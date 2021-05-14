Russian Journalist Who Exposed Oil-Theft Schemes Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

A Russian journalist who believes he was targeted by investigators for his expose on massive oil theft in western Siberia has been convicted on blackmail and pornography charges and sentenced to eight years in prison.



A court in the city of Surgut, in Russia’s oil-rich Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, handed down the verdict and sentence against journalist Eduard Shmonin on May 14, both Shmonin and his lawyer told RFE/RL’s Russian Service, known locally as Radio Svoboda.



The Khanty-Mansi regional prosecutor's office also confirmed the sentence and verdict in a statement.



Investigative reporting gathered by Shmonin, who owned and ran websites filled with "kompromat," or compromising materials on local officials and entrepreneurs, was a central pillar of an independent Radio Svoboda investigation into the industrial-scale theft of oil from Russia’s pipeline network.



The investigation, published in March, corroborated numerous detailed previously uncovered by Shmonin and added significant new evidence of the role of Russian law enforcement in oil-theft schemes.

The Great Russian Oil Heist: Criminals, Lawmen, And The Quest For Liquid Loot

Shmonin released a documentary called “Criminal Oil” in November 2016 implicating Russian police and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers in oil theft. He was arrested several months later and hit with a wave of charges, including libel against former law enforcement officials mentioned in the documentary.



Most of those charges were dropped, with the exception of his alleged blackmail of a local lawmaker and illegal distribution of pornography. Both charges relate to a sex tape featuring the lawmaker and another man.



Shmonin told RFE/RL he believes he was targeted as retribution for his documentary about oil theft.



His trial was closed to the public, officially because of the intimate nature of the video.