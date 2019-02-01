Russia’s Oldest Woman Dies At Age 128 Or 129: State Media

Russia's oldest woman has died at the age of 128 or 129 in the North Caucasian republic of Chechnya, her grandson has told state-run TASS news agency.

Koka Istambulova, who was born in 1889, was "basically...in good health, having only some blood pressure problems,” her grandson, Ilyas Abubakarov, told TASS on January 31.

“But suddenly she felt sick, complaining of breathing problems.”

“We called a doctor, who gave her an injection, but she did not recover," he said, adding that she was buried in her native village of Bratskoye on January 27.

Her passport listed her year of birth but not the date, leaving it unclear if she was 128 or 129.

People from the Caucasus region are often noted for their long lifespans.

TASS reported 10 days earlier that Nanu Shaova, a native of Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, had died at the age of 128, saying at the time she was Russia’s oldest woman.

She would have turned 129 in May, the report said.

Based on reporting by TASS and The Evening Standard