the pact's nuclear limits.
Trump said Tehran was violating the spirit of the agreement by funding extremist activity in the region and by continuing efforts to develop nuclear weapons.
Tehran denied it is supporting extremists and said its nuclear program is purely for civilian purposes.
President Joe Biden has indicated he is willing to return to the pact but has demanded Iran return to the terms of the original deal.
The sanctions and the subsequent fall of the rial have hit the Iranian economy hard, often leading to street protests in many cities followed by crackdowns by Iranian authorities.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's central bank hosted a group of foreign-exchange traders on June 12 to coordinate efforts to strengthen the rial.
In an effort to bolster its economy, Iran signed a 20-year cooperation plan with Venezuela on June 11.
The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.
With reporting by AP and Al-Jazeera
Trade Ministers Meet At WTO Geneva Summit Amid Backdrop Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has opened its ministerial meeting in Geneva amid an economic crisis exacerbated by disruptions of food and energy supplies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo Iweala said she was "cautiously optimistic" the organization can reach "one or two" agreements on a spate of pressing global issues.
"Let me be clear, even landing one or two will not be an easy road. The road will be bumpy and rocky. There may be a land mine along the way," she told a news conference ahead of the meeting.
The Nigerian WTO chief urged trade ministers to strive over the coming days to reach agreements on issues such as reducing fishing subsidies, increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, addressing food security, and to tackling overall reform at the organization.
She said the food emergency caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- which has led to the blockading of many important ports -- has disrupted exports of 22 million to 25 million tons of grain from a crucial European breadbasket.
Several WTO members have said they will not negotiate with Moscow. The Kremlin is certain to block any attempt by Ukraine's allies to issue a ministerial statement on the crisis or its impact on food supplies.
"In the background, there is the possible total disruption from the Ukraine war," Peter Van den Bossche, director of studies at the World Trade Institute, told Reuters.
"I have no doubt Russia will demonstrate that, without it, no progress can be made."
The summit will run from June 12-15.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Goodbye McDonald's, Hello Tasty And That's It: Iconic Restaurants Reopen In Russia Under New Brand
The first of dozens of restaurants taken over after the iconic fast-food chain McDonald's pulled out of Russia has reopened in Moscow, under new ownership and a new name: Tasty and That's It.
Owners of the new chain, whose name in Russian is Vkusno and Tochka, say initially 15 rebranded restaurants will reopen across Russia, with more to come in coming months.
Dozens of Russians lined up on June 12 at the famous Moscow location where McDonald's first opened its doors 30 years ago to try out the new burgers and fries.
Oleg Paroyev, chief executive of the company taking over the McDonald’s facilities, said they planned to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 locations nationwide by the end of the summer.
"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Paroyev was quoted as telling a news conference.
Paroyev said the new chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any references to its old name.
The reopening of the fast-food outlets is seen as one test of whether and how Russia's economy can withstand Western sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
At the time of its withdrawal from Russia, McDonald's said it employed 62,000 workers across the country.
Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, Reuters, and AFP
Bulgarian Soccer Team Bus Crash Injures One Player In Georgia
At least one player was seriously injured when Bulgaria’s national soccer team was involved in a bus crash in the Caucasus republic of Georgia.
The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on June 11 that two coaches transporting the team from the airport in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, crashed into each other when "the driver of the first of the two buses carrying our team lost control of the vehicle."
Todor Nedelev, 29, suffered a "craniocerebral trauma" and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The BFU said Nedelev -- who plays for Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv -- had been "successfully" operated on and that it would give further updates on his condition when available.
The soccer federation said there were no other injuries among squad members.
Georgia and Bulgaria are scheduled to play a UEFA Nations League match on June 12.
UEFA said that “following discussions with both teams, it has been agreed to play the match as scheduled.”
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
