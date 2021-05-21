Russian Media Report Arctic Oil Spill In Yamal Peninsula, Clean Up Under Way

Russian media outlets are reporting that a pipeline on Russia's Yamal Peninsula has ruptured, causing an oil spill covering an area of up to 2 square kilometers.



The RIA Novosti news agency quoted emergency services as saying on May 21 that there was no threat of oil entering any bodies of water and the area has been sealed off.



"At the present time the site is localized, work is under way to clean up. There are no threats to water resources and forest resources," the state TASS news agency quoted an official at Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz, which operates the pipeline, as saying.



It added that the company said it would investigate the incident.



Yamal is an energy-rich region in the Russian Arctic.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA, and Reuters.