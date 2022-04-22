Russian Olympic Swimming Champion Rylov Suspended For Moscow Rally Appearance

Ukrainians continue to resist in the besieged city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, contradicting Russia's claim that it had "liberated" the strategic Sea of Azov port after almost two months of intense shelling that has caused thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 21 claimed that Russian forces had "liberated" Mariupol and stopped short of ordering the storming of the Azovstal steel plant complex, where a few thousand Ukrainian soldiers are holed up together with thousands more civilians.

Putin instead ordered Russian forces to seal off Azovstal so tightly that "even a fly can't get out," arguing that "there is no need" to risk Russian troops' lives.

But Zelensky said on April 22 that the fighting continued.

"In the south and east of our country, the occupiers continue to do everything to have a reason to talk about at least some victories," he said in a video address.

"They can only delay the inevitable -- the time when the invaders will have to leave our territory, in particular Mariupol, a city that continues to resist Russia, despite everything the occupiers say."

Mariupol's mayor on April 22 renewed an appeal for the "full evacuation" of the city. "We need only one thing -- the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on national TV.



Boychenko has said tens of thousands of residents had been killed. The figure cannot be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said separately that Kyiv was not attempting to establish any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities and towns on April 22.



"Because of the insecurity along the routes, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 22," Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook. "To all those who are waiting for an evacuation, please be patient and hold on."

On April 21, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from Mariupol.



Moscow and Kyiv regularly accuse each other of torpedoing evacuation plans.

A regular British military update said on April 22 that Putin's decision to blockade Azovstal likely indicated a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol.

"A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense added on Twitter.

The British military also said that heavy shelling continued in Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said the Russian claim of victory in Mariupol was "questionable" as he announced another $1.3 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

"There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen," Biden said on April 21 at the White House, where he said a new package of $800 million in military aid will go to support brave Ukrainian forces and civilians who are fighting the Russian invasion in the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude but said Ukraine needs more -- up to $7 billion each month to make up for economic losses in addition to weapons and money for the continuing war.

With tens of thousands of buildings damaged and key infrastructure in ruins, "we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild," Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to a meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) leaders in Washington.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces intended to destroy "all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."

Zelenskiy said the global community must exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions and urged all countries to immediately break off relations with Moscow.

He also suggested that frozen Russian assets be used to help rebuild Ukraine and pay for other countries' losses from the war.

World Bank President David Malpass said the bank's estimate of damage to buildings and infrastructure in Ukraine was $60 billion. This doesn't include damage to Ukraine's economy from the war.

"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Malpass said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who met earlier with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, said a new $500 million infusion of aid that Biden announced earlier would help Kyiv continue paying salaries, pensions, and providing services.

"The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs," she said. "We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.”



Shmyhal said he and Yellen discussed the issue of filling the U24RecoveryFund created by the Ukrainian government.

"This is the fund that will help accumulate funds to continue financing the Ukrainian Army, all social obligations, economic recovery, and infrastructure," he said.

Shmyhal also met with Biden at the White House on April 21 to discuss the significant loss of life and infrastructure in Ukraine. He told Biden that Ukraine is counting on the international community to bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice.

Amid the pledges of support and appeals for more aid, the fate of Mariupol hung in the balance, with the city's Ukrainian defenders trapped in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.

One of the Ukrainian defenders told the BBC that the besieged plant where they are holed up was largely destroyed aboveground. "We have wounded and dead inside the bunkers. Some civilians remain trapped under the collapsed buildings," Svyatoslav Palamar said.

Russian troops continued attempts to storm the plant in the besieged port city despite Putin's order to stop such attempts, Ukraine's military said.



French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and allow civilians to leave Mariupol.

"In Mariupol, the situation is only getting worse. Tens of thousands of civilians are trapped. I once again call on Russia to respect international humanitarian law, to allow residents to leave the city, to allow humanitarian aid to enter, "Macron wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that on April 21 the evacuation of citizens from Mariupol did not take place because Russian troops began shelling near the gathering point, which forced the closure of the corridor.

Despite Moscow's renewed focus, Russian troops are still suffering from losses sustained earlier in the conflict, according to the British military assessment.

In order to try and reconstitute its depleted forces, the Russian military has started sending inoperable equipment back to Russia for repair, the British military said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, and AP