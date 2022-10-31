News
Tycoon Oleg Tinkov Renounces Russian Citizenship To Distance Himself From 'Fascist' Country
Oleg Tinkov, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in post-Soviet Russia, has renounced his citizenship over his aversion to the war in Ukraine.
Tinkov, who resides in London, posted a photo on his Instagram page on October 30 of what appears to be an official document renouncing his Russian citizenship.
“I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship,” Tinkov said in the Instagram post. “I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country that started a war with their peaceful neighbor and [is] killing innocent people daily.”
Tinkov, 54, jumped at the chance to start his own business following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, launching the household appliance retail chain Technoshock and later food producer Daria.
He used the profit from those businesses to launch the brewery Tinkoff, which he later sold to beer giant Inbev for $200 million. He then founded Tinkoff Bank, an online financial lender that listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange and turned him into a billionaire.
Tinkov, who has been undergoing treatment for leukemia in the U.K., was among the only high-profile Russian tycoons to come out against the war, calling it “crazy” in an April Instagram post.
Russia has cracked down on any criticism of the war and, later that month, Tinkov sold his bank to Kremlin-friendly billionaire Vladimir Potanin.
Tinkov said in his October 30 post that he hoped other prominent Russian businessmen will follow him “so it weakens Putin’s regime and his economy and puts him eventually to defeat.”
However, Russian tycoons run the risk of arrest and losing their domestic businesses if they criticize the war.
That is not the case, though, for Russian tycoons living outside the country and who make their money from businesses registered abroad.
Nikolai Storonsky, the billionaire head of the London-based financial technology firm Revolut, has allegedly renounced his Russian citizenship as well, it was reported on October 30.
Storonsky, 38, is the son of Nikolai Storonsky, a senior official at Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom, who was born in Ukraine.
Storonsky, who also holds a U.K. passport, has been a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "not just horrifying, it is almost impossible to believe."
"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I’ve felt privately from day one: War is never the answer," he wrote in a blog post at the start of March, only a few days after Russia initiated the conflict.
"This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions. Not one more person should die in this needless conflict," he added.
Despite originally being from Ukraine, Storonsky's father was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz -- the research arm of Russia’s state-owned gas company.
Storonsky is a co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolut, which designs application software for money transfers and related financial services. Bloomberg estimates his worth at $6.7 billion.
Tehran Stock Exchange Sees Capital Exodus Amid Protests
Data from the Tehran Stock Exchange shows that almost $120 million in capital has been withdrawn from the market in the past 10 days amid unrest that poses the deepest threat to the leadership of the Islamic republic since the revolution in 1979.
According to the EcoIran news website, which covers economic news in Iran, $28 million was pulled out of the Tehran Stock Exchange on October 29, the highest daily amount in the past five months.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody due to an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Since Amini's death, TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has dropped more than 7 percent, while the $120 million that has left the TSE equals about 10 percent of the market's total capital.
The Iranian government has presented a support package for the market in recent days, but it has not been able to stop the outflow of capital.
The protests are just the latest strife to hit the market this year.
The Tehran exchange has seen a downward trend since the middle of May when negotiations between Iran and global powers including France, Britain, Germany, China, and Russia to rescue a deal on Tehran's nuclear program reached an impasse.
Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran who is involved in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said on October 18 that talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are no longer on the agenda. The United States left the agreement in 2018 and since has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on October 30 that there are currently no negotiations to revive the JCPOA between the countries and Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Activists Take Over $3.5 Million Amsterdam Home Of Russian Technology Tycoon
Activists have broken into the five-story Amsterdam home of sanctioned Russian technology tycoon Arkady Volozh and say they plan to use it as a temporary shelter for students and other young individuals.
Volozh is a co-founder and former CEO of Yandex, a Moscow-based Internet giant that is sometimes referred to as the Google of Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wide-ranging crackdown on freedom and dissent over the past two decades has swept up the nation’s Internet companies, including Yandex. Russia pressured the company to hide stories critical of the Kremlin on its popular landing page and cooperate with the nation’s security services (FSB).
The activists hung signs from the windows of Volozh’s $3.5 million home criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Yandex’s ties to the FSB, and capitalism.
The European Union has placed Volozh on its sanction list and froze his assets inside the bloc after Putin launched his February invasion of Ukraine.
The activists claimed they would allow young people to reside in the building until Volozh was removed from the sanctions list. It was not immediately clear if the Amsterdam police would intervene to protect the property.
Volozh is the latest prominent Russian whose property in Europe has been vandalized. Protesters broke into the London home of billionaire Oleg Deripaska as well as a French home believed to belong to one of Putin’s daughters.
Italian media in April reported that unknown activists vandalized two villas in Italy that belong to leading pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
Iran Detains Rapper Salehi Over Support For Anti-Government Protests
Iran has announced the arrest of rapper Toomaj Salehi, one of the most prominent artists in the country to support the current wave of anti-government protests.
Security authorities announced that the rapper was arrested on October 30 while attempting to flee the country. Salehi's uncle denied the claim, saying his nephew was arrested in the southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Mousaviyan as saying that Salehi had "played a key role in creating chaos and inviting and encouraging the recent disturbances in Isfahan Province and in the city of Shahinshahr."
Since the beginning of the new wave of protests in Iran, ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly, Salehi said he feared he would be arrested and went into hiding.
Last year, Salehi was arrested at his home after releasing several protest songs. A few days later, the rapper was released on bail amid widespread condemnation of his arrest by his supporters and by rights groups.
Salehi recently wrote to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that he would surrender if protesters arrested in the Iranian central city of Shahinshahr were released.
Self-exiled Iranian dissident rapper Hichkas, known by fans as the father of Persian rap, told his followers on Twitter that Salehi “has been fighting for freedom, and has been very influential in the Iran Revolution.”
Amnesty International said that Salehi was targeted “solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression.”
Salehi has gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also highlight the widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Iran has a record of targeting artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, while others have chosen to live in exile.
Iran Seizes Tanker With 'Smuggled Fuel' In Persian Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker that was carrying 11 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf.
The judiciary chief of the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, told Iranian media on October 31 that the vessel contained “smuggled fuel.” The captain and the crew were also arrested, he added.
The nationalities of the vessel and the crew were not announced.
Ghahremani said that the seizure of the vessel "was done after a month of detailed technical and informational work" and that its value is about $6.7 million.
“All vessels that delivered fuel to the violating tanker will also be prosecuted,” the judiciary official said.
Iranian authorities occasionally announce the seizure of smuggled fuel shipments and the arrest of their crews.
In May, IRGC forces seized the Delta Poseidon and another Greek-operated tanker in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat punitive action as shipping seizures mounted amid rising international tensions with Iran and in the Gulf region.
The Iranian actions followed Greece's impounding of an Iranian-flagged, Russian-crewed tanker called the Pegas (formerly the Lana) in April.
The October 31 incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
The seizure also comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers over a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Alleged Recruitment Meeting
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it summoned the ambassador from the Netherlands to protest what it alleges was an attempt by British intelligence to recruit the Russian military attache at the Russian embassy in The Hague.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on October 31 called on Dutch authorities to prevent "countries that the Netherlands calls its allies" from taking such "unfriendly" actions.
It also warned that failing to take action could lead "to a further degradation of bilateral relations."
Russia alleges that on October 20 a representative from British intelligence services tried to recruit the military attache at the Russian Embassy in The Hague.
Neither the Dutch government nor British intelligence has commented on the accusation.
Kyrgyz Government Freezes Bank Account Of RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk Without Warning
Kyrgyz authorities have frozen the bank account of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, soon after they blocked its website for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
Representatives of Demirbank confirmed to Radio Azattyk on October 31 that they had received a notification from the State Committee on National Security (SCNS) to freeze the account. Radio Azattyk has yet to be given an official statement on the move.
LISTEN: Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the situation in Kyrgyzstan are Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer and chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional lawyer and associate professor teaching international law at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block the Radio Azattyk website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL has rejected the accusation, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly saying the company "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their webpages for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and also refused to cover news stories about the government the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Three Belarusian Opposition Members Handed Prison Sentences For Attending 2020 Protests
A Belarusian court has sentenced three members of the opposition United Civic Party (AGP) for participating in a protest march days after an August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
Artur Smalyakov and Diana Chernushyna were handed sentences of two years by a court for the Frunzensky district of Minsk on October 31, while Andrus Asmaloskyi was given three years. All three were accused of organizing and preparing activities that "grossly violated" public order or actively participating in such activities.
At least 100,000 people participated in the rally on August 23, 2020, against the election results and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Iranian Students Launch Sit-In After Violent Clashes With Security Forces Over Weekend
Students at several Iranian universities have launched sit-ins after skirmishes over the weekend where security forces fired tear gas and used live ammunition to disperse protests sparked by the death of a young woman while she was being held in police custody for allegedly violating the country's rules on wearing a head scarf.
Students began the sit-in on October 31 saying school officials must end the suspension of other students who were punished for taking part in protests that have spread across the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
"This action [to suspend students] is illegal because it was done without any explanation of the accusations against them and without them having the right to defend themselves," said a statement from students at the University of Economics of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran.
The sit-in is likely to heighten tensions already boiling over after clashes over the weekend amid threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard that October 29 was to be the last day of protests by students.
University campuses have emerged as central hotbeds of opposition, playing a central role in the protests, which the government has blamed on foreign enemies and their agents. Officials have not provided any evidence to back up their claims.
The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or head scarf, for women after Amini's death but quickly broadened to include calls for the downfall of Iran's theocratic leadership itself.
The rights group HRANA said that as of October 28 at least 272 people had been killed and nearly 14,000 arrested in the protests.
Shot-Down Russian Missile Falls In Moldovan Village
A Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on a village in northern Moldova on October 31, causing minor damage but no injuries, the Moldovan Interior Ministry said.
The windows of several homes in Naslavcea were smashed when the missile landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.
Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine in Moldova's north.
Authorities temporarily closed down several border crossings in the region "for security reasons," the ministry said.
Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on October 31, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts, and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Billionaire Revolut Chief Storonsky Reportedly Renounces Russian Citizenship
Nikolai Storonsky, the billionaire head of the London-based financial technology firm Revolut, has renounced his Russian citizenship in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the country where his father was born.
International media reported on October 30 that Storonsky, who also holds a British passport, made the decision.
Storonsky, 38, has been a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "not just horrifying, it is almost impossible to believe."
"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I've felt privately from day one: War is never the answer," he wrote in a blog post at the start of March, only a few days after Russia initiated the conflict.
"This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions. Not one more person should die in this needless conflict," he added.
Despite originally being from Ukraine, Storonsky's father was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz, the research arm of Russia's state-owned gas company.
Storonsky is a co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolut, which designs application software for money transfers and related financial services. Bloomberg estimates his worth at $6.7 billion.
Record Volumes Of Grain Leaving Ukraine Ports Despite Russia's Withdrawal From Export Agreement
A record 354,500 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on October 31 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesman for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet.
Ukraine has rejected the accusations, saying Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord and Washington said Moscow was weaponizing food.
The UN has said it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on October 31 -- 12 outbound from Ukrainian ports and four inbound -- and the first of 40 planned ship inspections had been completed in Istanbul waters on October 31.
The inspection was done by a team of just UN and Turkish members, rather than the previous four-member teams including Russians and Ukrainians before Moscow's suspension, a UN spokesman said.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed 12 vessels left Ukrainian ports under the deal.
"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. @UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
Russia halted its participation in the deal on October 29 for an "indefinite term" claiming it could no longer "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact after the alleged drone attack on its fleet.
Grain exports are a key revenue source for Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's eight-month war.
The deal, which was agreed in July, played a crucial role in driving down the prices of wheat and other commodities globally. Although it was due to expire on November 19, efforts were already under way to extend the agreement.
An end to Ukrainian exports would drive up food prices, stoking already high global inflation.
Moscow's move prompted the Chicago wheat futures to jump almost 6 percent on October 31 and corn rose more than 2 percent.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the main architects of the agreement, said on October 31 that Turkey is "determined" to continue efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal in force despite Russia suspending its participation.
"Although Russia acts hesitantly...we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a televised address.
The Kremlin said on October 31 that the grain deal was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov again blamed Ukraine for undermining the deal and declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" and wants to save the deal, conducting intensive contacts with the aim of reversing the suspension of the agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on October 30 without going into detail.
Meanwhile, the United States accused the Kremlin of "weaponizing food" to gain leverage in its failing invasion of Ukraine, with U.S. President Joe Biden calling Moscow’s decision "purely outrageous."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Putin To Meet With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan In Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 31, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus neighbors since they fought a bloody war in 2020.
Putin's hosting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also comes eight months into Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting, taking place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was proposed by Putin.
The Kremlin said the talks will focus on the implementation of agreements reached under Moscow's mediation last year and on "further steps to strengthen stability and security" in the region.
Putin will also hold bilateral talks with each leader, the Kremlin said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Ahead of the talks, Pashinian said he was "ready" to extend the Russian peacekeepers' presence by up to another two decades at the Sochi talks.
"I am prepared to sign a document in Sochi extending the peacekeepers' mandate for 10, 15, or 20 years," Pashinian said on October 29, according to Russian agencies.
Last month, 286 people were killed in a flare-up of the conflict.
With reporting by AFP
Kyiv, Other Regions Again Under Attack Across Ukraine
Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities on October 31, including the nation’s capital, Kyiv, as the Kremlin continues its relentless assault on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in the hopes of wearing down its population’s will to resist.
Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and other civilian buildings with missile, drone, and artillery attacks for weeks amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has driven Russian troops out of the northeast and pushed them back in the east and southeast.
With its eight-month invasion failing and the prospects of a defeat rising, the Kremlin is seeking to terrorize and demoralize the Ukrainian population in an attempt to break it, Western and Ukrainian officials have said.
Russia has destroyed more than 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a few weeks, causing electricity cuts in Kyiv and other places as winter approaches.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some areas of the capital were left without electricity after the morning strikes.
"Currently, due to damage to an energy facility near Kyiv, 80 percent of the capital's consumers remain without water supply," Klitschko said on Telegram, urging the public to stock up on water whenever possible.
Klitschko also said work is under way to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv, a city with a prewar population of 2.9 million.
Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said two missiles targeted a critical infrastructure facility.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the October 31 attacks were a sign of Russian military weakness.
"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," he said.
In the southern city of Marhanets, Russian Grad missiles hit apartment buildings and a high school, killing a 31-year-old woman, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram.
The central city of Vinnytsya in western Ukraine was under rocket fire, according to regional Governor Serhiy Borzov.
There were also reports of air attacks in the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.
The multiple attacks prompted Ukraine to announce a nationwide air alert on October 31.
Separately, in eastern Ukraine, the military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and that Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiyivka and Uhledar.
The latest wave of air strikes comes after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones on October 29. Ukraine has rejected the accusations.
Russia used that alleged drone attack to announce that it would suspend its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets, to export grain to global markets.
Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss the alleged drone attack.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Resumes Blockade of Ukraine's Grain Exports, Reigniting Concerns Over Food Crisis
Russia resumed its military blockade of Ukrainian ports on October 30, halting the supply of grain supplies largely headed to low-income nations and reigniting fears of a spiral in global food prices.
The United States immediately criticized Russia's actions, accusing it of "weaponizing food" to gain leverage in its failing invasion of Ukraine.
Russia announced a day earlier it would suspend its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets, to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine has rejected the accusations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on October 30 that he was "deeply concerned" about Russia's decision to halt its participation in the July deal, which helped reverse skyrocketing food prices that threatened to put millions at risk of starvation.
Guterres said he would delay his departure for the Arab League summit in Algiers by one day to work on saving the grain deal.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported on October 30 that 218 ships involved in grain exports are currently blocked -- 22 loaded and stuck at ports, 95 loaded and departed from ports, and 101 awaiting inspections.
Ukraine's grain exports are a key revenue source for the country, whose economy has been decimated by Russia's eight-month war. They are also a critical source of food for countries in Africa and Asia.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to resume its participation in the deal, warning it was "exacerbating" an already dire food crisis impacting largely poor countries.
"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry. In suspending this arrangement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started," he said.
In a post on Twitter, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also urged Russia to revert its decision.
The July deal allowed Ukraine to resume exports of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertilizer, including ammonia, through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three of its Black Sea ports.
To implement the deal, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN set up a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) to inspect vessels headed to and from Ukraine traveling along the corridor. Turkey played a major role in brokering the agreement.
Russia on October 30 announced it was suspending its participation in the JCC, including inspecting ships off Istanbul. Earlier in the day, Turkey said the JCC would continue inspecting ships on October 30 and 31.
The JCC had inspected 11 shipments on October 30 with more than 100 waiting for clearance.
Analysts have been warning for the past two months that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look for an excuse to pull out of the deal to pressure the West over its continued military aid to Ukraine.
Kyiv has used that military aid with effectiveness, driving the Russians back in the northeast, east, and southeast since launching a counteroffensive in September.
"Given Ukraine's successful counterattack, the fighting there isn't going Russia's way. Putin, who is used to engaging in dialogue from a position of strength, finds he does not have so many ways of putting pressure on the West at his disposal. Threatening to torpedo the grain deal is one of his few remaining options," Aleksandra Prokopenko, an independent analyst, wrote in a September 16 note posted on the website of Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
In a video address after Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move "a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa and Asia." Zelenskiy called for Russia to be expelled from the Group of 20 leading global economies (G20).
U.S. President Joe Biden called Moscow's decision "purely outrageous."
The July 22 grain deal was intended to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," the UN said on October 28.
Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss the reported attack on its Black Sea Fleet at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29.
Russia's Defense Ministry said drones were used in the attack and that one Russian ship, a minesweeper, was damaged.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said Kyiv would try to continue using the Black Sea shipping corridor as long as possible.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Russian state television that Moscow was prepared to "supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months."
With reporting by Reuters
Muted Commemorations Of Stalin's Victims Held In Some Russian Cities
Small gatherings have been held in several Russian cities to mark the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, even as the Russian government continues carrying out the harshest crackdown on dissent in the post-Soviet period.
Since 2006, the Memorial human rights group -- which has been banned and shut down by the government of President Vladimir Putin -- has organized gatherings under the name Returning the Names at which people read out the names of victims of repression under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
This year, about 200 locals in the western Siberian city of Tomsk gathered for the first Returning the Names event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Small gatherings were also held in Pskov, Kirov, and Ulyanovsk.
In Moscow, city authorities banned the gathering, citing anti-pandemic restrictions on public gatherings that remain in place despite the lifting of other COVID-19 measures. Memorial held its ceremony online.
"This event is about the fact that nothing is more precious than human life and that the government did not have the right to murder people in 1937 and it does not have that right in 2022," Memorial wrote in a post on Twitter.
In Kazan, authorities withdrew their permission for a Returning the Names gathering just one day before the event. In Perm, an exhibition about political repressions that was to open in a city library was cancelled. In Samara, police detained activist Andrei Zhvankin for conducting a one-man picket at an authorized protest for displaying a banner reading, "Putin's repressions are a continuation of Stalin's."
Returning the Names events were held in numerous cities abroad, including Berlin, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Paris, Vilnius, and others. At many of the events, speakers spoke against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state.
Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an "effective manager."
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Secretly Bury RFE/RL Journalist
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has told the family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad that his body was secretly buried at a location outside Shiraz.
On October 30, Radio Farda posted on Twitter a photograph of the purported burial site that the IGRC had sent to Haghighatnejad's father.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer in Berlin on October 17. His body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
The body, however, was not turned over to his parents after it arrived in Iran, and there were unconfirmed reports it had been seized by the IRGC and taken to an unknown location.
On October 27, the journalist's mother, Beygumjan Raeisi, published a video in which she said her son's body had "been abducted by the authorities at the airport."
Haghighatnejad's family was not allowed to see the body or participate in the burial.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad's body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family deplorable.
“The Iranian regime’s callous cruelty towards Reza and his family is utterly reprehensible,” Fly said. “They deserved better, and I hope they find peace.”
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He began reporting for Radio Farda in 2019.
He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
Ukraine Envoy Urges Germany Not To Shelter Russian Mobilization Dodgers
Ukraine's new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a "security risk."
They are "young men who have no regrets but still want to avoid military service," Makeyev said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag published on October 30.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin declared a military mobilization in late September.
Makeyev also expressed gratitude for Germany's support of Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, but said Berlin needed to move with "more speed."
"When I look at Germany's actions in this war, I sometimes think: 'There’s a German sports car driving down the autobahn at 30 kilometers an hour,'" Makeyev said.
Ultimately, Germany helps, "but only when it is almost too late," he added.
Makeyev became Ukraine's ambassador to Germany on October 24, replacing Andriy Melnyk, who was removed in July with a reputation for harsh criticism of Germany's hesitance to provide military aid to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by dpa
Iranian Journalists Demand Release Of Colleagues Detained For Protests Coverage
More than 300 Iranian journalists have published an open letter calling for the release of two colleagues who were detained for their coverage of the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The letter was published by the reformist Iranian daily Etemad on October 30. Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code.
The journalists called for the release of Niloufar Hamedi, who took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. His post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about Amini's case.
The journalists' letter also urged the authorities to release Elahe Mohammadi, who covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, at which the protests that later swept the country began.
On October 28, Iran's intelligence services issued a statement accusing Hamedi and Mohammadi of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative claiming without evidence that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
On October 29, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, warned that "today is the last day of the riots."
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protestors and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
"Those responsible must be held to account," he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran "to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women's rights."
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says 272 protesters have been killed in the crackdown against the unrest, including 39 minors. Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, including at least 40 journalists.
With reporting by Reuters
Dozens Of Captives Released In Latest Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap
Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff announced on October 29, saying the action resulted in the release of 52 Ukrainian citizens.
Andriy Yermak announced the exchange on Telegram. He said the Ukrainians involved in the exchange included “officers, medics, sergeants, and soldiers.”
Among the group returning home to Ukraine are the head of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, who was in the Azovstal steelworks, and a young military surgeon of a Ukrainian military mobile hospital, Yermak said.
“Defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Mariupol and people who saved lives are returning home,” he said.
The Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was under siege for weeks until Russian forces seized it in May, taking hundreds of Ukrainians captive. Several of them have been released in recent prisoner swaps.
Yermak thanked Ukraine’s coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war for their work.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have an important result…. We will return everyone," Yermak wrote.
He did not provide details on who Ukraine gave to the Russian side.
Denis Pushilin, administrator of territory that calls itself the Donetsk People's Republic, said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place and said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that 50 soldiers were returned, adding that they had been "in mortal danger in captivity." They were to be flown to Moscow by the Russian military for treatment and rehabilitation, a ministry statement said.
The last exchange took place on October 26, when 10 Ukrainian soldiers were released from captivity. Prior to that exchange, Ukraine announced on October 17 that 108 women were released and the release of 20 Ukrainian soldiers on October 13.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Denies Russian Military's Claim That U.K. Navy Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines
Britain on October 29 denied a Russian Defense Ministry claim that British Navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, saying the accusation is the latest "invented story” put out by Moscow.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russia’s accusation was designed to “detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
The Russian Defense Ministry “is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," the statement added. "This invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the west."
Russia has previously said the leaks appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism" and blamed the West for the explosions in September, which ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea built to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.
Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions but have not said who might be responsible. NATO and several European countries suspect Russia carried out the sabotage.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said allegations of Russian responsibility for the damage were "stupid," and Russian officials have pointed the finger at Washington, saying it had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The United States has denied involvement.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement said that “representatives of a unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year -- blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines."
Russia did not give evidence for its claim but described the saboteurs as “British specialists,” saying they belonged to the same unit that directed Ukrainian drone attacks on October 29 on ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The Russian Army accused Ukraine of conducting the "massive" drone attack earlier on October 29. It said the ships that were affected are involved in guaranteeing the safety of grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea under an international deal reached in July.
"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Naval Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the town of Ochakiv," the ministry said.
The Russian Army claimed to have destroyed nine drones and seven maritime ones in the attack in the occupied port of Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
“As a result of the operational measures taken by the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, all the air drones were destroyed, though minor damage was done to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets," the ministry said.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of Sevastopol, said the drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen.
The city's services were on alert, but no civilian infrastructure had been damaged, he said.
The Ukrainian military command has not commented on the Russian statements regarding the alleged attack.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU Commissioner Says Almost $17 Billion In Russian Assets Frozen
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros ($16.9 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on October 29.
The figure has risen from the roughly 13.8 billion euros "from oligarchs and other entities" that Reynders in July announced the EU had frozen, mainly in five countries.
"So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, more than 17 billion euros in seven member states, including 2.2 billion euros in Germany," he told the Funke media group of newspapers.
The EU has adopted eight sanctions packages since the Russian war against Ukraine began eight months ago.
Ukrainian officials have been calling for the assets to be used to rebuild their country after the war.
"If it is criminal money confiscated by the EU, it is possible to transfer it to a compensation fund for Ukraine," Reynders said in the interview.
"This amount is far from being sufficient to finance reconstruction," he added.
Separately, Reynders told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper that this year could see the first war crimes trials linked to the war in Ukraine.
"If prosecutors want to start at the highest level, let them do it," he said.
Reynders said he was "reasonably sure" that the first war crimes trials of Russian suspects would begin at the International Criminal Court this year.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
Family Of RFE/RL Journalist Says His Body Is Still Missing In Iran
The family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad said in a statement on October 29 that all efforts to retrieve his body from Iranian security officials have remained unsuccessful so far.
The statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said authorities have failed to inform the family which state organ has seized Haghighatnejad's body following his October 25 repatriation to Iran for burial in his home province of Fars.
"We have turned to every institution and organization that came to our mind for help," the statement said.
“It is our humane and rightful wish to bury his body in his hometown, Dejkord, after so many years of forced separation so that at least now that it is no longer possible to visit him, we can visit his grave,” the statement added.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) took it to an unknown location.
On October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents had abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body had been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
In an October 27 statement released to RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the IRGC and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release his remains to his family.
State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad’s body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Calls For Strong Response To Russia's Suspension Of UN-Brokered Grain Export Deal
Russia's announcement that it is suspending its participation in a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 29.
"This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia," Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that Russia should be kicked out of the G20.
"Why can a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin decide whether there will be food on the tables of people in Egypt or Bangladesh?" Zelenskiy asked. "Russian terror and blackmail must lose. Humanity must win."
Russia told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter that it was suspending the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.
"There's no merit to what they're doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told reporters.
The United Nations urged Russia not to withdraw from the deal, and deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said negotiations with Russia were ongoing.
"It is vitally important that all parties refrain from any actions that could jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Haq said, using the formal name for the deal.
The European Union said it supported UN-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive.
Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Commission, said the EU stressed that "all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world."
Russia also asked the UN Security Council to meet on October 31 to discuss an alleged attack on its Black Sea Fleet, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said.
It said some of the ships attacked in Sevastopol in the early hours of October 29 were civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that in light of the attack, which it said Ukraine carried out "with the participation of British experts," Russia "suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports."
The ministry said earlier that drones were used in the attack and that they were all destroyed. Only one Russian ship, a minesweeper, sustained minor damage, it said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine had previously warned that Russia planned to "ruin" the grain-export deal.
Kuleba called on "all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations."
The grain export deal between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations allowed a resumption of grain exports. Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, and some Russian fertilizer exports also resumed.
The agreement was set to last 120 days with the option for renewal on November 19 "if no party objects," a UN spokesman said on October 28.
Russia had threatened to pull out of the agreement on grounds that the grain was not being sent to poorer countries, which at the time the deal was signed desperately needed the grain to ensure their populations did not starve.
Analysts have pointed out that Moscow’s withdrawal from the deal would deprive Ukraine of a major part of its hard-currency revenues and at the same time would drive up global food prices and inflation in Europe.
The United Nations on October 28 had urged parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to renew it.
"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The agreement freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.
The deal set up a corridor that is exclusively humanitarian, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said.
The ministry says that since the first ship left the port in Odesa on August 1, Ukraine has exported more than 9 million tons of food, of which more than 5 million tons went to countries in Africa and Asia.
At the same time, 190,000 tons of wheat were sent to countries on the brink of famine within the framework of the UN World Food Program, the ministry said.
"Ukraine remains a reliable partner for the civilized world and is ready to continue promptly collecting and shipping agricultural products to ensure global food security," the ministry added.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Subscribe